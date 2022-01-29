  • Oops!
Create your own AR New Year greeting card to 'travel' from home

2-min read
  • CNY2022
    CNY2022

Travelling abroad during the Chinese New Year used to be quite a common tradition, but that's all changed over the last two years because of the pandemic.

Still, if you'd like to bring a bit of travel cheer to your friends and family this New Year period, our colleagues in Taiwan have created a fun augmented reality (AR) filter that can help with this.

Yahoo&#39;s AR filter for the New Year lets you express your travel bug and new year greetings in the same place! (Photos: Yahoo Taiwan)
Yahoo's AR filter for the New Year lets you express your travel bug and new year greetings in the same place! (Photos: Yahoo Taiwan)

Featuring well-known tourist attractions and New Year elements from four regions - Taiwan, Japan, the United States and France, you can still bring some sparks of joy for your travel-missing mates, and customise it with your own New Year greetings too!

From the US' NBA and Statue of Liberty, to the festivals and Torii gates of Japan, the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Chinese New Year festivities in Taiwan, there's bound to be something for everyone!

Here's how to use the AR filter:

Step 1: Allow the AR filter to use your microphone and camera. Select a flag. Tap for a photo, or hold for a video.
Step 1: Allow the AR filter to use your microphone and camera. Select a flag. Tap for a photo, or hold for a video.

Step 1: Load the AR filter via your mobile browser. Do tap "Allow" so that it can access your camera and microphone.

Select the flag of your choice, and tap to take a picture or press and hold to record a video.

Step 2: Select the Share button on the bottom right. Select the app you want to share it to, or save it to your phone.
Step 2: Select the Share button on the bottom right. Select the app you want to share it to, or save it to your phone.

Step 2: After you're done taking your photo or video, tap the "Share" button at the bottom right of the screen to share it via social media, or save it to your mobile phone.

Have fun with the filter and bring some joy to your friends and family!

