What's the yummiest CKT in Singapore, based on Foodpanda's data

Stephanie Zheng
·Lifestyle Editor
·2-min read

Yummy Answers is about answering all the questions you might have about kitchen hacks, tiktok recipes, old wives’ tales (for the kitchen) and more. For more Yummy! content, visit here!

Char Kuay Teow, aka stir fried flat rice noodle, which is famous among Indonesians, Malaysians and Singaporeans.
Char Kuay Teow, aka stir fried flat rice noodle, which is famous among Indonesians, Malaysians and Singaporeans.

The char kuay teow is a Singaporean foodie's guilt and delight. Think flat rice noodle sprinkled with a generous helping of dark soy sauce and other salty condiments, fried together with a variety of ingredients such as fishcake, vegetables, lup cheong, sometimes seafood, eggs and the debatable cockles of (some) people's heart.

Char kway teow is traditionally stir-fried with fried pork lard. Originating from Chaozhou and initially served to overseas-born Chinese labourers in Southeast Asia, the dish was sold by fishermen, hence explaining the presence of different seafood in the dish. Over the years, cockles are now synonymous with char kuay teow. It has acquired a reputation of being unhealthy within modern contexts due to its high saturated fat content, but it doesn't make it less popular among foodies. 

Everything in moderation, we say! 

Based on Foodpanda's data, we've shortlisted the top 10 Char Kuay Teow in Singapore based on the reviews left by the people who ordered via its platform. Watch the video below as we pit three Char Kuay Teow against one another. 

<video>

If it isn't clear enough, the Yummy team is definitely #teamhum.

Here's the full list of the Top 10 CKT in Singapore based on Foodpanda's data.

1) No Monkey Business (VEGETARIAN), 2 Tai Thong Crescent, #01-17, The Venue Shoppes

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by No Monkey Business (@nomonkeybusiness.sg)

Foodpanda rating: 4.9/5

2) PappaRich (Causeway Point), 1 Woodlands Square, #02-05, Causeway Point

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by PappaRich Singapore (@papparichsg)

Foodpanda rating: 4.8/5

3) Penang Kitchen (Coronation Arcade), 5 Coronation Road, #01-05, Coronation Arcade

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tasting Penang in Singapore (@penang_kitchen_sg)

Foodpanda rating: 4.8/5

4) PappaRich (Waterway Point), 83 Punggol Central, #B1-17, Waterway Point

Foodpanda rating: 4.7/5

5) PappaRich (Our Tampines Hub), 1 Tampines Walk #01-103A Our Tampines Hub

Foodpanda rating: 4.7/5

6) My Kampung (Junction 9), 18 Yishun Avenue 9 #02-01 

Foodpanda rating: 4.6/5

7) Thye Hong Prawn Noodles (NEX), B2 - 63 and B2 - 70 to 72, 23 Serangoon Central, NEX

Thye Hong Prawn Noodles (NEX)
Thye Hong Prawn Noodles (NEX). Review on Foodpanda.

Foodpanda rating: 4.6/5

8) PappaRich (Stevens Road), 30 Stevens Road, #01-06, The Pines Club

Foodpanda rating: 4.6/5

9) Hawker - Ang Mo Kio 628 Market, 628 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4

Foodpanda rating: 4.5/5

10) Penang Kitchen (Far East Plaza), 14 Scotts Road, #03-89, Far East Plaza

Penang Kitchen (Far East Plaza),
Penang Kitchen (Far East Plaza), review on Foodpanda

Foodpanda rating: 4.5/5

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • 21 Actors Who Have Been in Both the MCU and DCEU Movies (Photos)

    Did you see an actor in a Marvel movie, then suddenly got confused when you saw that same actor in a DC movie or vice versa? Check out our list of the actors that have been part of both universes Zachary LeviLevi played Fandral in “Thor: The Dark World” and then died in “Thor: Ragnarok.” Levi would rise from the dead from the supporting ranks and make it to leading man status when he headlined DC’s “SHAZAM!” Sylvester Stallone Stallone portrayed Stakar Ogord in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

  • Iconic Japanese brand Mame Kurogouchi makes affordable clothes to help you feel beautiful

    The new collaboration collection between Uniqlo and iconic Japanese brand Mame Kurogouchi, is the perfect mix of comfy innerwear and elegant outerwear.

  • FOOD REVIEW: Kulto is Chef José Alonso’s obeisance to Spanish cuisine

    Kulto brings all diners together in enjoyment of the best of what Spain has to offer and at a price that’s wallet-friendly.

  • Here’s Who’s Going to Win ‘Big Brother’ — Based on Basically Nothing

    “Big Brother” has returned for its 23rd season on CBS and this year, the prize is bigger than ever with the winner going home with $750,000. So obviously, gameplay is going to be even more intense, especially since they’re playing in teams of four. Who’s going to win that prize? It’s anyone’s guess at this point, so we’ve made our own. If we’re being honest, we don’t think any of the first four competition winners in the premiere are going to win it all. Why? Strong starts don’t always lead to s

  • The Coolest NYC Spots You Haven't Heard of

    From luxe hotels with prime views to vintage stores full of treasures, local designers share their can't miss spots.

