Instant Pot and more kitchen appliances on sale now at Amazon!

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Sign up for Amazon Prime today to enjoy free shipping and exclusive deals! Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.

Amazon's largest shopping event, Prime Day, is here! Last year, more than one million deals were available to Prime members online. Even if you're not an Amazon Prime member, you can still –cheatsheet alert!– take advantage of its deals with a 30-day free trial at amazon.sg/prime.

Which brings us to the deal of the hour.

For only 10 more hours, you'll be able to score an Instant Pot at 25% off! This appliance is an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer – an impressive 7-in-1 device at an incredibly attractive price point.

The instant pot streamlines your busy lifestyle, coming with 14 smart programs to ensure you can still make nutritious food for your family without herculean efforts.

Instant Pot Duo 6 Quart Multicooker with Silicone Steamer Basket

Instant Pot Duo 6 Quart Multicooker with Silicone Steamer Basket

Don't miss this, and many other deals as it is the last day of Amazon Prime Day. Here are some other kitchen appliances and wares to whet any advanced chef's appetite.

KitchenAid KQ906 Programmable Wired Probe Thermometer, -40C to 250C, Black

KitchenAid Programmable Wired Probe Thermometer

Tefal CY625 Home Chef Smart Pro Multicooker, 5L, Black

Tefal Home Chef Smart Pro Multicooker, 5L

Tefal Perfect Mix High Speed Blender

Tefal Perfect Mix High Speed Blender

Tefal Delirice Compact Rice Cooker Fuzzy Logic with Spherical Pot, 1L

Tefal RK7501 Delirice Compact Rice Cooker Fuzzy Logic with Spherical Pot, 1L

Yosukata Blue Carbon Steel Wok Pan – 14" Woks and Stir Fry Pans - Chinese Hammered Wok Round Bottom Pow Wok

Yosukata Blue Carbon Steel Wok Pan – 14"

KitchenAid KO119OHOBA Gourmet Meat Tenderizer

KitchenAid Gourmet Meat Tenderizer

Lamart 12-Piece Spice Jar Set With A Rotating Stand

12-Piece Spice Jar Set With A Rotating Stand

Fancy winning a S$50 Amazon Gift card to fund that Masterchef dream? Check out the contest details on our Facebook.

Story continues

Read more: