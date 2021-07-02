TV Guide for July 2021: Gossip Girl, Kingdom: Ashin of the North, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Transformers: War for Cybertron Chapter 3, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Dynasty Warriors

Gossip Girl (HBO)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Netflix)

Overview of July shows

If you're into video games, then July is the month for you to sit back and put down your controllers as two video game adaptations hit Netflix — the Dynasty Warriors movie and the Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness series. '80s kids can also take a trip down memory lane with Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom on Netflix, and Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life on Disney+. If you're looking for dramas, then the new Gossip Girl series is out on HBO GO this month too. Korean drama addicts, we've got you covered too, because Kingdom: Ashin of the North also premieres this July on Netflix.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (Netflix)

Dynasty Warriors (1 July)

Netflix

Based on the hack and slash game of the same name, Dynasty Warriors is a retelling of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms story. It covers the first part of the tale, which sees the Yellow Turbans starting a rebellion during the Eastern Han Dynasty. Fortunately, sworn brothers Liu Bei, Guan Yu, and Zhang Fei are there to help to put down the revolt. But the calculating warlord Dong Zhuo has sinister plans for the kingdom, and with the mighty warrior Lu Bu by his side, there might be nobody who can stop him. Stars Louis Koo and Carina Lau.

The film first premiered in Hong Kong and China in April, much to the envy of Dynasty Warriors fans in the rest of the world. It promises to capture the look and feel of the game, what with the rock music soundtrack of the trailer, coupled with the characters' superhumanly flashy fighting moves. After all, the Romance of the Three Kingdoms story is a familiar one, and audiences are watching this to see how it's going to be adapted into a form that's similar to the video game — as well as seeing Louis Koo playing Lu Bu on screen.

Gossip Girl (8 July)

HBO GO

Set in the same universe as the original Gossip Girl series, this sequel series takes place eight years after the Gossip Girl website has gone dark. Now, a new generation of privileged New York teens with stormy personal lives are introduced to the social surveillance of a new Gossip Girl Instagram account. With social media playing an increasingly pervasive influence in their lives, it remains to be seen whether this will be to the benefit of this batch of Upper East Siders - or if it’ll be their downfall. Kristen Bell reprises her role as the Gossip Girl narrator.

One of the draws of the first Gossip Girl was being able to live vicariously through the (fictitious) lives of rich kids as every little bit of drama got magnified through hormones and the Gossip Girl website. Although this is a brand new series, it acknowledges the stories that have come before — so there's a chance that fan favourite characters from the first series might make an appearance in the show! The characters are also more inclusive than the (mostly blindingly white) leads of the original as well, featuring characters from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (8 July)

Netflix

Set between the Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5 games, this series sees Leon and Claire returning to investigate a mysterious zombie attack that takes place in none other than the White House! However, there's more to this attack than just a simple zombie outbreak. A sinister conspiracy lurks behind all this... as well as a final boss fight for Leon.

There are few characters more popular (or recognisable) than Leon in the Resident Evil games, so it's great to see that he's the lead character for this new series. It looks like he won't just be facing zombies, but threats and opponents of all sorts. If the trailer is anything to go by, this film might very well recreate the feel of a Resident Evil game — without the need for the latest console.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (23 July)

Netflix

Picking up right where the '80s series left off, Masters of the Universe: Revelation sees He-Man and Skeletor returning to screens to continue their never-ending battle. But this time, secrets are finally revealed that threaten to fracture the entire universe. It's up to a motley group of allies to save the day and bring the power of Grayskull back, before all is lost. This is the first part of the series.

The '80s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series was one of the most memorable cartoons on air, but it recycled animation so often (with some simple background swaps at times) that it was obvious there were severe constraints on the series. This sequel series looks like it'll have none of those constraints, with fast, fun, and fluid battles that will literally pit the masters of the universe against each other. Let's hope we will finally see Skeletor sitting on the throne of Castle Grayskull in this series!

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (23 July)

Netflix

This special episode of the Kingdom series focuses on events that took place before the series itself. It explores the origins of the resurrection plant and how it set into motion the events that led to the tragedy of Joseon. The series features a young Ashin, who was seen at the conclusion of the second season.

