Whisky and art come together at The Makers Project

Featured artists at The Maker's Project for The Balvenie (Photo: The Balvenie)

From 26 November to 5 December, The Balvenie launches its inaugural exhibition at the ArtScience Museum in Singapore. Titled The Makers Project, the two-week long multi-sensory experience will explore the values and processes of modern creativity, brought to life through six Southeast Asian artists.

Hailing from Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and The Philippines, each artist celebrate their country’s unique culture and heritage through modern artwork designs and motifs.

Adeline Tan's artwork for The Makers Project. Can you spot something in the artwork? (Photo: The Balvenie)

The Makers Project explores modern creativity across categories, celebrates intrinsic values and the thoughtful processes of making. The exhibition will bring guests on a sensorial journey that brings to life the passion and love from each of the Makers.

Tickets are available here at S$28, which include two drams of The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky as well as tickets into the exhibit. Of course, being the purveyors of good deals, we have got an exclusive discount code right here.

Exclusive to Yahoo readers, use the discount code YAHOOSG8OFF to get $8 off the ticket price.

Venue: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974

Date: Thursday, 25 November 2021

If you're looking to stock up on your alcohol cabinet, you can also purchase The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 year old online or in stores. Conveniently, Black Friday sales is also around the corner...

*Drink responsibly.