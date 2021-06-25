Yoo Ah-in headlines cast of Seoul Vibes, a heist/racing thriller that's just begun production

Action blockbuster Seoul Vibe announced its cast: Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyoung-pyo, Lee Kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Sung-kyun, Jung Woong-in, and Moon So-ri. (Photos: Netflix)

Netflix has just confirmed the production of Seoul Vibes and announced the cast, which includes Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyoung-pyo, Lee Kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Sung-kyun, Jung Woong-in, and Moon So-ri.

The studio describes the South Korean movie as "an action blockbuster packed with thrills and adrenaline-fueled scenes". Seoul Vibes is set in 1988 Seoul during the Olympic Games:

The drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team become mired in the slush fund investigation of a powerful person on the very day of the 1988 Seoul Olympics opening ceremony. With all eyes of the world on Seoul with the pending Olympic Games, the chaos in the city provides opportune timing for moving illegal funds. The special operation to chase the money reels in baby drivers with amazing drifting skills.

From what we can tell, the movie combines the genres of heist and racing films – a team of talented drivers are tasked by the good guys to steal back laundered money from bad guys, who are using the cover of the Olympics to move their slush fund.

Director Moon Hyun-sung (As One, The King's Case Note) helms the production with creator-producers John Yoo and Kwon Oh-hyun.

No release date was announced. Seoul Vibes will be released only on Netflix.

Here are the characters the cast is playing:

Yoo Ah-in (Voice Of Silence) plays Dong-wook, the top drifter leading the Sanggye-dong crew.

Ko Kyoung-pyo (Private Lives, Don't Dare to Dream, Reply 1988) plays DJ John Woo, someone who lightens up the mood for the Sanggye-dong crew.

Lee Kyoo-hyung (Hi Bye, Mama!, Prison Playbook, Stranger) plays Bok-nam, who knows the geography of Seoul like the back of his hand.

Park Ju-hyun (Extracurricular, Zombie Detective, Mouse) plays Dong-wook’s younger sister Yoon-hee, the charming president of the top bikers’ club in Seoul.

Ong Seong-wu (More Than Friends, Moment Of Eighteen) plays Joon-gi, the MacGyver-esque Sanggye-dong crew member who is like a younger brother to Dong-wook and somewhat old-fashioned in his ways.

Kim Sung-kyun (The Fiery Priest, Reply) plays Secretary Lee, a key figure in managing the money laundering and slush fund delivery.

Jung Woong-in (Delayed Justice, Woman Of 9.9 Billion, Chief Of Staff) plays the chief prosecutor who recruits the Sanggye-dong crew for a crucial mission.

Moon So-ri (The School Nurse Files, Three Sisters, The Handmaiden) plays Chief Kang In-sook, the loan shark mogul and the shadow figure in control behind the powerful person.

