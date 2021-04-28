VALORANT patch 2.08 adds new map Breeze, coach slots

Kurt Lozano
·Esports Content Producer
·2-min read

Riot Games has released the 2.08 patch for VALORANT on Wednesday (28 April), adding a new tropical-themed map called Breeze to the game as well as a new in-game coaching functionality to Tournament Mode Custom Games.

Breeze, teased last week by Riot, is arguably the most unique VALORANT map thus far, as it is set on a remote island in the Bermuda Triangle and is distinguished by its bright, playful, and colourful environment — a stark contrast to the more gritty sceneries in the other maps that you would expect to be the setting of a firefight.

While serene beaches line the outskirts of Breeze, most of the inland areas of the map is actually dominated by an industrial area built into a colonial fort. A wide avenue cutting through the middle of the map will be where most of the action will take place, as it provides easy access to the Spike sites located to the northwest and east.

Also scattered throughout Breeze are wide open spaces as well as elevated walls and catwalks, providing players with a lot of opportunities for snipes and long-range encounters. 

Breeze will also launch alongside its own exclusive Unrated queue that will remain active for two weeks. 

The new map will not be available in the standard Unrated or Competitive queues during this two-week period, though it will still be playable in the the standard queues for Deathmatch, Spike Rush, and Escalation as well as custom games.

Riot added the Breeze-only Unrated queue "for those who want to grind" the new map without penalising players' ratings as they feel it out and adjust to it. Breeze will be playable in all queues two weeks after its launch date.

Aside from the new map, the latest VALORANT patch also introduces a new coaching functionality to the game. 

Coach slots have been added to Tournament Mode custom games, allowing coaches to spectate Tournament Mode games where they are locked to observing their team. 

This new function only essentially allow coaches to examine their teams' play throughout a match for now, as they cannot use map pings, team chat, and voice chat in-game. 

"We’re very excited to introduce Coach slots to Tournament Mode games! This is only the beginning of our work on Coaches, and while functionality will be limited to start, we have plans to expand the capabilities available to coaches during a match. We look forward to evolving the role of coaches and working on this feature in partnership with coaches from the [VALORANT Champions Tour] ecosystem," Riot said in the patch notes.

The latest patch also comes with a number of qualify-of-life changes, bug fixes, and additional Battle Pass content. For more information on VALORANT's 2.08 patch, check out the patch notes here.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA

Latest stories

  • Japanese Chef Yoshihiro Imai's Roasted Summer Vegetables Recipe

    If you're not sure what to do with your seasonal produce, we're here to help. This recipe comes from Japanese chef Yoshihiro Imai Imai's new book, monk: Light and Shadow on the Philosopher's Path, out April 28 from Phaidon Press.Fresh vegetables gathered at the market the same morning, roasted, and sprinkled with salt: This extremely simple dish is one of monk's signatures. I choose seven different vegetables each day, which reflect what's in season at the farms in Ohara. Grill any root vegetables that take more time to cook in advance, and lightly brush all cut surfaces of the vegetables with olive oil. This prevents the vegetables from going dry by sealing in the moisture and keeping the insides juicy. Though a simple dish, the ideal roasting time is different for each vegetable and getting the timing right so that everything finishes cooking at the same time takes a bit of finesse. Try to leave the vegetables as they are during prep: Leave the edamame on the stalk, the corn inside the husk, and so on. I truly believe roasting vegetables in a wood-fired oven is the most delicious possible way to eat them. Serves 4 You'll Need 2 potatoes2 stalks of edamame1 ear corn, unhusked1/2 zucchini (courgette), about 4 3/4 inches (12 cm) longolive oil2 tomatoes4 green beans4 okra For Serving sea salt flakes How to Make It Use the wood-fired oven at medium heat (535 °F/280 °C) to roast the potatoes while the oven's preheating for high heat. Place the potatoes in a cast-iron skillet (frying pan), lightly brush with olive oil, cover with foil, and heat for 40 minutes. Use a bamboo skewer to test for doneness. The potatoes should be soft and puncture easily. Let cool.Cut the vegetables so they are easy to eat. Break the cooled potato in half. Roast the Vegetables Preheat the wood-fired oven to high heat (840 °F/450 °C). Place a skillet in the oven to preheat.Start placing the vegetables in the oven, starting with the ones that require longer cooking time. For the assortment listed here, start with the edamame and corn; place them in the hot skillet and into the oven for 3 minutes.Brush the cut surfaces of the potatoes and zucchini with olive oil and add them to the skillet, then return to the oven. Turn and reposition the vegetables as you add new ingredients to make sure everything is equally roasted. After about another 2 minutes, brush the tomatoes with olive oil and add them to the skillet, then return to the oven. Finally, brush the beans and okra with olive oil, add them to the skillet, and return to the oven one more time. Check to see that everything has browned on the surface, then remove the skillet from the oven. To Serve Arrange the vegetables on a large plate that has some depth. Sprinkle with salt.Reprinted from monk: Light and Shadow on the Philosopher's Path by Yoshihiro Imai. © 2021 Phaidon Press

