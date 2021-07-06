The Ritz-Carlton sweeps up 4 awards at World Gourmet Awards 2021
SINGAPORE - The World Gourmet Awards held its 21st edition this year, honouring 36 F&B establishments, chefs, sommeliers and restaurant managers in Singapore for their outstanding culinary contributions.
Instead of physical celebrations that were held like those pre-covid, 2020's awards ceremony went online, where Grand Hyatt took two honours. This year however, allowed for an intimate scale of the physical event to be held so that the awardees can be celebrated both in person and online.
The biggest winner of this year's awards goes to The Ritz-Carlton at Millenia Singapore, where they swept up four awards in Asian Cuisine Chef of the Year for Cheung Siu Kong at Summer Pavilion; Chef Mentor of the Year for Benton Toh; Executive Chef of the Year for Massimo Pasquarelli and Caterer of the Year.
The next big winner of this year is The Spot, a modern European restaurant located at 5 Straits View, picking up three awards for Innovative Chef of the Year for Lee Boon Seng, Junior Chef of the Year (Male) for Leong Wei Ming and Mixologist of the Year for Remz Ocampo.
Celebrated stalwart in the Chinese fine dining scene for over two decades, Hua Ting restaurant in Orchard Hotel, led by Hong Kong Masterchef Lap Fai has been inducted to World Gourmet Summit’s Hall of Fame for Asian Cuisine Restaurant of the Year. To celebrate the achievement, they have curated a menu filled with familiar favourites, timeless signatures and exciting new dishes available from 9 July to 6 August 2021.
The award ceremony also honoured Aziza Ali, founder of the first Malay fine dining restaurant in Singapore, Chef Benton Toh, Senior Executive Sous Chef of The Ritz Carlton for his contribution as a mentor to more than a hundred young chefs, plus Spa Esprit Group and Open Farm Community for committing to sustainability in the F&B industry.
The full list of awards for 2021 World Gourmet Awards are as follow:
Apprentice Chef of the Year - Tan Si Ying Joyce, The Culinary Institute of America
Asian Cuisine Chef of the Year - Cheung Siu Kong, Summer Pavilion, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore
Baker of the Year - Go Wei Yen, Capella Singapore
Chef Mentor of the Year - Benton Toh, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore
Chef of the Year (Female) - Johanne Siy, Lolla
Chef of the Year (Male) - Stephane Istel, Bar-roque Grill
Corporate Chef of the Year - Lucas Glanville, Grand Hyatt Singapore
Executive Chef of the Year - Massimo Pasquarelli, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore
Innovative Chef of the Year - Lee Boon Seng, The Spot
Junior Chef of the Year (Female) - Deinse Tsi, Bar Cicheti
Junior Chef of the Year (Male) - Leong Wei Ming, The Spot
Pastry Chef of the Year - Nicolas Vergole, Riviera The Restaurant
Rising Chef of the Year (Female) - Yvette Lin, Burnt Ends
Rising Chef of the Year (Male) - Ivan Wong, Burnt Ends
Food & Beverage Manager of the Year - Stella Chung, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa
Mixologist of the Year - Remz Ocampo, The Spot
Restaurant Manager of the Year - Catalin Firanescu, Spago, Marina Bay Sands
Restaurateur of the Year - Anthony Wong, Creative Eateries Group
Sommelier of the Year - Alvin Neo, Mott 32, Marina Bay Sands
Asian Cuisine Restaurant of the Year - Mott 32 Singapore
Café of the Year - Forty Hands, East Coast
New Restaurant of the Year - Tuga
New World Wine List of the Year
Wooloomooloo Steakhouse - Silver
Les Amis – Gold
La Terre - Platinum
Old World Wine List of the Year
skai - Silver
Les Amis – Gold
La Terre - Platinum
Restaurant Design of the Year - Koma
Restaurant of the Year - Monti at I Pavilion
Specialist Bar of the Year - Spago Bar and Lounge
Caterer of the Year - The Ritz-Carlton Catering
Gourmet Distributor of the Year - Angliss Singapore
Gourmet Retailer of the Year - Huber's Butchery
Hospitality Institution of the Year - The Culinary Institute of America
Green Initiative Award (Establishment) - Spa Espirit Group
Green Initiative Award (Individual) - Spa Espirit Group
Q Industries Hospitality Star (Sustainability) Award - Oliver Truesdale-Jutras, Open Farm Community
Lifetime Achievement Award
Aziza Ali
Helene Raudaschl
Hall of Fame (Caterer of the Year) - Purple Sage Group
Hall of Fame (New World Wine List Of The Year) - Mezza 9 Grand Hyatt Singapore
Hall of Fame (Asian Cuisine Restaurant of the Year) - Hua Ting Restaurant, Orchard Hotel Singapore