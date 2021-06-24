Where to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games without cable

Japan's women's national soccer team leading the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay in Naraha, Fukushima in March 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-hoon/Pool)

SINGAPORE — Mediacorp will provide broad coverage of the upcoming Olympic sporting competitions in Tokyo, said the broadcaster today.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, meant to be held last year originally, were delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The games are scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021.

Mediacorp will offer free coverage across multiple mediums, including TV news bulletins, radio stations, digital news portals, 14 channels on streaming service meWATCH, the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel, and carriage arrangements with partner platforms.

There will be live and on-demand coverage of the Games, including blue-ribbon Olympic sports like athletics, badminton, football, swimming, and table tennis.

The programmes will also be accessible to viewers via carriage arrangements. Singtel customers will be able to watch the 14 Mediacorp Olympic Games channels for free on Singtel TV CH 21-34, Singtel TV GO, and CAST. Other carriage arrangements will be announced when finalised.