  • Japanese Chef Yoshihiro Imai's Tomato Soup Recipe

    If grilled cheese and tomato soup are your go-to comfort foods, it's time to up your game. Canned soup is OK when you're in a pinch, but as you'll see from this recipe from Japanese chef Yoshihiro Imai, homemade soup is the real deal. This recipe comes from Chef Imai's new book, monk: Light and Shadow on the Philosopher's Path, out April 28 from Phaidon Press.Grilling fully ripe summer tomatoes slowly in the wood-fired oven caramelizes the skin, while the wonderful smokiness intensifies the pure flavor of the tomato. Simply adding salt and blending results in a strikingly delicious soup. I serve this chilled, then garnish with charred tomato skin for added fragrance. Serves 4 You'll Need 1.5 kg tomatoes2 g salt For Serving Reserved tomato skins, crisped Roast the Tomatoes Preheat the wood-fired oven to medium heat (430 °F /220 ° C).Spread the tomatoes out evenly in a cast-iron skillet (frying pan) and place in the oven. Slowly roast the tomatoes until they are soft and browned on the surface, about 40 minutes, occasionally repositioning the skillet to make sure all surfaces are equally cooked. Remove the tomatoes from the oven and let cool. Make the Soup Carefully peel the browned skin. Save the tomato skins and any juices.Place the peeled tomatoes and juices in a blender and combine on medium speed for 1 minute. Add the salt and test the flavor to balance out the acidity and saltiness. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill.Place the reserved tomato skins in front of the wood-fired oven to dry for one hour. To Serve Take the soup out of the refrigerator and use a hand blender to blend for 10 seconds to aerate just before serving.Plate the soup in bowls and garnish with the dried tomato skin.Reprinted from monk: Light and Shadow on the Philosopher's Path by Yoshihiro Imai. © 2021 Phaidon Press

  • Vans Founder Paul Van Doren Talks the Power of Good People in His New Memoir ‘Authentic’

    "We are a people company that makes shoes, it’s way different than a company that makes shoes first. People are the key in everything we do," Van Doren tells FN of Vans.

  • 7 local and regional celebrities and their brush with law

    No one is perfect, and your favourite celebrities, contrary to what you might think, are included.

  • Disney to close 18 channels in Asia to shift focus to streaming

    Pay-TV providers which have included Disney and Fox channels in their subscription packages will have to review their consumer offerings in the wake of Disney's cull of its linear content.

  • Fight for sustainability, equality and our planet with Fashion Revolution

    “For too long, we’ve heard that Asian, and in particular Singaporean, consumers are not interested in sustainable fashion, unlike their European or North American counterparts,” shares Chu Wong, Fashion Revolution Country Coordinator for Singapore.

