Yahoo Singapore's top 10 most-searched international female celebrities of 2021
Now that you know who rocked the top 10 international male celebrities list, here are the female celebrities that piqued your interest this year.
Read on to find out who lands the coveted top spot on this list:
10. Jennie Kim
As a member of the immensely popular Korean girl group, Blackpink, Kim is no stranger to the spotlight.
In November, a major fan paid 1.5 million Philippine pesos to ask the singer out on a date through two massive billboards in Seoul. The billboards — which are just a few kilometres from Kim’s management agency, YG Entertainment — were purchased by Filipino social media personality Christian Albert Gaza.
9. Yang Mi
Yang Mi made the news when her former father-in-law, actor Lau Dan, refused to acknowledge her when asked during an interview.
Yang, who was married to Lau’s son Hawick Lau, is based in China, while the elder Lau and his family live in Hong Kong. Lau’s family currently cares for the former couple’s six-year-old daughter.
8. Son Ye-jin
The Crash Landing On You star was revealed to be dating her co-star Hyun Bin, and since then, there have been rumours that the duo is prepared to tie the knot.
Later in the year, it’s also revealed that Son is one of the highest-paid Korean actresses for her role in the drama.
7. Song Hye-kyo
The Korean actress made her highly anticipated return to the small screen following her two-year break.
Song stars in the SBS drama, Now We Are Breaking Up, where she plays the design team leader in a fashion company.
Song was once married to fellow Korean actor Song Joong-Ki. The couple famously starred in the popular Korean drama, Descendants Of The Sun.
6. Jennifer Lopez
In April this year, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her reignited romance with her ex-fiance, Ben Affleck.
The couple, who first dated in 2002 and practically broke the internet when photos of Affleck going back and forth from Lopez’s LA mansion appeared.
On her 52nd birthday, the singer posted a photo of her and Affleck kissing.
5. Ariana Grande
In May this year, Grande married American luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding.
Grande wore a simple yet stylish Vera Wang gown and looked every bit stunning.
While she’s mostly taken a backseat when it came to making music, Grande has been part of The Voice U.S. and has kept a relatively lower profile this year.
4. Britney Spears
News of Spears’ conservatorship came out in 2008, but only recently that her #FreeBritney campaign came to a head.
In February, The New York Times and FX released a documentary titled Framing Britney that led to a huge discussion around the conservatorship on social media.
After multiple trials, Spears was released from her conservatorship after 13 years and has hinted that she will speak to Oprah in a tell-all interview.
3. Zheng Shuang
The Chinese actress was involved in a surrogacy scandal where she was accused of allegedly abandoning her two young kids.
Later in the year, she was accused of tax evasion and was dropped by Prada as its ambassador.
Zheng was ordered by the Shanghai Municipal Tax Service to pay nearly 220 million yuan fines. Since then, Zheng has kept a low profile.
2. Kim Kardashian
It’s been a tumultuous journey for Kim.
In February, Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian had filed for divorce from her husband, Kanye West. The news of her divorce catapulted her fame on searches and social media.
In June this year, the Kardashian’s eponymous reality TV show ended after a 20-year run when she, too, discussed some details about the end of her marriage.
Later in the year, Kardashian appeared on Saturday Night Live (SNL), where she delivered a great roast on her family and poked fun at her relationship with West. Her performance was so impressive that clips of her SNL segments were shared on social media.
After the SNL episode, Kardashian was revealed to be dating SNL star, Pete Davidson.
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge has always been tabloid fodder, but after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did their interview with Oprah, stories surrounding Middleton’s alleged actions towards Markle made the news.
During the interview, Markle revealed some scathing details about how Middleton had allegedly made her cry during her wedding.
