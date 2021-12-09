Yahoo's top 10 most-searched female Singapore celebrities of 2021

Rebecca Lim, Fann Wong and Jaime Chua are among Yahoo Singapore's top ten most-searched female celebrities of 2021. (Photos: Alexander McQueen, Instagram/Fann Wong, Instagram/Jamie Chua)

Now that you know who are the most-searched Singapore male celebrities, here are Yahoo Singapore readers' most-searched female celebrities of 2021 and what made them search-worthy:

10. Jacelyn Tay

An accomplished actress, Tay has recently taken to sharing hacks on how she manages her time and her kids without a helper on Instagram.

Her hilarious Instagram clips have proven useful for mothers everywhere especially since Tay herself manages her own business, Body Inc., and takes care of her 74-year-old mum and 10-year-old son.

9. Phyllis Quek

Quek is a Malaysian-born actress who starred in the 1998 Mediacorp drama Legend Of The Eight Immortals.

In an interview with Chinese paper Lianhe Wanbao, Quek revealed that she’s gotten some flak for her marriage to Australian businessman David Cox who is 11 years her senior. Thankfully though, Quek isn't fazed by the criticism.

8. Rebecca Lim

Rebecca Lim at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021 in Singapore on Friday 3rd December. She wore an Alexander McQueen AW21 dress. (PHOTO: Alexander McQueen)

2021 has been a great year for Lim – she met the love of her life and got engaged in the same year.

Lim posted adorable photos of the couple at their engagement on Instagram. Her fiance, Matthew Webster, is an assistant vice president at PSA.

7. Zoe Tay

Zoe Tay with her Best Actress Award at Star Awards 2021 held at Changi Airport and the Jewel Changi mall on 18 April 2021. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Tay became one of the most searched Singaporean celebs when she decided to cycle five hours to draw out a lion's head on a map for charity.

The actress generally spent most of 2021 working on charitable projects, including one at the River Hong Bao.

Tay also won the award for Best Actress at the Star Awards.

6. Jayley Woo

Two years after the death of her boyfriend Aloysius Pang, actress Jayley Woo released a video “talking” to her younger self about the tragedy.

The heart-wrenching video was shared on Instagram and TikTok.

5. Joanne Peh

Peh sparked rumours that she was pregnant when she posted a cryptic post of herself on Instagram. Later on, the actress, who is married to actor Qi Yuwu, clarified that she wasn’t actually pregnant.

Sometime in November, the actress insinuated that she was conned by a contractor, which led some netizens to accuse her of generalising about contractors based on her encounter. Peh acknowledged that a few "bad eggs" could spoil the image of the industry as a whole.

4. Jamie Chua

Socialite Jamie Chua became tabloid fodder when she revealed in a podcast interview that she had to sell several of her much-loved Hermes Birkin bags during her divorce battle to feed her children.

In July, Chua collaborated with Rara to release the world’s first customised NFTs.

3. Kim Lim

She’s best known for being billionaire Peter Lim’s daughter but not many people know of Kim’s charitable heart.

The heiress made the news when she announced that she and her fiance will be providing two meals a day to 1,500 frontline workers, and is in talks to offer air tickets to foreign frontline workers so that they can go home.

The socialite broke the news following her engagement.

2. Fann Wong

In May this year, Wong was embroiled in a little scandal with aesthetic doctor Siew Tuck Wah. Siew wrote a blog post discussing Wong’s facial fillers when she appeared at the Star Awards.

After various legal letters, the pair eventually settled the case once Siew took down his blog post.

On 7 July, Wong’s father passed away at the age of 81.

1. Jeanette Aw

She’s best known for her standout role in The Little Nonya, but did you know that Aw is actually an accomplished baker and dancer?

In 2018, the actress moved to Bangkok to enrol in the Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School to pursue her Diploma in Patisserie. In May this year, Aw opened her own bakery, Once Upon A Time, on Hamilton Road in Jalan Besar.

In August this year, Aw fainted while baking in her own shop. Following her fainting spell, Aw shared on her Instagram that she had been tired out by the workload and would take the month of September to rest from work.

