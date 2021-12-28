Timothée Chalamet can't believe he turns 26 and neither can we
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
We are as surprised as French-American actor Timothée Chalamet over his age (he just turned 26!), seeing what an established actor he is.
Having worked in both film and television, Chalamet has proved himself a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood, having snagged major roles in Call Me By Your Name, Dune, The French Dispatch and The King. His roles have always leaned in on his youth, but that's the beauty of it; his enigma and portrayal of different young men in coming-of-age tales make him the best man for the job.
As a tribute to Chalamet, we take a look at some of his fashion styles we think you could steal.
Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.
Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram and visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals
1. The eponymous hoodie
Undercover White Evangelion Terry Hoodie
2. The slip-on sandals
Maison Margiela Black Tabi Sandals
3. A white T-shirt
Stussy Gallery Shirt
4. Tank Top
Uniforme Ribbed Tank Top
5. Jacket
A Cold Wall Jacket
6. Bracelet
Versace Silver Greca Bracelet
7. White Sneakers
Alexander McQueen Oversized Sneakers
Watch more Lifestyle videos here: