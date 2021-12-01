Yahoo's top 10 most-searched male Singapore celebrities of 2021

From talented singers to troubled stars, this year’s most-searched Singapore male celebrities made us sit up and take notice. Here are Yahoo Singapore readers’ top ten most-searched male celebrities of 2021 and what makes them search-worthy:

Benjamin Kheng. (Yahoo Life Singapore file photo)

10. Benjamin Kheng

In April this year, Benjamin Kheng married 987FM host Naomi Yeo in an intimate wedding ceremony. “I really wanted to sing, dance, and get smashed at a big wedding party but having a small and intimate one was really special too,” he had said.

In our recent interview with Kheng, he said that he would focus more on his music after juggling many balls as an actor-singer-writer-director.

Pierre Png is the lead in The Land Is Mine. (PHOTO: Mediacorp)

9. Pierre Png

2021 has been a relatively great year for Pierre Png. Together with his wife, Andrea De Cruz, Png opened Tipsy Flamingo at Raffles City. The restaurant-bar serves up delicious beach-inspired fare like lobster rolls and tropical cocktails.

Beyond this, Png’s wife was revealed to have a clean bill of health following her liver failure 19 years ago.

8. Xu Bin

Actor Xu Bin — who is a father of two now — revealed in an interview how he had an extremely rebellious childhood.

In the interview, Xu shared how he constantly fought with his mum. Their relationship was so strained that once, when his mum was beating him with plastic hangers, Xu requested that she use a knife on him instead.

He also revealed that in secondary school, he ended up squandering S$20,000 to S$30,000 within two months because he did not understand the concept of money.

7. Qi Yuwu

Qi became one of the most-searched for celebs when he posted some topless pics of himself with his wife, Joanne Peh, and kids while they were on a cruise vacation.

This year, the 45-year-old also opened up in an interview about how he overcame certain challenges as an actor when he was younger.

6. Desmond Tan

Tan broke the internet when he revealed he cannot wait to have kids once he marries his long-time girlfriend. The actor is said to have been dating his girlfriend since 2010. The couple has been extremely private — with Tan’s girlfriend’s identity remaining a mystery.

Currently, Tan plays a Central Narcotics Bureau officer on the Mediacorp drama The Takedown.

5. Elvin Ng

Early in November, Ng posted two Chinese New Year family photos honouring his grandmother who passed away at the age of 88. Following his post, multiple celebrities including actors Chew Chor Meng and Terence Cao sent their condolences.

Currently, Ng stars as Li Xiaofeng in the Mediacorp long-form drama, The Heartland Hero.

Earlier this year at the Star Awards, Ng bore the brunt of jokes when he showed up wearing a pink ombre Alexander McQueen outfit that unfortunately resembled bandung, the milky rose-flavoured drink.

Singaporean actor Mark Lee arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on November 27, 2021. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP) (Photo by SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Mark Lee

One of the best known Singapore actors, Mark Lee recently starred in a new movie, Diam Diam Era Two.

Some time in April, Lee opened up about his daughter’s battle with kidney disease on talk show The Inner Circle. During his interview, Lee broke down several times, recounting the difficulties his family has faced.

While in Taipei to host and attend the Golden Horse Film Festival, Lee met with three of his former Mediacorp colleagues, Jeff Wang, Yvonne Lim, and Kate Pang.

3. Shane Pow

The 30-year-old former Mediacorp star was dropped by the agency following drink driving charges in April.

In July, the actor was sentenced to five weeks' jail — his second such conviction — for drink driving. Pow committed his first offence in 2014. Pow was also fined S$6,000 and was disqualified from driving for five years.

2. JJ Lin

Singapore’s star boy, JJ Lin, has had a pretty eventful year as well.

Early this year, Lin joined several celebrities including Nathan Hartono and Benjamin Kheng to launch digital streaming service Disney+ in Singapore, and sang a medley of songs.

To wrap up the year, Lin just held his first concert in over two years at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands. The charity concert, which took place over two days, was a sell-out affair. In total, about 2,000 fans were in attendance, and all proceeds will go to the Community Chest.

1. Lawrence Wong

We’re talking about the actor, not the politician here!

2021 has been an incredibly great year for Wong, who rose to international fame for starring in the Chinese blockbuster drama, Story of Yanxi Palace.

Early this year, Wong launched his botanical skincare brand, Grail, to much success.

In May, the actor — who was filming a drama series in Luzhou, China — shared in a series of viral Instagram stories how he was working despite running a high fever. In his post, Wong wrote, “Fever 38.3 degrees and after going to the hospital, I am now going back to work. Production wants me to go back to shoot. I feel I truly deserve all the good things and success I have.”

