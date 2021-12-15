This 201-piece Lego Bricks Set from Ikea is going for only S$24.90

Bygglek 201-piece Lego brick set, $24.90 (Photo: IKEA)

SINGAPORE - Ikea may be mass market, but they do occasionally release some truly understated collectibles at great price points.

Perfect for young children and those young at heart, the Bygglek 201-piece Lego brick set ($24.90) has a bunch of cute lego pieces that will remind you of Ikea, such as a mini hotdog, a bed, a kitchenette, two familiar figurines you might see at Ikea, and more.

Pair it together with the Bygglek Lego box with lid ($24.90), so it's an alternative fun and interactive storage you can place anywhere. Bonus: if kept properly, you might be able to stop stepping on those darn bricks.

Bygglek Lego Box with Lid (Photo: Ikea)

You'll definitely get on your giftee's Good list with this affordable Ikea gift!