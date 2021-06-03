What's the rainbow🏳️‍🌈flag got to do with LGBTQ+?

LGBTQ Rainbow ribbon against sky
LGBTQ Rainbow ribbon against sky

Pride month is upon us again. Before you rummage your pre-covid wardrobe for attire bearing the ubiquitous rainbow or the distinctive pink that has become associated with the event, are you aware of the significance of the hues on the Pride Rainbow Flag?

Before you get stumped by a smart-aleck asking you about its' symbolism as we celebrate Pride month this June, let us delve a little deeper into the hues of the Rainbow flag.

Did you know that there are only six stripes on the Pride Rainbow Flag? Say what? Yes, you heard that right. The official Rainbow Flag of the LGBT+ community has only 6 colours. Each colour holds a meaning: red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for harmony and purple for spirit.

Let us go back in time. The original Rainbow Flag designed by gay activist Gilbert Baker in 1978 sported 8 colours. Each of the 8 colours were assigned specific meanings by the designer: Pink = Sex, Red = Life, Orange = Healing, Yellow = Sunlight, Green = Nature, Blue = Magic, Indigo = Serenity, Violet = Spirit.

However, sourcing for the pink fabric required for the top layer proved an uphill task as hot pink was not a colour in demand then. So out goes pink. That’s one colour down. So whatever happened to turquoise, the 7th colour?

Story has it that when the 1979 Pride Parade Committee decided to use the 7-stripe rainbow flag to honour the assassinated gay Harvey Milk, the logistics involved to divide the colours evenly on parade grounds led to the eventual decision to stick to an even number of colours on the flag. And that is the story of the 6-striped Rainbow Pride flag. Over the years, the former indigo stripe evolved into a more classic royal blue.

Now that you are clued in on the evolution and symbolism of the Rainbow flag, it’s time to celebrate Pride month and start shopping for all things rainbow, pink and beautiful!

LGBTQ+ reads

There’s nothing like reading to broaden our horizons and open our minds. These reads will shed some light on the lives of the LGBTQ+ community and probably make you shed a tear or two.

The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith

Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe by Benjamin Alire Saenz

Oranges are Not the Only Fruit by Jeanette Winterson

Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story by Jacob Tobia

Call Me By Your Name by Andre Aciman

Whether you wish to show support for your LGBTQ+ friends or love the hues of the rainbow for its aesthetics, here are more rainbow-related merchandise to add to your Pride collection:

