Shopping:

Mid-season sale: Michael Kors has up to 50% off bags, clothing

Be sure to add to cart your shopping items and check out

Yoo Ah-in headlines cast of Seoul Vibes, a heist/racing thriller that's just begun production

Contributor, SEA
·2-min read
Action blockbuster Seoul Vibe announced its cast: Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyoung-pyo, Lee Kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Sung-kyun, Jung Woong-in, and Moon So-ri. (Photos: Netflix)
Action blockbuster Seoul Vibe announced its cast: Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyoung-pyo, Lee Kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Sung-kyun, Jung Woong-in, and Moon So-ri. (Photos: Netflix)

Netflix has just confirmed the production of Seoul Vibes and announced the cast, which includes Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyoung-pyo, Lee Kyoo-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu, Kim Sung-kyun, Jung Woong-in, and Moon So-ri.

The studio describes the South Korean movie as "an action blockbuster packed with thrills and adrenaline-fueled scenes". Seoul Vibes is set in 1988 Seoul during the Olympic Games:

The drivers of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team become mired in the slush fund investigation of a powerful person on the very day of the 1988 Seoul Olympics opening ceremony. With all eyes of the world on Seoul with the pending Olympic Games, the chaos in the city provides opportune timing for moving illegal funds. The special operation to chase the money reels in baby drivers with amazing drifting skills.

From what we can tell, the movie combines the genres of heist and racing films – a team of talented drivers are tasked by the good guys to steal back laundered money from bad guys, who are using the cover of the Olympics to move their slush fund.  

Director Moon Hyun-sung (As One, The King's Case Note) helms the production with creator-producers John Yoo and Kwon Oh-hyun.

No release date was announced. Seoul Vibes will be released only on Netflix.

Here are the characters the cast is playing:

  • Yoo Ah-in (Voice Of Silence) plays Dong-wook, the top drifter leading the Sanggye-dong crew. 

  • Ko Kyoung-pyo (Private Lives, Don't Dare to Dream, Reply 1988) plays DJ John Woo, someone who lightens up the mood for the Sanggye-dong crew. 

  • Lee Kyoo-hyung (Hi Bye, Mama!, Prison Playbook, Stranger) plays Bok-nam, who knows the geography of Seoul like the back of his hand. 

  • Park Ju-hyun (Extracurricular, Zombie Detective, Mouse) plays Dong-wook’s younger sister Yoon-hee, the charming president of the top bikers’ club in Seoul. 

  • Ong Seong-wu (More Than Friends, Moment Of Eighteen) plays Joon-gi, the MacGyver-esque Sanggye-dong crew member who is like a younger brother to Dong-wook and somewhat old-fashioned in his ways. 

  • Kim Sung-kyun (The Fiery Priest, Reply) plays Secretary Lee, a key figure in managing the money laundering and slush fund delivery. 

  • Jung Woong-in (Delayed Justice, Woman Of 9.9 Billion, Chief Of Staff) plays the chief prosecutor who recruits the Sanggye-dong crew for a crucial mission. 

  • Moon So-ri (The School Nurse Files, Three Sisters, The Handmaiden) plays Chief Kang In-sook, the loan shark mogul and the shadow figure in control behind the powerful person. 

Get more TV and movie news from Yahoo Lifestyle on our Entertainment page.

Watch more Lifestyle videos on Yahoo TV:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Supermarkets sell out of strawberries. Pimm’s flows freely. Ace! It must be Wimbledon

    Supermarkets sell out of strawberries. Pimm’s flows freely. Ace! It must be Wimbledon. Last year’s tennis-less summer was saddening. This year, the fresh, green lawns will be a sign of hope

  • The Cheapest (and Most Expensive) Destinations to Rent Beachside Airbnbs

    Whether you want to save or splurge, there are plenty of coastal hotspots to visit.

  • These Modern Chairs Are a New Take on Insanely Intricate Traditional Yoruba Chairs

    These updated seats of power are fit for royalty.

  • A local’s guide to Malta: 10 top tips

    A local’s guide to Malta: 10 top tipsThe island has been at the heart of Mediterranean history and culture for centuries, and it can be enjoyed once more now it’s on the green list Dome in the dusk … the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is a major landmark in Valletta. Photograph: Alamy

  • Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner List Their Encino Estate for $16.75 Million

    The 15,000-square-foot property has a state-of-the-art theater, a spa, stone fireplace, and more!

  • People Aren’t Cutting Perez Hilton Slack After Britney Apology: ‘He Was a Bully’

    Gossip blogger Perez Hilton recently apologized to Britney Spears for his past jokes and comments mocking Spears’ mental health struggles, but his comments have some fans thinking he’s not that innocent. Some of Britney’s fans immediately recalled Hilton’s history of bashing Spears publicly in the press. As the LA Times noted, Hilton tore Britney apart and called her an “unfit mother” in 2007 after her very public mental breakdown — the same incident that eventually culminated in Britney’s conse

  • Jared Padalecki Says He’s ‘Gutted’ No One Told Him About ‘Supernatural’ Prequel

    Dean Winchester might have died in the series finale of “Supernatural,” but even if he survived it sounds like he might have ended up dead to his brother regardless. On Thursday news broke that The CW is working on a prequel to the long-running supernatural thriller called “The Winchesters,” which will tell the story of Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, John and Mary (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith on “Supernatural”). And Jensen Ackles, who played Dean on the original, is an e

