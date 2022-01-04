Usher in the new year with all things red and auspicious

Nothing spells more Chinese New Year than the colour red. It has come to symbolise luck and prosperity to the Chinese. But how did it all start? Let me tell you a story. A long, long time ago, a mythical beast ravaged the villages, killed livestock, and posed a threat to the livelihood of the masses. Life was hard.

TL;DR: The villagers realised that the beast was afraid of loud noises and red items. They started decking their homes with red items such as red lanterns and red scrolls and lighting firecrackers. The mythical beast never appeared again, and peace was restored. And so, the association to the colour red with good luck and good fortune began.

Many Chinese still subscribe to the notion that red brings luck to this day. With the lunar new year less than a month away, Yahoo Shopping has sussed out some beautiful red attire (in various gorgeous hues) for you to usher in the new year. Look out for discount codes within. Here’s to a prosperous Huat year ahead!

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

New to Pomelo? Use code "TRYPOMELOSG" to enjoy 15% off + 10% cashback. No minimum purchase required.

Pomelo Flower Print Midi Dress. PHOTO: Pomelo

Vinn Patararin Cowl Neck Dress. PHOTO: Pomelo

Use code "HIASOS" to enjoy 25% off everything!

ASOS DESIGN Maxi Tea Dress With Bias Cut Panels. PHOTO: ASOS

Miss Selfridge tie front chiffon midaxi dress in hand-painted floral. PHOTO: ASOS

Lorelei Tulip Midaxi Dress. PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Jayla Drawstring Wrap Jumpsuit. PHOTO: Love, Bonito

Use code "NYSALE40" and enjoy up to 80% off + extra 40% off

Zalora One Shoulder Dress. PHOTO: Zalora

Zalora Crochet Lace Dress with Removable Straps. PHOTO: Zalora