  • ‘Supergirl’ Showrunners on Spin-off Series Possibilities

    Jessica Queller knows exactly what she’d like to see As “Supergirl” nears the halfway point of its sixth and final season, fans are preparing to officially say goodbye to their favorite characters. But some are still holding out some hopes for any spin-off series — including “Supergirl” showrunner Jessica Queller. In a conversation with TheWrap, co-showrunner Robert Rovner said there are no conversations regarding a spin-off show happening so far — but that doesn’t mean they aren’t open to it. “I wish!” Queller said with a laugh. “Call the bosses!” And, if the call gets made, Queller knows exactly who she’d like to see in a spin-off. “I’m really attached to the Midvale girls, to the flashback episodes [with] young Kara and young Alex and young Cat Grant. I think that would be a great spin-off,” she said. Also Read: ‘Supergirl': Nicole Maines Teases Dreamer’s New Powers in Final Season (Video) Indeed, Cat Grant returned to “Supergirl” this week, just not in the way fans were necessarily expecting. In “Prom Night!” Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) travel back to Midvale of 2009, after Nia’s powers indicated that the answer to saving Kara (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone lied with the teenaged Danvers sisters. As it turns out, Kara crossed paths with Cat Grant long before becoming her assistant. Because, as a young reporter, Cat Grant — played by Eliza Helm — also came to Midvale around the same time, after getting a whiff of a possible story. Photo: The CW Obviously, that story is Kara, Cat Grant just doesn’t know it. Because of Kara and her secret supering (much to the chagrin of now Stanford student Alex), Midvale has been dubbed the “luckiest town in America.” Naturally, Cat Grant wants to know what’s behind that luck — or rather, who is behind that luck. She’s got a good hunch that it’s a super being, and she intends to put them into the spotlight. We will see at least one more episode starring the younger versions of Grant and the Danvers girls. Next week, “Prom Again” will pick up right where “Prom Night!” left off. And apparently, this Cat Grant “may be the reason Supergirl never gets out of the Phantom Zone.” (At least, per the official synopsis. But we know Kara will make it home by the end of the mid-season finale). Of course, even if a spin-off series following these episodes doesn’t happen on-screen, some of the “Supergirl” characters will live on. Nicole Maines is writing a Nia Nal/Dreamer comic as part of the DC Pride Anthology, dropping in June. She confirmed to TheWrap that some familiar faces will be returning. Read original story ‘Supergirl’ Showrunners on Spin-off Series Possibilities At TheWrap

  • Why you need to know about food security and why is it important?

    Food Security is defined as “the state of having reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food” - something that in most Southeast Asian countries can still be a difficult outcome to secure. In Singapore, however, we don’t generally think that this is a problem.

  • Tucker Carlson Seems to Not Get How Vaccines Work, Says Healthy People Don’t Need Them (Video)

    “With the COVID vaccine, it’s your body, MSNBC’s choice,” Tucker Carlson says Tucker Carlson doesn’t seem to understand how vaccines and herd immunity work, and continued to argue during Tuesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that healthy people shouldn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine. The Fox News host doubled down on his insistence that wearing masks doesn’t prevent the spread of the pandemic. During his monologue, Tucker somehow managed to cast blame on people who don’t get vaccinated while also encouraging people to be skeptical about getting their shots. He also supported podcaster Joe Rogan’s recent comments that “healthy 21-year old” people shouldn’t get their COVID vaccines. Tucker then cut to a clip of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle P. Walensky explaining why people should still wear masks even if they’re partially immunized to COVID. “Right now, it’s very hard to tease apart who is vaccinated, where they are in their vaccinations, so it’s not just to protect themselves but largely to protect others and really to protect the unvaccinated,” Walensky said, which is why it’s best to take extra precautions when going out in public. Also Read: MSNBC’s Joy Reid Calls Tucker Carlson a ‘Male Karen’ for Urging Viewers to Call Cops on Kids With Masks (Video) “Wearing masks is really to protect the unvaccinated. The vaccine is now universally available, everyone can get it. But because some people have chosen not to get the vaccine, the rest of us must continue to live as if we haven’t gotten the vaccine either,” Tucker said resentfully. He’s not exactly wrong, that is how it needs to work — for a bit. Not being in a high-risk group of people doesn’t make someone immune to infection and in order to achieve herd immunity — a point where society is protected from a disease because the population is either immune through previous infection or vaccination — as many people as possible need to get their shots. Plus, plenty of people could carry the disease unwittingly and pass it on if they’re asymptomatic and haven’t been tested. And even if someone has gotten COVID-19, a vaccine could help ease complications in recovering from it. Yale Medicine recently asserted that getting the vaccine can help with what scientists have called “long COVID,” or symptoms of the virus that stick around for months, like shortness of breath or chronic cough. Also Read: Tucker Carlson Rants That COVID Masks Are ‘Child Abuse': ‘Call the Police'(Video) Tucker Carlson also criticized MSNBC’s Joy Reid for suggesting that people who refuse to get vaccinated should be charged with felony misdemeanors for recklessly endangering other people. “Oh wait a second, Harvard-educated race lady,” Tucker called Reid, “now you’re really confusing us. If you’ve gotten the vaccine, why is other people’s refusal to get the vaccine a problem for you? If the vaccine is so effective, why are the people who choose to get it mad at the people who choose not to?” With a trademark Tucker “huh?,” he continued this line of questioning, adding, “Do people who have slimmed down from gastric bypass yell at fat people on the street? It’s not really their business. Your body, your choice, remember,” Tucker said, mocking the pro-abortion phrase. “But your body, your choice is definitely not the standard with the COVID vaccine; with the COVID vaccine, it’s your body, MSNBC’s choice.” Check out Tucker’s full remarks at the top of the page. Read original story Tucker Carlson Seems to Not Get How Vaccines Work, Says Healthy People Don’t Need Them (Video) At TheWrap

