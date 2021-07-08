What's the yummiest CKT in Singapore, based on Foodpanda's data

Yummy Answers is about answering all the questions you might have about kitchen hacks, tiktok recipes, old wives’ tales (for the kitchen) and more. For more Yummy! content, visit here!

Char Kuay Teow, aka stir fried flat rice noodle, which is famous among Indonesians, Malaysians and Singaporeans.

The char kuay teow is a Singaporean foodie's guilt and delight. Think flat rice noodle sprinkled with a generous helping of dark soy sauce and other salty condiments, fried together with a variety of ingredients such as fishcake, vegetables, lup cheong, sometimes seafood, eggs and the debatable cockles of (some) people's heart.

Char kway teow is traditionally stir-fried with fried pork lard. Originating from Chaozhou and initially served to overseas-born Chinese labourers in Southeast Asia, the dish was sold by fishermen, hence explaining the presence of different seafood in the dish. Over the years, cockles are now synonymous with char kuay teow. It has acquired a reputation of being unhealthy within modern contexts due to its high saturated fat content, but it doesn't make it less popular among foodies.

Everything in moderation, we say!

Based on Foodpanda's data, we've shortlisted the top 10 Char Kuay Teow in Singapore based on the reviews left by the people who ordered via its platform. Watch the video below as we pit three Char Kuay Teow against one another.

<video>

If it isn't clear enough, the Yummy team is definitely #teamhum.

Here's the full list of the Top 10 CKT in Singapore based on Foodpanda's data.

1) No Monkey Business (VEGETARIAN), 2 Tai Thong Crescent, #01-17, The Venue Shoppes

Foodpanda rating: 4.9/5

2) PappaRich (Causeway Point), 1 Woodlands Square, #02-05, Causeway Point

Foodpanda rating: 4.8/5

3) Penang Kitchen (Coronation Arcade), 5 Coronation Road, #01-05, Coronation Arcade

Foodpanda rating: 4.8/5

4) PappaRich (Waterway Point), 83 Punggol Central, #B1-17, Waterway Point

Foodpanda rating: 4.7/5

5) PappaRich (Our Tampines Hub), 1 Tampines Walk #01-103A Our Tampines Hub

Foodpanda rating: 4.7/5

6) My Kampung (Junction 9), 18 Yishun Avenue 9 #02-01

Foodpanda rating: 4.6/5

7) Thye Hong Prawn Noodles (NEX), B2 - 63 and B2 - 70 to 72, 23 Serangoon Central, NEX

Thye Hong Prawn Noodles (NEX). Review on Foodpanda.

Foodpanda rating: 4.6/5

8) PappaRich (Stevens Road), 30 Stevens Road, #01-06, The Pines Club

Foodpanda rating: 4.6/5

9) Hawker - Ang Mo Kio 628 Market, 628 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4

Foodpanda rating: 4.5/5

10) Penang Kitchen (Far East Plaza), 14 Scotts Road, #03-89, Far East Plaza

Penang Kitchen (Far East Plaza), review on Foodpanda

Foodpanda rating: 4.5/5