Werewolves Within review: A blending of the classic whodunnit and hilarious comedy

Length: 97 minutes

Director: Josh Ruben

Cast: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Glenn Fleshler

In theatres from 7 October 2021 (Singapore)

4 out of 5 stars

Werewolves Within is loosely based on the Ubisoft VR game of the same title. It's a game of deception and deduction in which players try to find out who among them is a werewolf, while the werewolf lies and misleads to avoid detection. The movie has transplanted that concept into the setting of the rural town of Beaverfield. A forest ranger has just arrived in town as its newest resident, but just as he gets to know the little community of idiosyncratic characters, mysterious attacks occur and they come to suspect that there is a killer werewolf amongst them.

In Werewolves Within, the residents of Beaverfield realise that there's a werewolf amongst them. (PHOTO: Shaw Organisation)

The movie also runs with the humorous aspect of the video game, and then does a whole lot more with it. We don't often see whodunnits where the comedy is as much a part of the film as the mystery, and Werewolves Within nails both those aspects. The cast is very funny and the script so well-written; and there are enough clues planted along the way that you'll wonder why you didn't figure out who's the werewolf by the time the murderer is revealed.

Michaela Watkins in Werewolves Within. (PHOTO: Shaw Organisation)

Don't expect to see much action involving an actual werewolf on screen – the beast remains hidden in human form for most of the movie. Werewolves Within is really more about the mystery-solving and the laughs than action and horror. It does have a higher rating because some scenes do get pretty gory.

