Yahoo Singapore's top 10 most-searched international female celebrities of 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Kate Middleton, Britney Spears. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

Now that you know who rocked the top 10 international male celebrities list, here are the female celebrities that piqued your interest this year.

Read on to find out who lands the coveted top spot on this list:

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 21: Jennie of BLACKPINK is seen upon departing at Incheon International Airport on February 21, 2020 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images)

10. Jennie Kim

As a member of the immensely popular Korean girl group, Blackpink, Kim is no stranger to the spotlight.

In November, a major fan paid 1.5 million Philippine pesos to ask the singer out on a date through two massive billboards in Seoul. The billboards — which are just a few kilometres from Kim’s management agency, YG Entertainment — were purchased by Filipino social media personality Christian Albert Gaza.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JUNE 07: Actress Yang Mi (aka Mini Yang) performs at Tencent Video 10th anniversary ceremony on June 7, 2021 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

9. Yang Mi

Yang Mi made the news when her former father-in-law, actor Lau Dan, refused to acknowledge her when asked during an interview.

Yang, who was married to Lau’s son Hawick Lau, is based in China, while the elder Lau and his family live in Hong Kong. Lau’s family currently cares for the former couple’s six-year-old daughter.

GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 05: Son Ye-Jin attends the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards at Kintex on June 05, 2020 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by JTBC PLUS/Imazins via Getty Images)

8. Son Ye-jin

The Crash Landing On You star was revealed to be dating her co-star Hyun Bin, and since then, there have been rumours that the duo is prepared to tie the knot.

Later in the year, it’s also revealed that Son is one of the highest-paid Korean actresses for her role in the drama.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Hye-Kyo Song attends the Bottega Veneta fashion show during the Milano Fashion Week Fall / Winter 2020 - 2021 on February 22, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta)

7. Song Hye-kyo

The Korean actress made her highly anticipated return to the small screen following her two-year break.

Song stars in the SBS drama, Now We Are Breaking Up, where she plays the design team leader in a fashion company.

Song was once married to fellow Korean actor Song Joong-Ki. The couple famously starred in the popular Korean drama, Descendants Of The Sun.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Jennifer Lopez attends Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Studio's "The Tender Bar" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

6. Jennifer Lopez

In April this year, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her reignited romance with her ex-fiance, Ben Affleck.

The couple, who first dated in 2002 and practically broke the internet when photos of Affleck going back and forth from Lopez’s LA mansion appeared.

On her 52nd birthday, the singer posted a photo of her and Affleck kissing.

THE VOICE -- "Knockout Rounds" Episode 2113 -- Pictured: Ariana Grande -- (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

5. Ariana Grande

In May this year, Grande married American luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding.

Grande wore a simple yet stylish Vera Wang gown and looked every bit stunning.

While she’s mostly taken a backseat when it came to making music, Grande has been part of The Voice U.S. and has kept a relatively lower profile this year.

Britney Spears performs during Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center on December 3, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

4. Britney Spears

News of Spears’ conservatorship came out in 2008, but only recently that her #FreeBritney campaign came to a head.

In February, The New York Times and FX released a documentary titled Framing Britney that led to a huge discussion around the conservatorship on social media.

After multiple trials, Spears was released from her conservatorship after 13 years and has hinted that she will speak to Oprah in a tell-all interview.

This photo taken on January 7, 2021 shows Chinese actress Zheng Shuang posing for photos at the 28th Style Gala Awards in Beijing. - Luxury fashion house Prada has cut ties with a popular Chinese actress amid claims that she abandoned her children born to surrogates abroad after breaking up with her boyfriend. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Zheng Shuang

The Chinese actress was involved in a surrogacy scandal where she was accused of allegedly abandoning her two young kids.

Later in the year, she was accused of tax evasion and was dropped by Prada as its ambassador.

Zheng was ordered by the Shanghai Municipal Tax Service to pay nearly 220 million yuan fines. Since then, Zheng has kept a low profile.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Kim Kardashian West" Episode 1807 -- Pictured: Host Kim Kardashian West during the monologue on Saturday, October 9, 2021 -- (Photo By: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

2. Kim Kardashian

It’s been a tumultuous journey for Kim.

In February, Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian had filed for divorce from her husband, Kanye West. The news of her divorce catapulted her fame on searches and social media.

In June this year, the Kardashian’s eponymous reality TV show ended after a 20-year run when she, too, discussed some details about the end of her marriage.

Later in the year, Kardashian appeared on Saturday Night Live (SNL), where she delivered a great roast on her family and poked fun at her relationship with West. Her performance was so impressive that clips of her SNL segments were shared on social media.

After the SNL episode, Kardashian was revealed to be dating SNL star, Pete Davidson.

LONDON, -, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019/03/19: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge seen visiting the Foundling Museum at the Brunswick Square in London. (Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge has always been tabloid fodder, but after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did their interview with Oprah, stories surrounding Middleton’s alleged actions towards Markle made the news.

During the interview, Markle revealed some scathing details about how Middleton had allegedly made her cry during her wedding.

