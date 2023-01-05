What do you we need? Cleaning supplies! (Photo: Gettyimages)

I don't know about you, but since the start of the pandemic, I have been using a lot more cleaning supplies to keep the home environment sanitised and pleasant to roll around in for extended periods of time. Since Chinese New Year is around the corner and gathering restrictions have all but lifted, consider decluttering and cleaning the house now to welcome visitors.

For a household of two (with pets), cleaning supplies can run out fairly fast, and we haven't even considered families with children. So, I've taken to buying cleaning supplies in bulk online for two reasons – one, there's no need to carry it all the way home ourselves and two, it can be cheaper if you know where to buy them at a specific time. You'll also be able to collect vouchers from major shopping sites to offset your shopping further. Here goes!

Shop Cleaning/Decluttering supplies here

We've shortlisted some of the most helpful products we can find, plus more deals available on Shopee, Lazada, Amazon and Robinsons!

Cleaning appliances to make your life easier

Midea MDWS-2703 White Health Washing Mini Plus Dishwasher, 6L PHOTO: Lazada

Leifheit Handheld Portable Steam Mop Steam Cleaner (Photo: Lazada)

[2022 New] Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Lite. PHOTO: Lazada

(New 2022 Model,2 +1 year warranty) ECOVACS T10 OMNI Robotic Vacuum Robot Self Empty, Self Cleaning and Washing. PHOTO: Shopee

For general cleaning

3M Scotch Brite Easy Sweeper Plus Anti Bac Paper Wiper Mop. PHOTO: Shopee)

K5 PRO Disinfection Nano Spray Gun Sanitizer Atomizer / Disinfectant Tablet. PHOTO: Lazada

White Magic General Purpose Microfiber Cleaning Eco Cloth (Photo: Lazada)

Magic Eraser Melamine Sponge (Photo: Lazada)

Smart storage options to hide everything neatly

Koala Home Foldable stackable Organizer side door open transparent storage box with Wheels. PHOTO: Lazada

Ototo Clean Dreams - Kitchen Sponge Holder. PHOTO: Robinsons

Storage Organiser (Photo: Lazada)

Laundry Sorting Basket With Compartments (Photo: Lazada)

Deals to watch for: