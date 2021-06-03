Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Yahoo Shopping site

LGBTQ Rainbow ribbon against sky

Pride month is upon us again. Before you rummage your pre-covid wardrobe for attire bearing the ubiquitous rainbow or the distinctive pink that has become associated with the event, are you aware of the significance of the hues on the Pride Rainbow Flag?

Before you get stumped by a smart-aleck asking you about its' symbolism as we celebrate Pride month this June, let us delve a little deeper into the hues of the Rainbow flag.

Did you know that there are only six stripes on the Pride Rainbow Flag? Say what? Yes, you heard that right. The official Rainbow Flag of the LGBT+ community has only 6 colours. Each colour holds a meaning: red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for harmony and purple for spirit.

Let us go back in time. The original Rainbow Flag designed by gay activist Gilbert Baker in 1978 sported 8 colours. Each of the 8 colours were assigned specific meanings by the designer: Pink = Sex, Red = Life, Orange = Healing, Yellow = Sunlight, Green = Nature, Blue = Magic, Indigo = Serenity, Violet = Spirit.

However, sourcing for the pink fabric required for the top layer proved an uphill task as hot pink was not a colour in demand then. So out goes pink. That’s one colour down. So whatever happened to turquoise, the 7th colour?

Story has it that when the 1979 Pride Parade Committee decided to use the 7-stripe rainbow flag to honour the assassinated gay Harvey Milk, the logistics involved to divide the colours evenly on parade grounds led to the eventual decision to stick to an even number of colours on the flag. And that is the story of the 6-striped Rainbow Pride flag. Over the years, the former indigo stripe evolved into a more classic royal blue.

Story continues

Now that you are clued in on the evolution and symbolism of the Rainbow flag, it’s time to celebrate Pride month and start shopping for all things rainbow, pink and beautiful!

PHOTO: Lazada. Vans Pride sneakers

PHOTO: Lazada. Converse Pride shoes

PHOTO: Shopee. Converse Chuck

Get 25% off everything with code "HELLO25" on ASOS

PHOTO: ASOS. Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Pride lingerie set

Get 25% off everything with code "HELLO25" on ASOS

PHOTO: ASOS. Hollister Pride ombre rayon short sleeve shirt

Get 25% off everything with code "HELLO25" on ASOS

PHOTO: ASOS. Tommy Hilfiger high-leg swimsuit in rainbow print

Get 25% off everything with code "HELLO25" on ASOS

PHOTO: ASOS. adidas Originals pride flight bag

Get 25% off everything with code "HELLO25" on ASOS

PHOTO: ASOS. adidas Originals Pride trefoil bucket hat

PHOTO: Amazon. Rainbow Umbrella

It's raining Pride T-shirts

Hold virtual Pride parties and support local

PHOTO: Shopee. Pastry Mart Kueh Lapis Rainbow, 1 kg

PHOTO: Shopee. Baker's Brew Rainbow Tower Cake

LGBTQ+ reads

There’s nothing like reading to broaden our horizons and open our minds. These reads will shed some light on the lives of the LGBTQ+ community and probably make you shed a tear or two.

Whether you wish to show support for your LGBTQ+ friends or love the hues of the rainbow for its aesthetics, here are more rainbow-related merchandise to add to your Pride collection: ASOS (get 25% everything with code “HELLO25”), Zalora, Shopee, Lazada, Book Depository and Amazon.

Read more:

Explore the great outdoors🌳: How and where you can work up a sweat

Ace #stayhome🏡restrictions with pro-tips from the Yahoo team

Make Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) the most fruitful #stayin experience ever

5 ways to #stayhome with your kids without tearing your hair out

Essential tools and tips to remain centered amidst the COVID-19 storm

What are organic products? Are they worth the higher price tag?

These vegan leather bags👜as seen on Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga are on sale now

Kickstart a sustainable🌻lifestyle with these eco-friendly ideas

How brands are helping to save 🌱Mother Earth and what you can do

Expand your financial portfolio, invest in luxury watches⌚

This homegrown accessories👜👠brand elevates your style without costing you an arm and a leg

☘️9 life hacks to ageing gracefully

Must-have grooming products for men👨🏻‍🦱: 99% cashback and free shipping

Embroidery🧵is the new tie-dye: Ways to kickstart a hobby

Want quality sleep😴? Try this under S$50 sleep hack and sleep like a baby

9 mini lifestyle changes to bright, healthy 👀eyes

IWD 2021: Quit the Cinderella syndrome and empower 👯yourself and other women

Fun-filled, family-friendly activities for grandparents and kids this school holidays

The sleep 😴hack trending on TikTok and other💤tips that doesn’t involve pills

Everyday attire👟and accessories with your favourite cartoon or 🎬 movie characters

Outfits and bags in auspicious colours that will put you in the mood for CNY🍊

Huat your way to a brand new year 🍊🍊with the auspicious colour red 🧧– grandma approved!

Pantone colours of the year 2021: Tips to rock your daily wear in greys and yellows

✨Swarovski up to 50% sale✨ – Add bling to your new year with necklaces💎, watches⌚, bracelets📿, rings💍, earrings💎 and more

Rainy season essentials ☔ for work and play – Stay dry with these waterproof boots👢, bag🎒 and make-up💄