What is Qi Xi Festival and how luxury brands are embracing the event

This Saturday (14 August) happens to be Qi Xi Festival – one of the Chinese traditional festivals most commonly referred to as Chinese Valentine's Day – which takes place on month seven, day seven of the Chinese lunar calendar. The festival is based on a romantic folklore about a weaver goddess and an ox herder, originating from the Han dynasty.

Let's rewind back to the story, where Zhi Nu, a goddess who was known for her weaving skills, decided to enter the mortal world and stumbled upon a cow herder by the name of Niu Lang. The duo fell in love and started a family together, but when Zhi Nu's mother, the queen mother of heaven, found out about their marriage, she grew mad and snatched Zhi Nu back to the heavens.

In today's modern times, people celebrate the Qi Xi Festival by giving flowers, gifts and chocolates instead of following traditional customs.

On May 20, 2015, the Qi Xi Festival was added to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list by the State Council of China. In some rural parts of China, you may even most likely find these traditional customs practised, such as speedily threading a needle under the moonlight; worshipping the weaver fairy with fruits and food offerings; and picking up wildflowers to place on the horns of the ox to honour the legendary cow-god.

Many fashion brands have been jumping on the bandwagon of embracing the Chinese Valentine's Day by offering shoppers limited-edition drops, thus commercialising the romantic festival in hopes of increasing consumer spending within the luxury industry.

Most brands have also chosen to roll out their marketing campaigns just a month ago, take for example Gucci. A quick search shows most of Gucci's 'apple of my eye' apple print collection is even sold out on Net-A-Porter.

Meanwhile, Dior is working with their ambassadors Angelababy and Yang Caiyu to promote the Diorarmour love-themed collection on their Chinese social media platforms.

Shop these Chinese Valentine's Day curated list now.

