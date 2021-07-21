Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Yahoo Shopping Page

As Singapore heads back to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) with the emerging of new clusters and surges in COVID-19 cases, it’s time to start planning for ways to spend your time meaningfully as you stay safe and healthy. Yes we hear you. There's a limit to how much time you can spend cooped up in your home, even if you continue with your #stayhome workout regime. No other sport has taken on a new life like cycling since the start of the pandemic. Since then, you may have seen cyclists everywhere you go and hear your friends sharing discoveries every week since they started exploring Singapore on wheels.

Whether you have dreams of participating in the Tour de France, the Olympics or simply looking for a cost-effective way to stay fit and bond with family and friends outside of the home, cycling ticks all the boxes. Indeed, besides running, brisk walking and swimming, cycling is one of the few sports that allows you to enjoy the fresh air without the mask. Even when we need to put our masks back on when making pitstops, it still beats having to inhale recycled air the entire time we are engaging in sports.

Are you new to the sport and looking to purchase a bicycle? What are your options if you prefer something compact, easy to bring around and does not burn a hole in your pocket?

Foldable bicycles offer an excellent solution for most of us who live in apartments where space constraint is a big concern. Plus, because it is foldable, it allows us to bring them on the MRTs and start our cycling trips wherever we wish. Yahoo Lifestyle SEA speaks with Bike Guru, where he shares some common questions you may have on foldable bicycles, as well as tips on buying foldable bikes online.

Terence Lee has been cycling for 23 years and provides valuable cycling tips on social media under the moniker of Bike Guru. You can find him on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Yahoo Lifestyle SEA: Are foldable bikes suited for people of all sizes and heights?

Bike Guru: Foldable bicycles are suitable for most people because of their small wheel size providing fast acceleration and portability. Tall people will face limitations on the adjustment of saddle height due to the length of the seat post. For each bicycle, there is usually a 100kg weight limit.

Yahoo Lifestyle SEA: Are foldable bikes less safe than regular-sized bikes?

Bike Guru: Confidence and handling skills are factors that determine the safety of a cyclist. If you are travelling at high speed such as 30km/h and above, the handlebar may be wobbly due to the high centre of gravity of the handlebar to the ground. On the other hand, if you are a leisure cyclist riding along the PCNs, foldable bicycles should be comfortable to ride.

Yahoo Lifestyle SEA: Do the smaller wheels limit my speed and distance?

Bike Guru: Distance is based on the fitness of the cyclist. As for speed, a bicycle on smaller wheels can reach the same speed as a bicycle on bigger wheels when it rotates more revolutions. The cyclist simply needs to pedal more.

Yahoo Lifestyle SEA: What are the pros and cons of getting a foldable bike vs a conventional bike?

Bike Guru:

Pros –

· Fast acceleration due to smaller wheels

· Portability when storing at home

· Able to commute on public transport

· Easy to mount and dismount due to its compact frame size

Cons –

· Less efficient to travel long distances due to its small wheel size

· Harder to clear potholes

· Not for high-speed riding

· Hinges on the frame are prone to wear and tear and may produce creaking sounds

Yahoo Lifestyle SEA: What should I look out for when buying foldable bikes online?

Bike Guru:

· Budget – low end to high-end brands

· Intend of usage – wheel size, rack mounts for touring

· Folding method – Traditional style (e.g. Dahon, Tern), Easy to fold (e.g. Brompton, Strida)

· Suspension – Not necessary as you won’t be using a foldable bicycle on uneven terrains. Use mountain bicycles instead for rough terrains.

· Design

· Weight – Between 9 to 13kg

· Warranty – Established brands come with a warranty

Yahoo Lifestyle SEA: What considerations should I take note of when buying bikes online?

Bike Guru:

· Ensure the merchant covers the warranty

· Check the postage fees either by standard shipping or express shipping

· Note that you may be required to pay a tax when importing goods such as bicycles coming into Singapore.

Foldable bikes are making waves

The price of your bicycle does not equate to your speed. We have picked out bicycles of various price ranges to suit your needs.

PHOTO: Lazada. Brompton M6L & S6L, assorted colours

PHOTO: Lazada. TERN C8 folding bicycle, 8 speed, 20-inch ultra-light aluminium alloy

PHOTO: Lazada. Strida Folding Bicycle, 16-Inch, Single Speed

PHOTO: Lazada. Shimano Foldable Bicycle, 5 Years Warranty

PHOTO: Lazada. Lightest Foldable Bike Ethereal Compact S9 Japan Shimano SORA 9 Speed

PHOTO: Lazada. Dahon, 20-inch Folding Bicycle Ultra-Light, 6-Speed

PHOTO: Lazada. 20-Inch Foldable Bicycle, Aluminum Frame, Shimano 7 Speed

Stay safe with these bike accessories

These bicycle lights, helmets and waterproof handphone pouch are perfect for night cycling and sudden bouts of rain while out and about.

PHOTO: Olight. Olight bicycle light bundle

Prevent abrasions and sores

As they say, prevention is better than cure. So for those who plan on cycling long routes, always wear comfortable attire such as padded bicycle shorts and apply chamois cream to prevent abrasions.

Portable backpacks for pet-loving cyclists

Can’t bear to leave your pets at home while you go on your cycling trips? Bring them along on your cycling expeditions!

Wish to explore Singapore but not sure where to start? Bike Guru has you covered! Check out these four scenic routes from the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western parts of Singapore as recommended by Bike Guru. Now that to have your very own bicycle, you don't have to be envious of the Olympians!

