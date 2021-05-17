Upcycled by Miu Miu breathes new life into denim pieces

Upcycled by Miu Miu. (PHOTO: Miu Miu)
Upcycled by Miu Miu. (PHOTO: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu is collaborating with Levi's on a series of sustainable denim line. 

A selection of classic denim pieces is re-fashioned by Miu Miu in the Upcycled line, worn by Miu Miu muses, the actor Emma Corrin and models Lila Moss and Georgia Palmer, all portrayed by Johnny Dufort.

A celebration of iconic garments, this project includes vintage Made In USA men's 501® jeans and Trucker Jackets from the 1980s and 1990s. Born out of American workwear and, from the mid-1950s onwards, a symbol of youthful rebellion, these iconic pieces have been customised and personalised by Miu Miu, in a play between masculinity and femininity, and aimed squarely at an equally free-spirited Miu Miu woman. 

Upcycled by Miu Miu. (PHOTO: Miu Miu)
Upcycled by Miu Miu. (PHOTO: Miu Miu)

The vintage denim is hand-embellished with instantly recognisable Miu Miu crystal, pearl, floral and all-over diamanté embroideries, puffed sleeves and bold leather patches featuring Art Deco-inspired intarsia motifs. Jeans are cut off to the thigh or finished with ivory silk duchesse turn-ups while the Trucker Jackets are adorned with oversized white lace collars.

The iconic Levi’s backpatch is re-invented in Miu Miu pink and carries the brand’s logo alongside. 

Upcyled by Miu Miu in collaboration with Levi’s® will be unveiled in London Selfridges and Shanghai IAPM mid-May. Afterwards, the collection will also be available online at miumiu.com, 18 select Miu Miu stores worldwide and Dover Street Market Los Angeles.