  • Want to write the great Australian novel? You need to engage with Indigenous Australia first

    Want to write the great Australian novel? You need to engage with Indigenous Australia first. First Nations people are in every part of this country – physically, spiritually, socially and politically. A novel set in Australia must acknowledge that

  • Randy Quaid ‘Seriously Considering’ Run for California Governor

    Actor is still mad about his legal problems On Tuesday afternoon, actor Randy Quaid tweeted that he is thinking about becoming the second B-list celebrity to jump into the attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsome, telling followers he’s “seriously considering a run for governor.” I’m seriously considering running for governor. The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state. #RandyQuaid4CAGOV— Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) April 27, 2021 Quaid tweeted this just before it was announced that the recall petition had met the threshold to be put on the ballot later this year. It’s not clear whether or not Quaid would even be eligible to run for governor, as he is technically still considered a fugitive in the state of California due to unresolved legal issues stretching back more than a decade. Quaid and his wife, Evi, are wanted in Santa Barbara, California, on felony vandalism charges from 2010 after authorities said they were found squatting in the guesthouse of a home they previously owned. Also Read: Gavin Newsom Recall Effort Qualifies for the Ballot The couple ended up moving to Canada where Evi was granted citizenship. Quaid was denied his request for permanent residency in Canada but lived there illegally until 2015, when he was arrested after crossing the border into Vermont ahead of being deported by the Canadian government. Authorities in California attempted to extradite him at that time, but a Vermont judge denied the request. The Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office vowed to continue its efforts to bring the couple to justice at the time but it is not clear what the current status of the case is. Quaid, a well-known Trump supporter, would presumably run as a Republican, just like fellow Trump supporter Caitlyn Jenner, who announced her intent to run for governor last week. If it happens at all, Quaid’s efforts will almost certainly amount to nothing more than a hopeless vanity campaign at best, but people with long memories will recall how a flood of vanity candidates and grifters turned the 2003 recall of Gray Davis into a circus … and handed the state to Republican candidate Arnold Schwarzenegger. Read original story Randy Quaid ‘Seriously Considering’ Run for California Governor At TheWrap

  • This Clear-bottomed Pool Hangs Between 2 Buildings in London

    Float in the pool while floating above London.

  • MSNBC’s Joy Reid Calls Tucker Carlson a ‘Male Karen’ for Urging Viewers to Call Cops on Kids With Masks (Video)

    “The male version of a Karen with 9-1-1 on speed dial … should from this day on be called a ‘Tucker,'” Reid says MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is a “male version of a Karen” after he recently urged his viewers to call the police or Child Protective Services if they see a child wearing a face mask. “We now know that the male version of a Karen with 9-1-1 on speed dial and a sense of presumed authority over other people’s lives should from this day on be called a ‘Tucker,'” Reid said on her MSNBC show Tuesday. “Tucker wants his America to unleash the hounds during a time when police violence is under unprecedented scrutiny. None of that matter to Tucker. He thinks masks are like the pins North Koreans wear to show obedience to their leader,” she continued. “Never mind that he demands obedience from his followers, encouraging his Tucker mob to find you at the playground, the zoo or inside a bouncy castle and interrogate you for making a personal choice about how to protect your kids.” Also Read: Tucker Carlson Rants That COVID Masks Are ‘Child Abuse': ‘Call the Police'(Video) On Monday night, Carlson told viewers of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that “forcing” children to wear masks outside should be “illegal” and that their response to seeing a child wearing one “should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart.” He continued by saying children wearing masks was “child abuse” and that viewers were “morally obligated” to prevent it. While children are less likely to become infected with COVID-19 and spread the virus compared to adults, over 3.7 million children have tested positive for COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Wearing a mask can help protect the wearer and reduce the spread of the virus. .@joyannreid calls Tucker Carlson the absolute worst for urging his viewers to harass and threaten parents and their children for wearing masks: “Tucker is a M-Karen, a male Karen with 911 on speed dial."#TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/CL3P2Jtpwi— The ReidOut (@thereidout) April 27, 2021 Read original story MSNBC’s Joy Reid Calls Tucker Carlson a ‘Male Karen’ for Urging Viewers to Call Cops on Kids With Masks (Video) At TheWrap

