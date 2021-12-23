Health:

YumChat Episode 2: The best and worst of 2021

Stephanie Zheng
·Lifestyle Editor
·1-min read

The Yum Chat Podcast is a monthly round up session on the latest in food. In the second episode, we share about our best and worst of 2021, our Christmas plans, upcoming Christmas offerings while reminiscing about the good old pasar malam days. We also got very mad at issues

If you haven't already, also check out this gift guide, where you can still get your gifts ready by Christmas.

For more Yummy vodcast, check out our brand new Youtube page, where you can also leave a comment in the comment section to let us know what we should try next.

