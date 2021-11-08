Tomohisa Yamashita to star in A Blueprint For Love, a remake of Korean film Architecture 101

CANNES, FRANCE - OCTOBER 15: Tomohisa Yamashita attends ' The head ' photocall during day two of the MIPCOM 2019 on October 15, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Japanese actor-singer Tomohisa Yamashita will be starring in A Blueprint For Love, the Netflix remake of Korean romance film Architecture 101.

Architecture 101 topped the South Korean box office during its opening weekend back in 2012, and was also the film that Bae Suzy won Best New Actress for in 2012's Baeksang Arts Awards.

A Blueprint For Love shifts the setting to Japan, and follows the story of an 18-year-old Ibuki. He goes to college to become an architect, and meets a beautiful and charming woman Yuna. While talking about the intricate architecture of Japan, they spend unforgettable times together. Yuna tells Ibuki to build her house in the future, but their love is not fruitful and their relationship shatters.

19 years later, Yuna has gone through ups and downs in life, including divorce and taking care of her ill father. One day, she suddenly appears before Ibuki, and asks him to build her a house in Nishiizu, Shizuoka. The distance between the two gradually begins to shrink.

“I'm feeling a lot of pressure because it's a remake of a romance movie that was a big hit in Korea. But at the same time I'm delighted to be involved in this film,” said Yamashita, who plays the role of Ibuki. “While respecting the original work, I’ll try to express the new form of love created by this team.”

From the awkwardness during the youthful period, to the loss of flexibility and honesty when becoming an adult, the audience can expect to see the delicate but drastic changes in Ibuki’s heart over the 19 years. Yamashita also hoped to present A Blueprint For Love as a gentle and warm film, which has characters that the audience can relate to.

A Blueprint For Love will be available globally on Netflix, although the details, including the release date and other cast members, are not yet confirmed.

Since leaving Johnny & Associates in October last year, Yamashita has been carving out his acting career internationally. He has starred in HBO Asia’s The Head, and will also act in the upcoming American action comedy film The Man From Toronto, and the Franco-Japanese drama adaptation of the manga Drops Of God.

