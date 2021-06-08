Word Of Honour star Zhang Zhehan files police report over privacy invasion

Zhang Zhehan became increasingly popular after starring in Chinese boys’ love drama Word Of Honour. (Photo: Weibo/7024312336)

Zhang Zhehan, together with Gong Jun, have become increasingly popular after starring in Chinese boys’ love drama Word Of Honour. Apparently, this newfound fame came at the expense of Zhang’s privacy and freedom, especially when some fans’ extreme star-chasing antics left the actor feeling frustrated.

On 30 May, Zhang’s studio revealed on their official Weibo account that the flight check-in details of Zhang and his staff members had been repeatedly tampered with. The team had resolved the issue with the airport staff, and had filed a police report regarding the incident.

The studio even listed five unacceptable behaviours that had happened so far. Topping the list is the modification and cancellation of Zhang’s and his staff members’ flight seats, even after the boarding passes had been printed.

Others include contacting the staff members to retrieve Zhang’s accommodation and other private details; tailing and secretly photographing Zhang at the airport, following him on his flight, affecting public order and other passengers, and crowding the airport walkway, nearly causing a stampede; irrationally chasing cars that almost led to an accident; and tailing Zhang and the staff members at the hotel and even following the actor during his personal time.

Zhang’s studio highlighted that these behaviours had seriously impacted Zhang’s safety, and that fans should refrain from any illegal behaviours. If necessary, they would not hesitate to employ legal means to deal with offenders.

Many Chinese fans have since expressed concerns for the actor, urging the staff to protect Zhang well and saying that it must have been difficult for the staff as well. Zhang’s studio added, “We’ll continue to enhance the security and protect boss!”

