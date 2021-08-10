Escape From Mogadishu review: An explosive blockbuster with a unifying message

Bryan Tan
·Contributor
·4-min read
Escape From Mogadishu. (Photo: Golden Village Pictures)
South and North Koreans in 1991 Somalia get caught in a violent rebellion in Escape From Mogadishu. (Photo: Golden Village Pictures)

Length: 121 minutes
Director: Ryoo Seung Wan
Cast: Jo In Sung, Kim Yoon Seok, Heo Joon Ho, Kim So Jin

In theatres 12 August (Singapore)

3 out of 5 stars

Although the two Koreas are still technically at war, it doesn't stop South Korean filmmakers from freely making movies and dramas that depict their Northern counterparts however they want.

Yet, it is to the credit of South Korean filmmakers that most of their works do not demonise the North Koreans, who are openly caricatured by the West.

Take for example Descendants Of The Sun (2016), in which the North Koreans are portrayed as a military force to be reckoned with, or Crash Landing On You (2020) where the lives of regular North Koreans are revealed to viewers just as they are - regular people, albeit lacking technology and the latest household products.

South and North Koreans face off in Escape From Mogadishu. (Photo: Golden Village Pictures)
South and North Koreans face off in Escape From Mogadishu. (Photo: Golden Village Pictures)

Escape From Mogadishu has premiered to quite a reception, hitting the highest opening record of all the Korean films released this year. It sold 127,000 tickets on premiere day and topped the local box office by grossing 893 million won (US$780,000).

The movie focuses on the political game of the two countries and the coincidental relationship that both countries inadvertently develop. It is the year 1991 in Mogadishu, the capital city of the volatile African country of Somalia. Instability threatens its tenuous peace, and other countries are trying to curry its favour to gain a coveted seat in the United Nations.

Both the South and North Korean ambassadors have locked horns in a game of politics, each trying to gain the favour of the Somalian President, Mohamed Sial Barre. But before either party can gain any sort of foothold to attain their objective of a UN council seat, all hell breaks loose as rebels invade Mogadishu, throwing the entire city into an infernal civil war

All the embassies of foreign countries are targeted by the rebels, who paint them as foreign devils who are allied with the corrupt President Barre. The embassies of South and North Korea are repeatedly attacked, and the siege rapidly dwindles their food supplies.

Director Ryoo Seung Wan is renowned for his blockbuster hits like The City of Violence (2006) and Battleship Island (2017), and his trademark explosive style is duly present in every adrenaline-packed scene which involves hailing bullets and thundering gunfire.

A-lister actor Jo In Sung is an intelligence diplomat, who unfortunately is not very intelligent nor very diplomatic. He swaggers from scene to scene, arm-twisting, confronting and picking fights with everyone, especially the North Koreans – who eventually swallow their pride and take a huge risk by approaching the South Koreans when their food supplies run out – led by Ambassador Rim Yong Soo, played by veteran actor Heo Joon Ho.

Unlike his younger and antagonistic counterpart, South Korean ambassador Han Shin Sung is a model diplomat, portrayed by another veteran actor, Kim Yoon Seok.

Escape From Mogadishu. (Photo: Golden Village Pictures)
Escape From Mogadishu. (Photo: Golden Village Pictures)

It's interesting to note that the attires and even the models of vehicles deployed in the movie are very aptly tailored to reflect the '90s, down to the cassette tapes and typewriters used in the embassies, which I felt was a very nice touch.

My favourite scene was a thrilling car chase towards the end, where the Koreans band together in a convoy of cars reinforced by everything they could find in their embassies, braving continuous hails of gunfire in their desperation to reach the Italian embassy in a last ditch effort to leave Mogadishu.

The movie gives us a rare insight into the relationship between South and North Korea, where for the sake of survival, one party must swallow their pride in order to preserve their lives. Perhaps that is what both countries need right now — a common cause for survival which will make them realise their common humanity and nationality as one people.

Get more TV and movie news from Yahoo Lifestyle on our Entertainment page.