  • Tusk, Tusk: NRA’s Wayne LaPierre Under Fire for ‘Botched’ Elephant Hunt

    Conservationists condemn shooting of endangered animal seen in resurfaced 2013 footage The National Rifle Association’s Wayne LaPierre was under fire Tuesday after 2013 footage or him hunting an elephant in Botswana was resurfaced. In the clip, he shoots the animal three times in the wrong place from point-blank range, leading to outcry from wildlife conservationists. The video, obtained by The New Yorker and The Trace, shows the NRA’s chief executive to be an unskilled marksman and reliant on another person to fire the shot that ultimately kills the elephant. Wildlife conservationists were quick to condemn LaPierre’s targeting of a savanna elephant, which was recently declared a critically endangered species — along with the African forest elephant — by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. These elephants are frequently poached for their ivory tusks. Also Read: NRA Head Hid Out on TV Producer’s 108-Foot Yacht After Sandy Hook and Parkland Massacres “These intelligent beings certainly shouldn’t be used as paper targets by an inept marksman,” Tanya Sanerib, the international legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement to USA Today. “It’s sickening to see LaPierre’s brutal, clumsy slaughter of this beautiful creature. No animal should suffer like this. We’re in the midst of a poaching epidemic, and rich trophy hunters like the NRA chief are blasting away at elephants while the international community calls for stiffer penalties for poachers – what message does that send?” Later in the video, LaPierre’s wife, Susan, can be seen shooting and killing another elephant, cutting off its tail with a knife and holding the tail in the air while saying, “Victory!” The footage was originally taken for an NRA-sponsored TV series called “Under Wild Skies” that ultimately never aired because of concerns that it could turn into a “public-relations fiasco,” according to the New Yorker and Trace. Representatives for the NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Read original story Tusk, Tusk: NRA’s Wayne LaPierre Under Fire for ‘Botched’ Elephant Hunt At TheWrap

  • Lindsey Vonn Shares Inspiring Self-Love Message in Bikini

    Lindsey Vonn, the former World Cup alpine ski racer, is living her best life. Recent photos have her posing confidently in swimsuits after intense workouts; yesterday, she posted Instagram photos and a video of her on a motorboat, looking fit in a bikini. "Smiling because I'm finally my authentic self 100% of the time," she captioned the photo. "And happy to be surrounded by people who love me for who I am. Getting to this point has taken a long time but I'm here and I'm not going anywhere! #beyou #goofball" ("Beautiful! Thanks for the inspiration," said one of her 2.1 million followers.) How does Vonn stay so on point mentally? Read on for a few of the tips she's shared with others—and to see the photos that prove she's in a good place. 1 Vonn Didn't Always Accept Herself View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn)"While it may seem like I've always been comfortable with who I am, I definitely have not always felt that," Vonn said on the Keep Going Podcast—Presented By TB12. "I had a hard time after I won the Olympics because I was taken outside my ski bubble and put in this entertainment and celebrity bubble and around people that were half my size." She continued: "I was like, 'Am I supposed to look like this?' I had never compared myself really to others." A quote she gave at the Kimmel Center as part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Health of America Forum was also revealing: "It's hard to feel 100% confident without skiing," Vonn said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "A lot of times I feel just incredibly insecure, without that anchor in my life. Some days I wake up and I feel like I'm a complete failure, and other days I wake up and I feel really good." 2 Her Mental Health is Intertwined with Her Physical Health Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images"Mentally, I just like pushing myself," Vonn tells Women's Health. "I like feeling strong, and when I feel physically strong, I feel so much more mentally strong. When I work out, I feel like I'm healthier and more confident. I've achieved something, no matter how small." She added: "Finding ways to push myself in the gym has given me a lot of comfort and general confidence," she explains. "Working out was definitely my rock throughout the pandemic, too." 3 Vonn Recommends Therapy to Anyone Who Might Need It Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic"Therapy and medication drastically improved my life," Vonn said at the Blue Cross Forum. "I never told anyone this was something I struggled with, not even my family, until after I was divorced [in 2011]. It felt like it was a step I needed to take to move forward." She encouraged others to ask for help. "I was always the person who didn't ask for help," Vonn said. "But I'd encourage anyone who's struggling to go to a professional, even if you can't share with your family and friends yet. In general, people just need to be open about their health care struggles and the support that they need." 4 Vonn Reminds You It's What's on the Inside That Counts Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images"You know, I have cellulite, I have stretch marks," Vonn said on Keep Going Podcast. "I work out every single day and I still have all those things and they're not going away. So it's like, this is me and, you know, take it or leave it. I try to be myself. And I think for kids, you know, explaining to them to be there themselves is really easy to say, but it's really hard to do, especially when you've got not only kids in school, but then social media, you've got people just, you know, bullying you all the time. It's very, very difficult to do that….It's just trying to get them to believe in themselves and, um, you know, embrace their uniqueness because we're all unique and special in our own way. And, you know, the exterior doesn't match necessarily the interior—you're what you are inside. Like all this makeup washes off, and you have to be a good person and believe in yourself, deep inside. And sometimes that's the hardest thing to do in life is to really be confident in who you are." 5 Vonn Has Wisdom to Impart, From On High Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty ImagesAs a professional skier, Vonn has literally been to the top of the mountain and come back with wisdom. "In the end, it's mental maturity to let your best come out," she has said. Other gems: "It's amazing. Life changes very quickly, in a very positive way, if you let it." And this one, perfect for a skier, and for us all: "When you fall down, just get up again." She felt the same way even after her divorce: "I just had to really rely more on myself and find that mental toughness," she said. "I had to not rely on anyone, and that gave me a lot of strength and confidence going forward."

