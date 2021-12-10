Educational toys to get for your child this Christmas

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Yahoo Shopping Page

Young asia student remotely learn online at home with parent in coding robot car and electronic board cable. (Photo: Gettyimages)

You might already be familiar with the STEM pillars of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. What's lesser known is that in Singapore, there's a unit in the Science Centre dedicated to igniting students’ passion for STEM.

Initiatives to support the STEM Applied Learning Programme (ALP) in secondary schools are supported by the Ministry of Education, which sanctions programmes such as Industrial Partnership Programme (IPP), creating opportunities for students to get early exposure to the real-world STEM industries and careers. The end goal is to inspire a generation of scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians.

Now for an even lesser known concept: Arts is slowly being incorporated all over the world into STEM, forming the acronym STEAM. The purpose is to inculcate an educational discipline that sparks a well-rounded interest of sciences and arts in children from an early age.

With all that said, where can parents find a one-stop shop with all the toys and learning peripherals they need for their children?

Look no further than Amazon's STEAM store. The STEAM store delivers a catalogue of over 2,000 educational toys and books in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths for children of all ages.

Here are some of the toys you can expect from each category.

Science

Solar System Planetarium - DIY Glow In The Dark (Photo: Amazon)

National Geographic Rocks & Fossils Kit 200+ Piece Set, from S$40. (Photo: Amazon)

GeoSafari Ant Factory Toy, S$55 (Photo: Amazon)

Technology

Lego 17101 Boost Creative Toolbox Toy Set (847 Pieces) (Photo: Amazon)

Snap Circuits Green Energy (Photo: Amazon)

Coding for Beginners: Using Python, S$29.70 (Photo: Amazon)

Engineering

Ravensburger GraviTrax Building, from S$85.90 (Photo: Amazon)

Learning Resources MathLink Cube Big Builder, 200 Pieces, from S$33 (Photo: Amazon)

Art

Faber-Castell The Starry Night Pl Paint By Number Museum Series, S$10.90. (Photo: Amazon)

First Emotions: I Feel Happy, S$10.70. (Photo: Amazon)

LEGO DOTS Bracelet Mega Pack 41913, S$31.90 (Photo: Amazon)

Mathematics

Pidoko Kids Montessori Toys for Toddlers, S$22.30 (Photo: Amazon)

My STEM Day - Mathematics, S$6.50 (Photo: Amazon)

Lift-The-Flap Fractions and Decimals, S$26.60 (Photo: Amazon)

Sign up for Amazon Prime today to enjoy free shipping and exclusive deals! Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.