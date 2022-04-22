Shopping:

Shop top sustainable beauty brands, plus sales alerts!

Here is a a list of top environmentally-friendly and socially-responsible beauty brands.

Gift with purchase: Strathberry's new Safari bag is ideal for travels

Cadence Loh
·Lifestyle Editor
·3-min read
In this article:
(Updated! Scroll below for deets!)

If you are one to shy away from logomania, Strathberry, an Edinburgh-based brand specialising in luxury leather goods, is the brand to look out for.

This leather goods brand is a go-to of many international personalities such as Kate Middleton, Kate Hudson, Lady Gaga, Katie Holmes, Heidi Klum including local personality Fiona Fussi. Take a look at Friends of Strathberry if you would like to steal their look!

Shop Fiona's fav Strathberry bag here

The reasons this brand is so coveted by well-known personalities are aplenty. With its understated aesthetics, the designs are created with the modern woman in mind combining functionality with their bold creativity via their distinctive shapes.

Take a closer look at Strathberry’s leather goods and you will discover the exceptional leatherwork. Not surprisingly, each Strathberry product is painstakingly handcrafted in Spain, where only the best Spanish leathers are used. For those who are concerned about sustainability, rest assured that the Spanish leathers are ethically sourced. Best of all, even with the top quality leather used, the bags are not too heavy, which means less stress on our shoulders.

And the good news? The brand just launched latest drop – the gorgeous Safari bag. Plus don't miss the mid-season sale of up to 50% off which are absolutely perfect for all occasions. If past capsules are anything to go by, we say, grab them before they run out of stock.

PROMOTION:

Starting from now, get a complimentary Charlotte Purse in Bottle Green, with purchases over £400 (US$595) at www.strathberry.com, while stocks last. The promotion ends at 11:59pm (GMT) on Sunday 24th April.

Customers can also enjoy free shipping on orders over S$300.

Strathberry Safari bag. PHOTO: Strathberry
Strathberry Safari bag. PHOTO: Strathberry

Strathberry's Safari Bag

The cutest Strathberry bag has just arrived! A structured crossbody, the Safari bag brims with retro-chic charm and could be the perfect travel companion for the adventures to come! Besides having 10 colours to pick from, there's also the smooth leather, embossed versions, including models with vanilla stitch. Seriously, this bag is so gorgeous I can't decide which one to pick. Which is your fav?

Shop the newly-arrived Safari bag

Pre-order the Lilac or Bottle Green with Vanilla Stitch.

Safari in lilac, S$805

Safari in lilac. PHOTO: Strathberry
Safari in lilac. PHOTO: Strathberry

Get up to 50% off

S CABAS, S$865

S CABAS. PHOTO: Strathberry
S CABAS. PHOTO: Strathberry

The embossed edit

The embossed edit. PHOTO: Strathberry
The embossed edit. PHOTO: Strathberry

Shop limited-edition embroidered bags

Exclusive for Spring/Summer 2022

Silk Square Scarf, S$178.50 (was S$260)

Silk Square Scarf. PHOTO: Strathberry
Silk Square Scarf. PHOTO: Strathberry

Silk Skinny Scarf, S$108.50 (was S$160)

Silk Skinny Scarf. PHOTO: Strathberry
Silk Skinny Scarf. PHOTO: Strathberry

Ace Mini, limited-edition, S$644 (was S$825)

Ace Mini, limited-edition, The Valentine&#39;s Day collection. PHOTO: Strathberry
Ace Mini, limited-edition, The Valentine's Day collection. PHOTO: Strathberry

Melville Baguette, limited-edition, S$519 (was S$890)

Melville Baguette, limited-edition, The Valentine&#39;s Day collection. PHOTO: Strathberry
Melville Baguette, limited-edition, The Valentine's Day collection. PHOTO: Strathberry

More great deals on Strathberry

Princes Street Purse, S$120 (50% off)

Princes Street Purse. (PHOTO: Strathberry)
Princes Street Purse. (PHOTO: Strathberry)

Mini Crescent, S$830

Mini Crescent. (PHOTO: Strathberry)
Mini Crescent. (PHOTO: Strathberry)

Lana Bucket Bag

Lana Bucket Bag. (PHOTO: Strathberry)
Lana Bucket Bag. (PHOTO: Strathberry)

Other things to look out for on Strathberry

Gift it and customise it:

Be it gift cards or gifts for Him or Her, Strathberry has got you covered. Plus, you get to personalise it and make it extra meaningful! Select up to three characters in your choice of silver, gold or deboss. Time to shop for Valentine's Day gift for that special someone!

Strathberry's cashmere and silk products are perfect for the blasting office aircon and the upcoming overseas trips.

Shop travel essentials: Cashmere & silks

Free shipping and more discounts

New to Strathberry? Subscribe to their newsletter and enjoy 10 per cent off your first order on strathberry.com. Enjoy free worldwide shipping on orders above S$300. Some stocks are limited so check them out right now!

