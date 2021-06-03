Thinking of a tech upgrade? Don’t miss this Mid Year deals from Lenovo, with savings up to 44% off!

This content was produced in partnership with Lenovo.

Transform your workspace or study space into a productive one

Between Home-Based Learning (HBL) and Work-From-Home (WFH) arrangements, you might be looking at options to upgrade the technology you have in your home to facilitate productivity, or to arrange a laptop for your child’s HBL usage.

The good thing is, there’s never been a greater time than now to score wonderful deals, with monthly sales that are available online for you to shop to your heart’s content. For those looking for a tech upgrade, this Mid Year Sale from Lenovo is going to come in handy. Whether you need a laptop for work or play, Lenovo has been churning out solid laptops with good stats and incredibly competitive pricings.

Tip: Exclusive to Yahoo! Sign up for LenovoPro using a valid Yahoo mail address to enjoy up to an extra 5% off* selected laptop models

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6

The 6th generation of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a 14" 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop that’s been upgraded with an impressive 16:10 display, a wider TouchPad, a larger battery for more time unplugged, and a new Storm Gray color with tone-matched keyboard. Plus, with the Intel® Evo® platform, you get a super-responsive premium range device that’s ready whenever you need it.

ThinkPad T14

From powerful Intel® processing to remarkable NVIDIA® graphics, the ThinkPad T14 laptop is a one-stop-shop for productivity. Enjoy even faster WiFi with configurations to get you online even quicker. Plus, time-saving features like call-control keys, Modern Standby, and Wake on Voice, which add convenience and simplify your workflow.

ThinkPad X13

The 13.3" ThinkPad X13 (Intel) laptop is the ultimate business travel companion. While thin and light, the chassis is tested to military-grade durability. The ThinkPad X13 i is built for portability and performance with up to 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 vPro® Processors, up to 16GB DDR4 (3200MHz2) memory, and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

Legion 5 AMD

Gamers sit up! The Legion 5 AMD offers up an abundance of performance options for any gamer in a clean, minimalist design, the Legion 5 15 pairs solid AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors, NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics, and optional SSD hard drive, all thermally tuned via Legion Coldfront 2.0. Enjoy fast refresh rates on a 100% color accurate FHD display and quick controls with the TrueStrike keyboard.

Story continues

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

The ultralight 14" ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 laptop is portability and efficiency in a one powerful package. You’ll find a host of new features such as an impressive 16:10 display, a wider TouchPad, a larger battery for more time unplugged, and rear ventilation to improve efficiency. Plus, with the Intel® Evo® platform, you get a super-responsive device that’s ready whenever you need it.

ThinkPad P Series Workstation

When you need to create VR content, render architectural blueprints, manage billion-dollar hedge funds, or produce high-end audio files, this behemoth of a portable workstation is the one that’ll fit your needs. The ThinkPad P Series laptops are ISV-certified for all major applications, and features lightning-fast graphics and processing, plus latest cutting-edge technology, all in a surprisingly light package.

With every purchase of Lenovo products and becoming a LenovoPro member, you will be able to get 10% off the full suite of Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. The range of products and services under the suite allow you and your employees to call, chat, host online meetings and collaborate in real time whether they are working remotely or on-site. To find out more, check out this link .

Sold on the upgrade? Here are more Mid Year deals to grease your wallet. Best of all, you can get them in 2-3 days after purchase . Get up to extra 10%* on top of the Mid-Year Sale with Yahoo on Lenovo.com.

SG LenovoPro is the go-to for local businesses to kickstart or elevate their digital transformation. The benefits are endless, with leasing financing solutions; buy now, pay later financing option; and finally, a price-match guarantee to help local businesses with their digital transformation. Call 800-601-1481, select option 1, for price match guarantee.