VALORANT's newest agent is the ability-blocking robot KAY/O

(Photo: Riot Games)

Riot Games has finally unveiled VALORANT's newest agent, a war machine called KAY/O that has the unique ability to block enemy agents from using their own abilities.

As the 17th agent to join VALORANT's ever-expanding roster of agents, KAY/O will be making his way to the battlefield with Episode 3 Act 1 on Tuesday next week (22 June).

KAY/O is the fourth agent in the Initiator class, joining Sova, Breach, and Skye. His unique ability to disrupt enemy agents from using their abilities means he is excellent at leading the charge into both plant sites and enemy lines to overwhelm a weakened opposition.

KAY/O's abilities

KAY/O's most potent abilities are called ZERO/POINT and NULL/CMD, as they both apply a new effect called 'suppressed' on enemies which prevents them from using their abilities.

ZERO/POINT allows KAY/O to throw a suppression blade at a target area, preventing any enemies caught in its area-of-effect from using their abilities. Meanwhile, NULL/CMD releases large energy pulses from KAY/O that suppresses any enemies it hits. NULL/CMD also gives KAY/O Combat Stim upon use and he can be revived by a teammate should he die while it is active.

While KAY/O's two other abilities, FLASH/DRIVE and FRAG/MENT, don't suppress enemies, they are still effective at both disrupting and clearing out enemy lines.

FLASH/DRIVE, as its name implies, allows KAY/O to lob flash grenades that can also be charged to make it harder for enemies to look away from the blast. Finally, FRAG/MENT is a simple yet effective grenade that deals a ton of damage to enemies that are close to the centre of its area-of-effect.

KAY/O's skillset gives players a lot of options when it comes to clearing a plant side or assaulting a fortified position. Both ZERO/POINT and NULL/CMD can greatly weaken any enemy defenders as they will be prevented from using any of their abilities.

If you are up against any enemy agents with particularly dangerous abilities, hit them with ZERO/POINT as you approach and keep them suppressed as you get closer with NULL/CMD.

FLASH/DRIVE and FRAG/MENT are also great options if you want to conserve your suppressive abilities or have already used them. A well-placed FLASH/DRIVE can give your team a big window to initiate as enemies will have a hard time looking away. FRAG/MENT's increased damage to enemies in the centre of its area-of-effect is great for use in tight quarters and can still be an effective zoning tool in open spaces.

Here's a detailed breakdown of KAY/O's abilities:

Ability 1: ZERO/POINT (E)

Equips a suppression blade. Fire to throw. The blade sticks to the first surface it hits, winds up, and suppresses anyone in the radius of the explosion.

Ability 2: FLASH/DRIVE (Q)

Equips a flash grenade. Fire to throw. The flash grenade explodes after a short fuse, blinding anyone in the line of sight.

Right-clicking the flash grenade throws a charged flash, causing it to only have to cook for 1 second instead of cooking for 1.6 seconds when left-clicking.

Ability 3: FRAG/MENT (C)

Equips an explosive fragment. Fire to throw. The fragment sticks to the floor and explodes multiple times, dealing near lethal damage at the centre with each explosion.

Ability 4: NULL/CMD (X)

Instantly overloads KAY/O with polarized Radianite energy, empowers him and causing large energy pulses to emit from his location. Enemies hit with these pulses are suppressed for a short duration.

While KAY/O is Overloaded, he gains Combat Stim and will enter a destabilized state when killed. Allies can stabilize his core in order to revive him.