Watch more Lifestyle videos on Yahoo TV:

 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • The Cape Wrath trail: walking Scotland’s hidden roads – in pictures

    The Cape Wrath trail: walking Scotland’s hidden roads – in picturesOn a 240-mile journey through a storied landscape, a photographer and guide discovers wildlife, adventure and connection where past and present collide A day of heavy weather south of Strathcarron on the Cape Wrath Trail. All photographs by David Lintern Photograph: David Lintern

  • Colbert Jokes ‘I Didn’t F—ing Go’ to Obama’s Birthday Party (Video)

    There was a report over the weekend that “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was among the lucky few who got to attend former president Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration. Someone should have told Colbert, who on Monday threw cold water on the rumor when he said “I didn’t f—ing go.” So, originally Obama planned to hold a massive party over the weekend to celebrate the milestone, with 500 guests and 200 staff packed into his tony Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts home. Given the rise in COV

  • Takizawa Kabuki Zero 2020 The Movie review: Live kabuki show reformatted as film release

    Hideaki Takizawa has released his annual pop kabuki show this year as a film instead of a live theatre performance.

  • Tucker Carlson Has Chris Cuomo’s Back in Brother Andrew’s Harassment Scandal (Video)

    Tucker Carlson came to the defense of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Monday, backing Cuomo for continuing to advise his brother New York governor Andrew Cuomo as he weathers a sexual harassment scandal. The Washington Post reported today that Chris is one of the few people still advising his brother Andrew throughout the crisis. During an Aug. 9 episode of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Tucker said that he felt Chris’ loyalty to his brother is “understandable.” “Chris Cuomo is coming under a lot

  • As dining-in resumes, signees of the #savefnbsg letter reflect on the state of F&B today

    A year and a half later, since the free fall of the F&B industry that started in March 2020, F&B businesses see little cause to celebrate.

  • ‘Merry Wives’ Off Broadway Review: The Bard Goes to Harlem by Way of TV Land Sitcoms

    For more than a decade, Jacob Ming-Trent has been a go-to scene-stealing performer on the New York stage. He played a snack-loving contestant who’s too smart for his own good in the 2013 Broadway musical “Hands on a Hardbody,” the gluttonous fop Sir Toby Belch in the 2018 Shakespeare in the Park production of “Twelfth Night” and even made a memorable turn as the Hero’s loyal dog in Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Father Comes Home From the Wars” at the Public Theater. But in the Public’s new Shakespeare in t

  • Chris Cuomo Continues to Advise Brother on Sexual Harassment Scandal (Report)

    CNN anchor and host of “Cuomo Prime Time” Chris Cuomo is still advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on his response to the still-ongoing sexual harassment scandal, the Washington Post reported Monday. According to the Post, Andrew Cuomo is “left with few advisers” after a damning independent study commissioned by New York Attorney General Leticia James found he “sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees.” At least a dozen women have accused Gov. Cuomo

  • Will ‘What If…?’ Connect to the Greater MCU? ‘Marvel Always Has Plans,’ Head Writer Says

    When “Loki” ended its first season on Disney+ last month by giving birth to the multiverse, we knew it would have far-reaching implications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those implications might start sooner than anyone expected when “What If…?” Marvel Studios’ first animated series, debuts on Wednesday. An anthology series that was initially viewed as a bunch of one-off thought experiments appeared to be brought into the greater narrative of the MCU. So TheWrap went straight

  • 'American Pickers' Star Danielle Colby Shuts Off Instagram Comments on Photo of Her and Mike Wolfe

    This comes just after Frank Fritz's sudden departure from the show.

  • Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Star Roselyn Sanchez on Why Reboot Doesn’t Have a Version of Tattoo

    Fox’s reboot of “Fantasy Island” centers around Roselyn Sánchez’s Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán) from the original series. While this Roarke has many things in common with her great uncle who ran the luxury resort before her (including their love of white, formal attire) one clear distinction between the two — and between this reimagined show and its ancestor — is Elena doesn’t have a sidekick named Tattoo (played by beloved actor Hervé Villechaize). In f

  • Elon Musk Plans to Put Billboards in Space and People Want to Shoot Them at the Sun

    It turns out Elon Musk doesn’t just want to send billionaires to space, he also wants to send advertising. And that idea isn’t sitting well with earthbound critics. Business Insider reports the plan is for Musk’s SpaceX to work with Geometric Energy Corp., a Canadian-based company, to send square-shaped CubeSat satellite, with one side used as a display screen, into space by 2022. The satellite would allow people or companies to blow what’s likely a pretty hefty fee in order to project advertisi

  • Dan Bongino Blasts Fox News for Editing His Trump Interview: ‘I Feel Betrayed’

    Fox News host Dan Bongino is not happy with the network after it edited a clip of a recent interview with former President Donald Trump, a move that sparked swift backlash from Bongino’s own conservative (and fiercely pro-Trump) fan base. Bongino’s interview with Trump aired August 7. In it, Trump called the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden fraudulent and once again falsely claimed that he had won. The full Trump quote is as follows: It’s a disgrace what’s happening, and I don’t thin

  • 11 Women You Didn't Know Revolutionized the World of Science

    From a golden-age Hollywood actress to the first American Indian female physician.

  • Sweet FA review – women’s football saga staged at Tynecastle

    Sweet FA review – women’s football saga staged at Tynecastle. Tynecastle Park, EdinburghThis musical play about a women’s football league making boots for troops at the Somme is moving and polemical

  • Prince Andrew Sued by Jeffrey Epstein Accuser for Sexual Abuse

    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a longtime accuser of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, accusing him of sexual abuse. In the suit, filed on Monday in New York federal court, Giuffre accused the 61-year-old prince of sexually abusing her at Epstein’s Manhattan home when she was under the age of 18, and of intentionally inflicting emotional distress. She is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. “I am holding Prince Andrew

  • As Warner Bros Films Like ‘The Suicide Squad’ Hit Box Office Ceiling, Is COVID or HBO Max to Blame?

    While “The Suicide Squad” opened below box office expectations this weekend, with a $26.5 million debut in North American theaters, Warner Bros. faces a bigger problem: The studio’s 2021 films have all hit a box office ceiling. “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the first big tentpole to hit theaters in March as theaters reopened, remains the only 2021 film from Warner Bros. to reacd $100 million in domestic grosses at the box office. “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which opened to $31 million, fell off sharply af

  • Behind the Design of a Hotel That Has Hosted 26 Presidents and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor

    The grand hotel was outfitted by design doyenne Dorothy Draper. Seven decades later, her protégé, Carleton Varney, talks about its design influence.

  • Tokyo Olympics Viewership Declined 42% From Rio

    The Tokyo Olympics came one year late, but at least they happened. And they just so happened to be watched by 42% fewer viewers than the Rio Games in 2016, according to total audience delivery (TAD) tallies. The all-in number of 15.5 million average viewers across the Tokyo Games includes NBC, its cable channels and digital properties — including Peacock. The numbers come from a combination of Nielsen and Adobe data, and combined are down from the 26.7 million total viewers, per night, from Rio.

  • AMC Theatres, Warner Bros Agree to Exclusive 45-Day Window for 2022 Films

    AMC Theatres on its earnings call Monday announced that it has set a deal on a shortened theatrical window with Warner Bros., agreeing to exclusively release their films for 2022 in a 45-day window. Warner Bros. already had a similar deal for 45 days for its 2022 films with Cineworld, but the news should come as reassuring to theater owners in preserving a theatrical window after Warner Bros. this year experimented with opening its full 2021 slate in theaters and on HBO Max for one month day-and

  • AMC Theatres In Talks to Lease 8 Former Arclight/Pacific Locations

    During its latest quarterly earnings call, AMC Theatres announced that it is in various stages of talks to pick up leases on 10 high-profile locations in Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta, including eight multiplexes once operated by Arclight Cinemas and Pacific TheatresAMC CEO Adam Aron said the company has signed letter of intents on six of the locations being looked at, with three in Los Angeles, two in Chicago and one in Atlanta. Two of the Los Angeles locations are the former Pacific Theatre