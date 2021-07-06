The Ritz-Carlton sweeps up 4 awards at World Gourmet Awards 2021

SINGAPORE - The World Gourmet Awards held its 21st edition this year, honouring 36 F&B establishments, chefs, sommeliers and restaurant managers in Singapore for their outstanding culinary contributions.

Instead of physical celebrations that were held like those pre-covid, 2020's awards ceremony went online, where Grand Hyatt took two honours. This year however, allowed for an intimate scale of the physical event to be held so that the awardees can be celebrated both in person and online.

The biggest winner of this year's awards goes to The Ritz-Carlton at Millenia Singapore, where they swept up four awards in Asian Cuisine Chef of the Year for Cheung Siu Kong at Summer Pavilion; Chef Mentor of the Year for Benton Toh; Executive Chef of the Year for Massimo Pasquarelli and Caterer of the Year.

The next big winner of this year is The Spot, a modern European restaurant located at 5 Straits View, picking up three awards for Innovative Chef of the Year for Lee Boon Seng, Junior Chef of the Year (Male) for Leong Wei Ming and Mixologist of the Year for Remz Ocampo.

Celebrated stalwart in the Chinese fine dining scene for over two decades, Hua Ting restaurant in Orchard Hotel, led by Hong Kong Masterchef Lap Fai has been inducted to World Gourmet Summit’s Hall of Fame for Asian Cuisine Restaurant of the Year. To celebrate the achievement, they have curated a menu filled with familiar favourites, timeless signatures and exciting new dishes available from 9 July to 6 August 2021.

Photo: Hua Ting Restaurant 华厅餐厅

The award ceremony also honoured Aziza Ali, founder of the first Malay fine dining restaurant in Singapore, Chef Benton Toh, Senior Executive Sous Chef of The Ritz Carlton for his contribution as a mentor to more than a hundred young chefs, plus Spa Esprit Group and Open Farm Community for committing to sustainability in the F&B industry.

The full list of awards for 2021 World Gourmet Awards are as follow:

Apprentice Chef of the Year - Tan Si Ying Joyce, The Culinary Institute of America

Asian Cuisine Chef of the Year - Cheung Siu Kong, Summer Pavilion, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Baker of the Year - Go Wei Yen, Capella Singapore

Chef Mentor of the Year - Benton Toh, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Chef of the Year (Female) - Johanne Siy, Lolla

Chef of the Year (Male) - Stephane Istel, Bar-roque Grill

Corporate Chef of the Year - Lucas Glanville, Grand Hyatt Singapore

Executive Chef of the Year - Massimo Pasquarelli, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Innovative Chef of the Year - Lee Boon Seng, The Spot

Junior Chef of the Year (Female) - Deinse Tsi, Bar Cicheti

Junior Chef of the Year (Male) - Leong Wei Ming, The Spot

Pastry Chef of the Year - Nicolas Vergole, Riviera The Restaurant

Rising Chef of the Year (Female) - Yvette Lin, Burnt Ends

Rising Chef of the Year (Male) - Ivan Wong, Burnt Ends

Food & Beverage Manager of the Year - Stella Chung, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

Mixologist of the Year - Remz Ocampo, The Spot

Restaurant Manager of the Year - Catalin Firanescu, Spago, Marina Bay Sands

Restaurateur of the Year - Anthony Wong, Creative Eateries Group

Sommelier of the Year - Alvin Neo, Mott 32, Marina Bay Sands

Asian Cuisine Restaurant of the Year - Mott 32 Singapore

Café of the Year - Forty Hands, East Coast

New Restaurant of the Year - Tuga

New World Wine List of the Year

Wooloomooloo Steakhouse - Silver

Les Amis – Gold

La Terre - Platinum

Old World Wine List of the Year

skai - Silver

Les Amis – Gold

La Terre - Platinum

Restaurant Design of the Year - Koma

Restaurant of the Year - Monti at I Pavilion

Specialist Bar of the Year - Spago Bar and Lounge

Caterer of the Year - The Ritz-Carlton Catering

Gourmet Distributor of the Year - Angliss Singapore

Gourmet Retailer of the Year - Huber's Butchery

Hospitality Institution of the Year - The Culinary Institute of America

Green Initiative Award (Establishment) - Spa Espirit Group

Green Initiative Award (Individual) - Spa Espirit Group

Q Industries Hospitality Star (Sustainability) Award - Oliver Truesdale-Jutras, Open Farm Community

Lifetime Achievement Award

Aziza Ali

Helene Raudaschl

Hall of Fame (Caterer of the Year) - Purple Sage Group

Hall of Fame (New World Wine List Of The Year) - Mezza 9 Grand Hyatt Singapore

Hall of Fame (Asian Cuisine Restaurant of the Year) - Hua Ting Restaurant, Orchard Hotel Singapore