  • An Upper East Side Mansion With an Indoor Waterfall Just Hit the Market for $34 Million

    The home was built in 1899 for the Tillett family and renovated into a gallery space in 2008.

  • See the Insanely Imaginative Plantings From This Year's Hamptons Gardening Competition

    Each garden has to fit within 25 square feet.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s Law License Suspended in Washington DC

    Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in Washington, D.C. by the District of Columbia’s highest court on Wednesday. This suspension cites a decision in which the New York appellate court suspended Giuliani’s law license “until further notice” just last month on June 24, stating that he made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the 2020 election as former President Donald Trump’s attorney, questioning the legitimacy of both the election as a whole as well as President Jo

  • 6 Teen Drama Spinoffs That Had Successful Runs, From ‘Legacies’ to ‘Good Trouble’

    With most spinoffs doomed to cancellation after having too often followed their predecessors’ worst storylines, the advent of a successful teen spinoff is impressive. Here are 6 teen drama spinoffs that are actually worth a watch, plus where to watch them. “The Hills” (2006-2010) As a spinoff of the MTV reality show “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” “The Hills” focuses on “Laguna Beach” star Lauren Conrad. This series was renewed for 6 seasons and even earned its own sequel series, “The Hi

  • I am living with my ex. Should we have some physical distance between us?

    I am living with my ex. Should we have some physical distance between us? You can’t move frictionlessly from being in a relationship to being close friends, writes advice columnist Eleanor Gordon-Smith. Something needs to change ‘Why, when you want to live apart, is your preference being so completely thwarted?’ Wood block print: Tickling Her Foot, c1765-70 by Suzuki Harunobu. Photograph: agefotostock/Alamy

  • ‘Black Widow’ Should Beat the Box Office Opening of ‘F9,’ But by How Much?

    Before the summer season began, analysts and distributors alike warned that no one should expect a blockbuster to pass the coveted $100 million-plus opening weekend mark. But if there’s any title that might have a puncher’s chance at reaching it, it is Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow.”The first Marvel movie in two years will open on 4,100 screens and enters, like almost all MCU films, with strong reviews as critics have given it an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score. In addition, Fandango is reporting that

  • Dua Lipa Goes Retro in a Collared Dress & Go-go Boots to Celebrate England’s Win in Euro Semifinal

    Dua Lipa repped her home country in style while watching the Euro 2020 Semifinal today.

  • ‘Loki': Who’s in That Secret Fortress at the End of Time?

    (We’ve got some major spoilers here for the fifth episode of “Loki” on Disney+) Each episode of “Loki” thus far has prompted many more questions than provided answers — meaning it feels like we still don’t know anything about what’s going on. But with the finale just a week away, that’s about to change. Hopefully. There are three big things we know right now. We know the Time-Keepers aren’t real, and that the TVA has been using variants as its workforce, and that there’s something significant to

  • Emmy Nomination Predictions, Drama: ‘The Crown’ Goes for a Royal Sweep

    Is there a single acting category in the drama field in which somebody from “The Crown” isn’t favored to not only be nominated, but to win an Emmy? Well, there might be one, though it’s a pretty close call. (Keep reading for details.) What’s crazy is that in two of the four acting categories, this season of Netflix’s “The Crown” has not only the top contender, but the top two contenders — in other words, the show is so dominant that its biggest rival is itself. That’s not to say that Hulu’s “The

  • Paul Briganti to Direct Chris Pratt Indie Comedy ‘The Black Belt’

    “Saturday Night Live” director Paul Briganti is set to direct Chris Pratt in the indie comedy “The Black Belt” for Monarch Media, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The coming-of-age film will star Pratt as an eccentric uncle who trains his shy teenage nephew in the ways of karate. Pratt will produce the film through his banner Indivisible Productions, alongside producing partner Jon Schumache, and Monarch Media’s Steve Barnett and Alan Powell. Monarch principal Vicky Pate

  • Tucker Carlson Tried to Line Up Vladimir Putin Interview Before NSA Spying Claims (Report)

    Tucker Carlson sought a meeting with Vladimir Putin through U.S.-based Kremlin staff shortly before he began making claims that the National Security Administration was spying on him, Axios has reported. According to the website, Tucker was speaking with “U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries” about a potential interview with the Russian president – likely for one of his two shows on the Fox News network. Fox News declined comment to TheWrap and pointed to a statement from its spokesperson to Axios,

  • There Are Already a TON of Spoilers for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7, Y’all

    We already know the couples... 👀

  • Hugh Grant is Having the Best Time at Wimbledon. Hugh Grant is Having the Worst Time at Wimbledon.

    Join us in this emotional journey through his facial expressions.

  • ‘The Velvet Underground’ Film Review: Todd Haynes Makes an Immersive and Essential Rock Doc

    “The Velvet Underground” is a rock ‘n’ roll documentary that doesn’t really follow the normal rules for rock-docs — but then, a film about the Velvets wouldn’t be satisfying if it was conventional, and following normal rules is definitely not an approach that would give Todd Haynes a reason to make his first documentary. Haynes, the uncommonly sensitive and provocative director of “Carol,” “I’m Not There” and “Far From Heaven,” among others, isn’t here to give us a blow-by-blow account of the Ne

  • Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Post Steamy Pics on Insta in Honor of Their 2-Year Anniversary

    Ooh la la! 😍