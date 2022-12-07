Apple products reigned in the searches for 2022's most looked-for tech products. (Photo: Getty Images)

As the world slowly recovers from the dreaded chip shortage that has been plaguing the tech industry for the past three years, there is seemingly one tech company that is ploughing through this with absolutely zero effort — Apple.

Their typical annual refresh of their iPhones and iPad went ahead as usual in 2022 and is paying dividends, as these were the most searched for products for the year by Yahoo Singapore readers.

In fact, the top three tech products in our list are all Apple-made, which goes to show that the tech giant is still alive, well and thriving, ahead of their other competitors in the market.

So what are the top three products that were the most sought after in 2022?

1. The iPhone

Dominating the top spot was the iPhone, which saw a refresh when Apple released the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in September.

That said, the normal specs and the functionality of the regular iPhone 14 is extremely similar to the previous generation's iPhone 13 Pro, so there was not much innovation there.

What was particularly interesting in this refresh was the introduction of the Dynamic Island to replace the camera notch on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Let's face it, no matter what Apple says about it 'not being a notch', it is, in fact, still one, albeit having a very innovative and useful way to hide and disguise it.

Similar to the touchbar on the Macbooks, the Dynamic Island is able to display real time information for things like notifications or the music that is playing through your phone.

Instead of being just a black void with a camera cut out, it is now a 'functional notch', value adding to the experience of using the iPhone 14 Pro.

2. The iPad

Apple refreshed the iPad line for 2022 and included their proprietary M2 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) into their newest iPad Pro.

Just for reference, the MacBooks and iMacs and are powered by Apple's M1 SoC ever since they moved away from using Intel's CPUs in their computers.

The M1 SoC is powerful enough to run most applications that are usually required by a typical Mac user, and is even great for production and rendering work, which usually requires a beefy CPU and GPU.

The M2 SoC is an upgraded version of the M1. The iPad Pro 2022 has the M2. You can see where I am going with this.

Having a tablet-sized mobile device with the capabilities to render and process videos — while also being able to tackle heavy workloads — is still a pipe dream for any other company (you're getting there, Microsoft, but not close enough with your Surface tablets yet).

Apple has managed to do this for the past two years with no competition in sight.

It is no wonder why the iPad is still very much sought after, despite the decline in demand for tablet-like devices.

3, Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra is perhaps the most sought-after luxury smart watch.

Rivalling similarly-priced fitness trackers like the Garmin Fenix 7, the Apple Watch Ultra just seems to look sleeker and less bulky than its competitors.

Even if you are not willing to spend that much money on an Ultra, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a great alternative if you are in the Apple ecosystem.

To be honest, the extra features on the Apple Watch Ultra like its diving sensor and dual GPS tracking (it just tracks more accurately) aren't really that essential if you are someone who would use your smartwatch to normally track your essentials like workouts and heart rate.

The Apple Watch Series 8 does that just fine.

If you would like to save even more money, the Apple Watch SE is great 'budget' version of the Apple Watch series.

Still packing quite a punch despite being the cheapest of the lot, the Apple Watch SE has all the essentials needed to make it a very useful fitness tracker and a smartwatch.

With features that is on par with the Google-owned Fitbit and Garmin, the Apple Watch is a must have device to compliment Apple's ecosystem.

Other results

Other products on the top-searched list included Amazon's Kindle.

The Kindle is a popular device among book readers because of its screen technology that can imitate reading from a page of a book in natural lighting.

Moving away from consumer products, Apple was again among the top 5 most-searched tech brands by Yahoo Singapore readers, though this time they faced stiff competition from other heavyweights like Google, Microsoft and Amazon.

South Korea's Samsung came in at 5th spot, while Asus, HP, Dell, Sony and Chinese brand Oppo rounded up the top 10.

Most searched-for tech brands in 2022 in Singapore:

Google Microsoft Amazon Apple Samsung Asus HP Dell Sony Oppo

