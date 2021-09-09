Virtual runs just got cuter with JomRun

Singapore - Marathons have always been a popular way for serious runners to challenge their limits. In the past few years before the pandemic, even non-serious runners have taken on marathons occasionally as a healthy social activity.

Fast forward to today, the upcoming activity to look out for would be digital marathons, or virtual runs, which are growing in popularity.

People runing in the evening in Singapore

What exactly is a digital marathon?

In a physical marathon, you get from point A to B and you might be rewarded based on the time you take for completion, or simply by finishing one. In a virtual run, it's the same, except that you can do it from the comfort of your immediate surrounding. The goal is usually to complete a set amount of distance, which is calculated via fitness trackers such as Fitbit, Apple Watch, or even on your phone.

The incentives for finishing a run is usually a finisher reward and the general satisfaction of conquering a physical activity. But some companies, like JomRun, makes it even more fun.

Thematic Fun Runs

JomRun, known for conducting reward-based runs, has partnered with Nickelodeon and Animation International to bring thematic virtual fun runs to Singapore.

Through Crayon Shinchan, Garfield, and Spongebob Squarepants, runners can look forward to winning a wide array of limited edition merchandise after completing the runs.

Left: Crayon Shinchan finisher medals and rewards. Right: Garfield finisher medal and rewards (Photo: JomRun)

Participants can choose between a range of distances – a half marathon (21km) or a 5km run. Runners can choose to run in short time spans to make up the distance as well. They are also allowed to complete the mission by incorporating a step counter, a GPS tracking wearable, a treadmill or other cardio exercises such as jogging in place.

The virtual fun run series will kick off with the Crayon Shinchan Virtual Run Series, which will be launched in three parts.

1) Now till 30 September 2021: Crayon Shinchan Virtual Run

2) 1 October to 30 November 2021: the Shinchan Biu Biu Virtual Run

3) 1 December 2021 to 31 January 2022: the Crayon ShinChan Joyful Time

The Garfield Virtual Run is an ongoing event that spans the month of November to January 2022, while the Spongebob Squarepants Virtual Run will take place from the 1st of December until the 20th of February 2022. Registrations are now open and early-bird sign-ups will be able to enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Those who successfully complete their run will be rewarded exciting prizes including a finisher medal (21km finishers will receive a Gold medal), a dry-fit shirt, a finisher T-shirt, tattoo stickers, a drawstring bag, a premium cyclist jersey, a face mask, keychain and a tote bag. The Garfield Virtual Run will also allow the participants to choose their merchandise from three different themes: Foodie Garfield, Sleepy Garfield or Playful Garfield; whilst runners participating in the Crayon Shinchan Virtual Run Series will receive entitlements according to the run they register for.

Left: Garfield finisher medals. Right: Crayon Shinchan finisher medal. (Photo: JomRun)

To participate, simply download and register on the JomRun app which is available on Apple AppStore and Google Play. The public can sign up for the virtual run of their choice, pick the distance category and choose the entitlements. Activate the JomRun app tracker and run to receive those limited-edition goodies. Running results will be automatically recorded and the entitlements will be posted after the running period.