  • ‘Nomadland’ Among Oscar Winners to See Post-Awards Surge in VOD Sales

    Fandango also reports on-demand surges for Anthony Hopkins’ “The Father” and Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round” The Oscars may have had by far the worst ratings in history, but a bump in audience interest has been a boon to “Nomadland” and other big winners. It’s just come from on-demand instead of theaters. According to numbers from Vudu and FandangoNOW, “Nomadland” has seen a 129% increase in revenue from rentals and digital purchases in the 24 hours since it won Best Picture, Director, and Actress at the Academy Awards. “Nomadland” completed its destiny as the wire-to-wire frontrunner in this year’s race, making director Chloé Zhao the second woman to win Best Director and star/producer Frances McDormand a four-time Oscar winner. Also Read: A Strange Year Gets the Strange Oscars It Deserves Other big winners saw surges too. Anthony Hopkins’ upset win for “The Father” over Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor led viewers to slam the Oscars producers for ending the show on the most anticlimactic note imaginable, but “The Father” has seen a 67% increase in revenue since Sunday night. “The Father” also won Best Adapted Screenplay for writer-director Florian Zeller, while Best Original Screenplay winner “Promising Young Woman” saw a 63% revenue increase.But the biggest surge belongs to Best International Film winner “Another Round,” with a whopping 600% increase in on-demand revenue. Starring Mads Mikkelsen as a teacher who gets through a midlife crisis with a drinking experiment that leads to alcoholism, “Another Round” had one of the most heartfelt speeches of Oscar Sunday as director Thomas Vinterberg, who dedicated the victory to his late daughter who died in a car accident during filming. Also Read: Were Oscar Ratings Worse Than Other Major COVID-Era Awards Shows? | Chart Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, box office revenue for this year’s Oscar nominees hit an all-time low, with “Nomadland” only grossing a reported $3 million from its domestic theatrical run while no other nominee has grossed more than $15 million globally. While some nominees, such as Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” have only been released on a single streaming service, others like “Nomadland” and “The Father” have gone with a hybrid release strategy on a medley of platforms, including PVOD, streaming, and a limited theatrical release. So far, the one non-streaming-exclusive winner from Sunday night that hasn’t seen a dramatic surge in sales is “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which only saw an 8% boost from on-demand sales on Monday. But this may be attributable to the fact that the Fred Hampton biopic — which won Daniel Kaluuya his first Oscar — was just made available Tuesday for digital purchase ahead of its Blu-Ray release next Tuesday. Fandango says it will continue to monitor how the films perform on home platforms over the course of post-Oscar week. Read original story ‘Nomadland’ Among Oscar Winners to See Post-Awards Surge in VOD Sales At TheWrap

  • NY Post Reporter Resigns, Says She Was ‘Ordered to Write’ False Kamala Harris Story

