What causes frizzy hair and how to combat it

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Yahoo Shopping Page

Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram for first dibs on news and shopping deals

Beautiful and healthy hair at any age. (Photo: Gettyimages)

It's easy to take frizzy hair as a minor inconvenience you just have to live with no thanks to Singapore's hot and humid weather.

Frizz isn’t always easy to deal with, and our hair can react differently based on our hair type. To combat frizz, it's important to first find out its root cause.

Frizzy hair happens when all the different individual hair fibres are running in multiple directions. There are four primary factors that cause frizz: the environment, diameter of the hair fibre itself, level of curl, and the amount of damage.

According to John Freida, here are seven everyday care tips to combat frizzy hair.

1. Get regular trims

Split ends can travel all the way up the hair shaft. Eliminate breakage and stop frizz in its tracks by getting regular trims.

2. Towel dry gently

Use a soft cotton t-shirt or a microfibre towel to squeeze excess moisture from your mane instead of a regular towel.

3. Switch to silk or satin sheets

Rough cotton sheets can cause a lot of friction, roughing up your hair’s cuticle and leaving you with a frizzy, tangled mess in the morning. Switch to silk or satin pillowcases to reduce friction and combat frizz.

4. Tie hair up overnight

Protect your hair from too much friction by securing it in a loose braid or bun for the night.

5. Avoid touching your hair too much during the day

Bad hair habits, like running your fingers through your hair all day long, can ruffle your hair's cuticle and make it appear poofy and frizzy.

6. Protect your hair during your workouts

It may sound crazy, but sweat can actually dry out your locks. The combination of salt and proteins found in sweat can be very dehydrating for hair. Before your workout, spritz on a leave-in-conditioner to seal in moisture and create a barrier against sweat.

Story continues

7. Give your hair the TLC it needs

Avoid long and hot showers, excess exfoliation, and hot tools like traditional hairdryers and flat irons to prevent frizz. A trick is to end your shower with cold water to close up your hair follicles, as well as the pores!

You can of course, also use anti-frizz products such as John Frieda Frizz Ease Brazilian Sleek hair care range. Infused with the new Frizz Immunity Complex and blended with Frizz Immunity Complex, it helps smooth strands, hydrate and restore hair’s natural defense against frizz.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Brazillian Sleek Frizz Immunity Hair Care Set (Photo: Stephanie Zheng)

Get John Frieda Frizz Immunity Hair Care series here