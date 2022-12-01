Top K-pop company SM Entertainment setting up Southeast Asia HQ in Singapore

Chia Han Keong
·Editor
·2-min read
SM Entertainment, which groomed K-pop group Girls Generation (right), is setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore. (PHOTOS: Getty Images)
SINGAPORE — South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment - which has groomed top K-pop stars such as Super Junior, Girls' Generation and BoA - will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region.

CNBC reported on Wednesday (30 November) that the company confirmed in an email that it is recruiting staff for its Singapore headquarters.

SM Entertainment declined to say how much the company is investing in its expansion in Singapore, but said it is hiring more local talents, as well as undergraduates or fresh graduates for internships.

It also plans to launch a retail business in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions.

The Singapore office will also be managing joint ventures in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, as well as communicating with its South Korea office for other related ventures and plans.

'Culture Technology' system to groom talents

In his interview on “The CNBC Conversation” last month, SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man said it recruits and produces talent through the “Culture Technology” system he developed,

The system sees potential singers and dancers going through four stages to becoming a K-pop star: casting, training, marketing/management and producing.

Lee added that he would be keen on creating a K-pop group, NCT Singapore, if the opportunity arose, but it is unclear if plans are underway.

SM Entertainment told CNBC that it plans to slowly expand not just to other parts of Southeast Asia, but also to the wider Asia continent, including the Middle East.

As for future K-pop group plans, Lee told CNBC that SuperM will be making a comeback announcement early next year. He also plans to create new sub-units such as NCT Saudi and NCT Tokyo.

