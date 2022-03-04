Weird stuff you can buy online that's actually useful

One of the best things about online shopping is that you can window-shop to your heart's content without feeling like you're loitering and taking up precious real estate in a physical shop, and you're also not forced to make an immediate decision on your purchase.

This careful consideration does nothing for buying random and affordable stuff online though! To satisfy your shopping craving without making a dent in your wallet, we've shortlisted some cheap, quirky and useful items you might need in your life.

They also make great gag (and useful) gifts!

I mean, just look at this! I can think of plenty of uses for this.

Finger Chopsticks (Photo: Shopee)

No one can change my mind on this: bidet is the best invention ever. And now, it comes in a little travel pouch so you'll always have a clean bottom!

Portable Bidet Kit with Travel Pouch (Photo: Amazon)

Live your wolverine dream, and also shred meat at the same time.

Stainless Steel Meat Shredder Claws (Photo: Amazon)

Just LOOK at this thing!

Moai Tissue Box (Photo: Shopee)

Pining your hair up just got cooler.

Roast Chicken Leg Wing Hairpin (Photo: Shopee)

It took me awhile to figure out what I can do with this. Apart from halloween decorations, it's also great when something drops into a dark space such as under the sofa, and you need to "kiap" (read: pinch) it from that place without waving a flashlight in the other hand.

LED finger lights (Photo: Shopee)

Worth a try for subsequent nights of good sleep, we think!

Adjustable Anti Snoring Neck Brace (Photo: Lazada)