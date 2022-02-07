Yummy Answers: Is this 3-ingredient healthy pancake recipe actually yummy?

Yummy Answers is about answering all the questions you might have about kitchen hacks, tiktok recipes, old wives’ tales (for the kitchen) and more. For more Yummy! content, visit here!

Healthy food don't always get the reputation of being a treat on the tastebuds, but with so many people lauding this recipe, Stephanie thought she'd try it out.

In this episode of Yummy Answers, Stephanie tries out a simple 3-ingredient healthy pancake recipe. Is it actually tasty? Watch on for some swearing!

Recipe for those who are interested:

A healthy pancake stack to start your day right! (Photo: Gettyimages)

3-ingredient Healthy Pancake Recipe

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1/3 cup almond flour

2 large eggs

Optional:

1 pinch kosher salt

1 pinch cinammon powder

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, divided