    The Post’s Laura Italiano says the article about Harris’ book was her “breaking point” A New York Post reporter who wrote a since-retracted article about migrant children getting a copy of Vice President Kamala Harris’ book as part of “welcome kits” said she resigned on Tuesday after she was “ordered to write” the story. “Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post,” reporter Laura Italiano tweeted. “The Kamala Harris story — an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point.” A spokesperson for the Post, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Also Read: Fox News Walks Back Report That Kamala Harris’ Book Was Given to Migrant Kids (Video) The story originally was published last Friday, promoted on the Post’s Saturday front page and amplified by Fox News and prominent Republicans like RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and Sen. Tom Cotton. But according to fact-checking from other outlets, including The Washington Post, Harris’ book, “Superheroes Are Everywhere” has not been handed out to children as part of “welcome kits” at a shelter in Long Beach, California. One single copy of the book was donated during a donation drive, Long Beach officials told The Washington Post. On Monday, the incorrect New York Post piece was taken offline briefly before a heavily edited version was reposted with an editor’s note that read, “The original version of this article said migrant kids were getting Harris’ book in a welcome kit, but has been updated to note that only one known copy of the book was given to a child.” An announcement: Today I handed in my resignation to my editors at the New York Post.— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021 It's been a privilege to cover the City of New York for its liveliest, wittiest tabloid — a paper filled with reporters and editors I admire deeply and hold as friends. I'm sad to leave.— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021 Read original story NY Post Reporter Resigns, Says She Was ‘Ordered to Write’ False Kamala Harris Story At TheWrap

  • Time Spent Streaming Spiked 36% Globally in Q1 | Chart

    On-demand viewing continues to gain traction at the expense of live events, new data shows You probably already knew from experience that “Netflix and chill” became even more popular over the last year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. New data from streaming analytics firm Conviva highlights just how much streaming has spiked since early 2020. The key takeaway from Conviva’s latest “State of Streaming” report for Q1 2021: Global time spent streaming surged 36% from the same time last year. And most of those gains can be attributed to emerging streaming markets outside the U.S., where the 18% year-over-year spike was relatively tame by comparison. Here’s a look at the increase in time spent streaming by market, per Conviva’s report: The biggest jump in time spent streaming was seen in South America, where streaming spiked 240% in Q1 2021; time spent streaming more than doubled in Europe and Africa, too, during the first three months of the year. Conviva’s report said its data is “primarily collected from Conviva’s proprietary sensor technology currently embedded in 3.3 billion streaming video applications, measuring in excess of 500 million unique viewers watching 180 billion streams per year with 1.8 trillion realtime transactions per day...Read original story Time Spent Streaming Spiked 36% Globally in Q1 | Chart At TheWrap

  • Britney Spears to Speak at Her Conservatorship Hearing

    Hearing will take place on June 23 Britney Spears will address the court in her own conservatorship hearing after years of silence, according to CNN. Her attorney Samuel D. Ingham III spoke at a hearing Tuesday at Los Angeles Superior Court, stating, “Britney wants to address the court directly.” The hearing will take place on June 23. The superstar has been under a court-approved conservatorship for 13 years, and Spears has unsuccessfully tried to have her father removed as a conservator of her estate, with her attorney arguing that the singer is “afraid” of her father and does not want him to have control over her finances and career. Also Read: Britney Spears ‘Embarrassed’ by NY Times Documentary: ‘I Cried’ Last fall, a judge appointed the financial institution Bessmer Trust as a co-conservator for Spears. Spears’ father wanted to retain delegation power over the singer’s investments, but Judge Brenda Penny rejected the objection. In February, the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” hit Hulu. Though Spears herself did not participate, it discussed not only how the media treated her as she struggled at the peak of her fame, but the pop star’s legal struggle over the court-mandated conservatorship. In March, Spears said she was “embarrassed” and “cried” over the documentary although she hadn’t seen it. Following the documentary’s release, stars like Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker tweeted “FreeBritney” with a hashtag, referencing the fan-formed movement that was created in support of the court abolishing Spears’ conservatorship that prohibits her from having control over her own fortune and from making her own financial decisions. Read original story Britney Spears to Speak at Her Conservatorship Hearing At TheWrap

  • The 32 Best Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Dig Up on Amazon

    Being the best son you can be means getting mom a really thoughtful gift for Mother's Day that shows her just how much you appreciate her. This cookbook is a personal, profound journey through the four essential cooking elements.