Things new BTO homeowners didn’t know they need

Moving into your new house? (Photo: Gettyimages)

Recently, I passed my second year being the "new" homeowner of a Build-To-Order flat, while friends around me are also gradually moving into their new homes. I've had the time to reflect on my past two blissful years of living by my own rules. At the same time, I also wished that I had taken advice from my parents about what to purchase (and leave out!) when it comes to building a home.

Here are five items new homeowners should not overlook when furnishing their new house.

With shopping platform titans clashing over who can offer more discounts and 11.11 just around the corner, it's also a great time for consumers to score stuff at a greatly discounted price!

Singapore BTO (Built to Order) Flats (Photo: Gettyimages)

The newer BTOs in Singapore come with larger 3/4 windows which let in more sunlight into a home. However, the trade-off is that there are more window areas to clean, especially the external facing panels, which is potentially dangerous to reach. It took me a year of ignoring the accumulating dust and stains on the external part of my windows to finally succumb and get one of these magnetic window wipers!

Robot Cleaner (Photo: Getyimages)

With a new home, you will be motivated to vacuum every single day. For those with pets, maybe twice. And if you don't have time for that, you will kiss the (cleaned) floor thanks to the additional help from these robot cleaners.

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum

eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

Steaming is more space-friendly than ironing on a board. (Photo: Gettyimages)

I have a brand new in box iron and ironing board that has not been touched since I moved into my new home. Steam irons are a much more space-saving option than the regular ironing board.

A messy fridge. (Photo: Gettyimages)

Not a need, but a want that will help you keep your fridge organised so you can locate your treat of choice easily. Plus, there's lesser chance of you forgetting and accidentally fermenting a food item in the fridge.

Space-saving bedsheet hangers (Photo: Shopee)

Sure, you might have a lot of hangers already, but some hangers are just made to be more space-saving than others!

