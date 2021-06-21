The best bulk buys from Amazon Singapore to stock up now

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Why not sign up for Amazon Prime today to enjoy free shipping and exclusive deals! Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.

(Updated with new items!)

Picture this: you are welcoming guests over (maximum five, of course) and you realised you haven’t had time to buy groceries and stock up on beverages. We’ve all been there!

Our buying pattern varies from one household to another, and to some, buying less is not the focus, but ordering bulk could save you a lot of hassle.

In some ways more than one, you save up on money, time and effort of going to the grocer.

There are a lot of time-efficient products that you could buy right now - from drinks to baby food and pet supplies - we find you the best deals happening on Amazon Singapore right now.

Just make sure you have the space to store them - no one likes to see ten bags of cat food or toilet rolls on the floor!

Money-efficient bulk buys to buy right now.

Pokka Natsbee Honey Lemon. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Pokka. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Pokka. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Guinness Stout. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Guinness Foreign Extra Stout Beer Can, 320ml (Pack of 24). (PHOTO: Amazon)

Carlsberg Green Label Beer Can, 320ml (Pack of 24). (PHOTO: Amazon)

Tiger Lager Beer Can Carton, 320ml (Pack of 24). (PHOTO: Amazon)

Taza Chocolate. (PHOTO: Amazon)

San Benedetto Sparkling Pet Water. (PHOTO: Amazon)

Dasani Drinking Water, 1.5L. (PHOTO: Amazon)

Milo UHT Chocolate Malt Packet Drink. (PHOTO: Amazon)

Ice Mountain Pure Drinking Water, 1.5L. (PHOTO: Amazon)

Schweppes Soda Water, 320ml. (PHOTO: Amazon)

Coca-Cola No Sugar, 320ml. (PHOTO: Amazon)

Gerber Puffs Cereal Snack, Blueberry. (PHOTO: Amazon)

Heineken Lager Beer Can, 320ml. (PHOTO: Amazon)

Purina Fancy Feast Grilled Seafood Wet Cat Food. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Quest Chocolate Peanut Butter Nutrition Protein Cookie. (PHOTO: Amazon)