  • Anne Curtis, Solenn Heussaff announce babywear brand

    The two sisters-in-law reveal their babywear collection through Tili Dahli

  • Deborah Dugan and Recording Academy Settle Dispute Over Her Firing

    Former Recording Academy president Deborah Dugan has agreed to settle with the organization in the dispute over her firing in 2020. The settlement was reached after a process of arbitration. The terms of the settlement are not known. “The Recording Academy and Deborah Dugan have agreed to resolve their differences and to keep the terms of their agreement private,” Dugan and the Academy said in a joint statement issued Thursday night. Dugan was put on administrative leave just days before the 202

  • ‘Younger': Lauren’s 10 Most Iconic Friend Moments, Ranked From Most Destructive to Genuinely Heartfelt (Photos)

    We all have that friend who means well but doesn’t always have the brightest plans. On the dramedy series “Younger,” that’s Lauren (played by Molly Bernard), the witty PR genius who never ceases to concoct a new plan to make her friends happy — even when her own life is falling apart. Before the show’s final season hits TV Land on July 7, take a look at Lauren’s most iconic friend moments, ranked from most destructive to genuinely heartfelt. 10. Spiking her friends’ drinks with MDMA, “Hot Mitzva

  • How Closely Will ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Follow The Books?

    “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” which debuts on Disney+ this week, is the latest original programming to hit the streaming service. But it’s based on the book series of the same name by Trenton Lee Stewart, which has sold at least 3 million copies in the U.S. That’s a lot of fans who are probably wondering how closely the series will adapt those books. Fortunately for them, according to series star Kristen Schaal, the answer is very. Schaal plays Number Two, the right hand woman to the eccent

  • This ‘iCarly’ Episode Lampooning Britney Spears Aged Horribly

    Paramount+’s “iCarly” revival is a hit among fans of the original, who laud it for preserving the essence and the humor of the 2007 series. The characters haven’t drastically changed, and the jokes are mostly just aged up a bit. That said, there’s something from the original series that probably shouldn’t be revisited: The story of Ginger Fox. You might not remember that name right away, because she only appeared once on the original series, in 2010’s “iFix a Pop Star.” That episode was a doozy,

  • Laurie Strode Is Coming for Michael Myers in ‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer

    “I’m coming for you Michael,” vows Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode in the latest “Halloween Kills” trailer. We’ll have to wait until this Halloween to see the follow-up to the rebooted “Halloween” directed by David Gordon Green, as the second installment in the new horror franchise was pushed back from a 2020 release to this October due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’ll then be followed by “Halloween Ends,” which will arrive in 2022. Talk about scary. This new footage shows Michael Myers bursti

  • Joy Reid Calls Out ‘Toxic System’ of Conservatorship After Britney Testimony (Video)

    MSNBC anchor and host of “The ReidOut” Joy Reid joined the legions of people publicly voicing their support for Britney Spears after the pop star testified she is in an “abusive” conservatorship that she’s fought for years to end. Reid’s nightly focus of The Absolute Worst bit was the abuse of conservatorships, and she noted that Spears’ very public fight is forcing people to examine the underlying issues with legal conservatorships. Reid called it “a toxic system in need of reform.” “You’ve hea

  • ‘F9': Will Jason Statham Be Back for the Next Main ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie?

    (This article has some spoilers for “F9: The Fast Saga,” because the events of the movie are relevant to the discussion of whether Statham will return) When “The Fate of the Furious” came out in 2017, some fans were very angry that Deckard Shaw would be allowed to have the chance to redeem himself for Han’s murder. Those water have been muddied significantly with “F9” now that we know that Shaw didn’t actually kill Han (Sung Kang). This development gives Shaw and Han basically the same story tha

  • FOOD REVIEW: The Yummy Thai-namic Duo

    It's not hard to find good Thai food in Singapore. Yummy! host Bruce checked out two of them in this video.

  • Han’s Resurrection in ‘F9’ Doesn’t Really Work

    (This article contains spoilers for “F9: The Fast Saga”) When we learned that Han would be returning to the land of the living in “F9: The Fast Saga,” it was very exciting. He was such a fan favorite that they ended up making three “Tokyo Drift” prequels before finally letting him die. We like Han. We want him to be around. Unfortunately, the particulars of how Han came back are pretty frustrating. First, it’s probably one too many plot threads for “F9” to be able to handle well. But if that was

  • ‘Shang-Chi’ New Trailer Shows What the Ten Rings Actually Are (Video)

    There’s a new trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and it’s plenty actionIpacked and exciting. But good news: It shows what the “Ten Rings” in the title actually are. “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Liu is the first new star of the MCU and Marvel’s Phase 4, and he’ll be anchoring a franchise heavy on martial arts

  • In Pitch to Go Public, BuzzFeed Redefines Itself as a Tech Company

    BuzzFeed, the digital media company founded on cat videos and which just days ago won its first Pulitzer Prize, announced plans to go public via a SPAC on Thursday — and in one neat move, redefined itself as a tech company rather than a content company. The reason for that was simple and clearly laid out in its investor presentation: BuzzFeed is seeking a $1.5 billion valuation, based on a projected profit of $117 million by the end of 2022 that will mostly come from e-commerce. The valuation re

  • Metallica: Some Kind of Monster – classic documentary is a cautionary, real-life Spinal Tap tale

    Metallica: Some Kind of Monster – classic documentary is a cautionary, real-life Spinal Tap tale2004’s fly-on-the-wall insight into the metal band facing a mid-life crisis is eye-opening and unwittingly hilarious• Metallica: Some Kind of Monster is streaming in Australia on Netflix. For more recommendations of what to stream in Australia, click here Metallica in rehearsal for Some Kind of Monster Photograph: handout/HANDOUT