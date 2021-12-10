Educational toys to get for your child this Christmas
Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Yahoo Shopping Page
Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram for first dibs on news and shopping deals
You might already be familiar with the STEM pillars of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. What's lesser known is that in Singapore, there's a unit in the Science Centre dedicated to igniting students’ passion for STEM.
Initiatives to support the STEM Applied Learning Programme (ALP) in secondary schools are supported by the Ministry of Education, which sanctions programmes such as Industrial Partnership Programme (IPP), creating opportunities for students to get early exposure to the real-world STEM industries and careers. The end goal is to inspire a generation of scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians.
Now for an even lesser known concept: Arts is slowly being incorporated all over the world into STEM, forming the acronym STEAM. The purpose is to inculcate an educational discipline that sparks a well-rounded interest of sciences and arts in children from an early age.
With all that said, where can parents find a one-stop shop with all the toys and learning peripherals they need for their children?
Look no further than Amazon's STEAM store. The STEAM store delivers a catalogue of over 2,000 educational toys and books in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths for children of all ages.
Read more: An age-by-age toy guide for children
Here are some of the toys you can expect from each category.