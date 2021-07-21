Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Yahoo Shopping Page

Is the Halara dress worth it? That’s the question millions of TikTok users are now having to ask themselves.

The mega-viral “workout dress” is seemingly everywhere on the app, with users scrambling to get their hands on it. The appeal, according to those who love it, is that the dress can be worn on “any” occasion — from working out to going to the office to meeting friends for happy hour.

Credit: Halara

To test out just how well the dress really works, In The Know producer Poppy Shen ordered one and decided to wear it for a full day. She took the dress through her entire routine — from a morning run to a day of work to a happy hour with friends.

So, did it hold up? Check out Poppy’s full review of the dress in the video above, or keep reading below.

The ultimate appeal of the Halara dress is that it can do it all — it’s meant to fit in just as well at a workout class as it would at a nice dinner. On top of that, it’s supposed to be comfortable and flexible — the dress is fitted with a built-in pair of shorts (with pockets!). It’s basically an entire wardrobe in one piece.

So, Poppy took the dress for a spin, starting with a morning run. In her opinion, the dress held up great and was super comfortable to run in. Next up, she wore it easily during work meetings, where a majority of our In The Know co-workers said it was a totally appropriate office outfit.

After that, she dressed it up with a jacket and some accessories, and wore it out to Happy Hour. To Poppy’s surprise, the dress fit in perfectly at a bar — although she did feel a little strange wearing a “workout” outfit there. As a bonus round, she even swung by the grocery store, where of course, the dress worked great.

Ultimately, the dress was a solid option for five of the six things Poppy did during her day, which is a pretty strong percentage. The Halara dress might not be perfect for everything, but it gets pretty close.