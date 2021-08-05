Turkish volleyball player Zehra Gunes captures attention with her Olympics performance and looks

As the Olympics reaches its peak this week, all eyes are on the athletes’ performances after training hard for the coveted gold medal. One of the athletes that caught the netizens’ attention is Zehra Gunes, 22, a player on the Turkish volleyball team.

Playing the middle blocker position, Gunes stands at 1.97m tall and commands an annual salary, which includes her endorsements and partnerships, of approximately S$485,000. Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.

Together with her teammates, Gunes had led the early onslaught but was met with strong floor defence from the Asian powerhouse.

Despite the Turkish team’s defeat to South Korea’s team and losing their ticket to the semi-finals, Gunes’ fit physique, stunning skills, and mesmerising looks have captured the world’s attention. 

(PHOTO: Screenshot of Zehra Gunes' name trending)

During the competition with South Korea, the 22-year-old’s name started trending on Twitter in South Korea, flooding the social media site with comments such as “As of today, I am starting to learn Turkish”, “I want to marry player number 18”, and “Zehra, Player 18.”

Accepted to the Turkish national volleyball team in 2018, Gunes also plays for Vakıfbank Istanbul, a volleyball club. In 2017, she played for the Turkey women’s U23 team at the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Women’s U23 World Championship in Slovenia, and her team won a champion title.

