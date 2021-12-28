Timothée Chalamet can't believe he turns 26 and neither can we

We are as surprised as French-American actor Timothée Chalamet over his age (he just turned 26!), seeing what an established actor he is.

Having worked in both film and television, Chalamet has proved himself a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood, having snagged major roles in Call Me By Your Name, Dune, The French Dispatch and The King. His roles have always leaned in on his youth, but that's the beauty of it; his enigma and portrayal of different young men in coming-of-age tales make him the best man for the job.

(PHOTO: Timothee Chalamet/Instagram)

As a tribute to Chalamet, we take a look at some of his fashion styles we think you could steal.

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Subscribe to Yahoo Singapore Telegram and visit Yahoo Shopping for first dibs on shopping deals

1. The eponymous hoodie

Undercover White Evangelion Terry Hoodie

US$312 US$350 at SSense

2. The slip-on sandals

Maison Margiela Black Tabi Sandals

US$280 US$315 at SSense

Maison Margiela Black Tabi Sandals. (PHOTO: Ssense)

3. A white T-shirt

Stussy Gallery Shirt

US$53 US$60 at SSense

4. Tank Top

Uniforme Ribbed Tank Top

US$113 US$450 at Ssense

Uniforme Tank Top. (PHOTO: SSense)

5. Jacket

A Cold Wall Jacket

US$230 US$890 at SSense

A Cold Wall. (PHOTO: SSense)

6. Bracelet

Versace Silver Greca Bracelet

US$131 US$525 at SSense

7. White Sneakers

Alexander McQueen Oversized Sneakers

US$328 US$575 at SSense

Alexander McQueen. (PHOTO: SSense)

Yahoo Shopping

Watch more Lifestyle videos here: