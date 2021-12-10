Educational toys to get for your child this Christmas

Stephanie Zheng
·Lifestyle Editor
·2-min read

Young asia student remotely learn online at home with parent in coding robot car and electronic board cable in STEM, STEAM, mathematics engineer science technology computer code in robotics for kids.
Young asia student remotely learn online at home with parent in coding robot car and electronic board cable. (Photo: Gettyimages)

You might already be familiar with the STEM pillars of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. What's lesser known is that in Singapore, there's a unit in the Science Centre dedicated to igniting students’ passion for STEM. 

Initiatives to support the STEM Applied Learning Programme (ALP) in secondary schools are supported by the Ministry of Education, which sanctions programmes such as Industrial Partnership Programme (IPP), creating opportunities for students to get early exposure to the real-world STEM industries and careers. The end goal is to inspire a generation of scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians.

Now for an even lesser known concept: Arts is slowly being incorporated all over the world into STEM, forming the acronym STEAM. The purpose is to inculcate an educational discipline that sparks a well-rounded interest of sciences and arts in children from an early age.

With all that said, where can parents find a one-stop shop with all the toys and learning peripherals they need for their children?

Look no further than Amazon's STEAM store. The STEAM store delivers a catalogue of over 2,000 educational toys and books in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths for children of all ages. 

Here are some of the toys you can expect from each category.

Science

Solar System Planetarium - DIY Glow In The Dark

Solar System Planetarium - DIY Glow In The Dark (Photo: Amazon)
National Geographic Rocks & Fossils Kit 200+ Piece Set

National Geographic Rocks & Fossils Kit 200+ Piece Set, from S$40 (Photo: Amazon)
GeoSafari Ant Factory Toy

GeoSafari Ant Factory Toy, S$55 (Photo: Amazon)
Technology

Lego 17101 Boost Creative Toolbox Toy Set (847 Pieces)

Lego 17101 Boost Creative Toolbox Toy Set (847 Pieces) (Photo: Amazon)
Snap Circuits Green Energy

Snap Circuits Green Energy (Photo: Amazon)
Coding for Beginners: Using Python

Coding for Beginners: Using Python, S$29.70 (Photo: Amazon)
Engineering

Ravensburger GraviTrax Building

Ravensburger GraviTrax Building, from S$85.90 (Photo: Amazon)
Learning Resources MathLink Cube Big Builder, 200 Pieces

Learning Resources MathLink Cube Big Builder, 200 Pieces, from S$33 (Photo: Amazon)
Art

Faber-Castell The Starry Night Pl Paint By Number Museum Series

Faber-Castell The Starry Night Pl Paint By Number Museum Series, S$10.90. (Photo: Amazon)
First Emotions: I Feel Happy

First Emotions: I Feel Happy, S$10.70. (Photo: Amazon)
LEGO DOTS Bracelet Mega Pack 41913

LEGO DOTS Bracelet Mega Pack 41913, S$31.90 (Photo: Amazon)
Mathematics

Pidoko Kids Montessori Toys for Toddlers

Pidoko Kids Montessori Toys for Toddlers, S$22.30 (Photo: Amazon)
My STEM Day - Mathematics: Packed with fun facts and activities!

My STEM Day - Mathematics, S$6.50 (Photo: Amazon)
Lift-The-Flap Fractions and Decimals

Lift-The-Flap Fractions and Decimals, S$26.60 (Photo: Amazon)