The end of Season 2 of Kingdom sort of wrapped up the threat of the zombie plague, only to present us with a time jump and a new threat — the resurrection plant is now apparently all over the country. It also introduced the adult Ashin to us, although it's unclear whether she will be friend or foe. Perhaps this special episode will whet our appetite for more as it shows us more about the resurrection plant, and the mysterious Ashin herself.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (29 July)

Netflix

In the third and final chapter of the Transformers: War for Cybertron series, the Autobots and Decepticons have reached a mysterious planet in their hunt for the AllSpark. The series sees the introduction of the Maximals, Transformers who can turn into animals. With the fate of Cybertron hanging in the balance, it will take every ounce of Energon that the Autobots have to prevail over the evil forces of the Decepticons.

Little is known about Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom, at this point. However, it's clear that Maximals (and presumably, Predacons, the evil beast Transformers) will join the fray, providing us with two more factions besides the Autobots, Decepticons, and the Mercenaries. Given that the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie will feature the Maximals, we can probably expect to see them playing a big part in this chapter.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Netflix)

TERRESTRIAL

Channel 8

Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost (5 July, Mondays to Fridays 9pm)

Suria

Krono (15 July, Friday 10.30pm)

Rayakustika 2021 (20 July, Tuesday 8.30pm)

Marhaban Uztaz (20 July, Tuesday 9.30pm)

Dynasty Warriors (Netflix)

CABLE

BBC Earth (Starhub Ch 407)

What Are We Feeding Our Kids (8 July, Thursdays 10.05pm)

Incredible Journeys with Simone Reeve (23 July, Fridays 9pm)

Ben Fogle: Return to the Wild UK (26 July, Mondays 9.55pm)

BBC First (Starhub Ch 502)

Roadkill (9 July)

McDonald & Dodds (Season 2) (23 July)

BBC Lifestyle (Starhub Ch 432)

Rachel Khoo's Chocolat! (2 July, Fridays 7.30pm)

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby (12 July, Mondays 9.20pm)

Boomerang (Starhub Ch 317; Singtel Ch 228)

My Little Pony: Pony Life 2 (3 July, Saturdays and Sundays 8am)

Cartoon Network (Starhub Ch 316; Singtel 226)

Cartoon Network All Star Jam (10 July, Saturdays and Sundays 11 am)

CBeebies (Starhub Ch 303)

Swashbuckle Series (12 July, Mondays to Fridays 8.15pm)

FOX (Singtel Ch 330)

The Cube (Season 10) (6 July, Tuesdays 8pm)

Top Chef All Stars LA (Season 17) (28 July, Wednesdays 7.05pm)

HBO (Starhub Ch 601; Singtel 420)

The White Lotus (12 July, Mondays 9am)

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (13 July, Tuesdays 9am)

National Geographic (Starhub Ch 411; Singtel Ch 201)

Bob Ballard: An Explorer's Life (6 July, Tuesday 9pm)

Impact With Gal Gadot (10 July, Saturdays 10pm)

Diamonds In The Sand (15 July, Thursdays 9pm)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

STREAMING

BBC Player

Roadkill (9 July)

Disney+

Monsters at Work (2 July)

Turner & Hooch (16 July)

Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life (23 July)

iQiyi

The Devil Judge (4 July)

HBO GO

Gossip Girl (8 July)

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle (23 July)

meWATCH

Hear U Out (16 July)

Netflix

Dynasty Warriors (movie) (1 July)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (movie) (1 July)

Audible (1 July)

The 8th Night (movie) (2 July)

We Are The People (4 July)

You Are My Spring (5 July)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (8 July)

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime (8 July)

Atypical (Season 4) (9 July)

Ridley Jones (13 July)

Heist (14 July)

Never Have I Ever (Season 2) (15 July)

A Perfect Fit (movie) (15 July)

My Amanda (movie) (15 July)

Beastars (Season 2) (15 July)

Deep (16 July)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (21 July)

Too Hot To Handle: Brazil (21 July)

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (22 July)

Kingdom: Ashin of the North (23 July)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (23 July)

Blood Red Sky (movie) (23 July)

The Last Letter From Your Lover (movie) (23 July)

The Movies That Made Us (Season 2) (23 July)

Mighty Express (Season 4) (27 July)

The Snitch Cartel: Origins (28 July)

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (29 July)

Resort To Love (movie) (29 July)

The Last Mercenary (movie) (30 July)

Outer Banks (Season 2) (30 July)

Centaurworld (30 July)

