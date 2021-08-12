Tiffany & Co. showcases their 80-carat diamond in Singapore

Tiffany's Blue Book Collection. (PHOTO: Tiffany & Co.)

Tiffany & Co. is presenting their newly acquired 80.33-carat Empire Diamond for the first time in Southeast Asia, here in Singapore. The diamond will be accompanying Tiffany’s annual Blue Book Collection, which features over 200 designs including Jean Schlumberger’s exquisite creations.

Named after the brand's founding city, New York, which is also known as the Empire State, the oval-shaped Empire Diamond will be shown to a select clientele in an exclusive showcase at the Asian Civilisations Museum until the 15th of August.

After its grand showing, the diamond will return to New York, where it will be set in a striking design inspired by the brand's 1939 World’s Fair necklace.

Apart from the Empire Diamond, viewers can observe Tiffany's other collection of diamonds and coloured gemstones in this travelling showcase.

To book a viewing, you are encouraged to call 1800-843-3269.

