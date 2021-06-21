The best bulk buys from Amazon Singapore to stock up now
(Updated with new items!)
Picture this: you are welcoming guests over (maximum five, of course) and you realised you haven’t had time to buy groceries and stock up on beverages. We’ve all been there!
Our buying pattern varies from one household to another, and to some, buying less is not the focus, but ordering bulk could save you a lot of hassle.
In some ways more than one, you save up on money, time and effort of going to the grocer.
There are a lot of time-efficient products that you could buy right now - from drinks to baby food and pet supplies - we find you the best deals happening on Amazon Singapore right now.
Just make sure you have the space to store them - no one likes to see ten bags of cat food or toilet rolls on the floor!
Money-efficient bulk buys to buy right now.
Pokka Natsbee Honey Lemon, 250ml (Pack of 24), now S$10.58
Pokka Ice Lemon Tea, 250ml (pack of 24), now S$10
Pokka Jasmine Green Tea, 250 ml (pack of 24), now S$8.45
Guinness Pack, 320ml (Pack of 12), now S$18.90
Guinness Foreign Extra Stout Beer Can, 320ml (Pack of 24), S$79.60
Carlsberg Green Label Beer Can, 320ml (Pack of 24), S$42.80
Tiger Lager Beer Can Carton, 320ml (Pack of 24), S$43.80
Taza Chocolate Organic Amaze Bar 87% Stone Ground (pack of 10), S$154
San Benedetto Sparkling Pet Water, 1.5L (pack of 6) | now S$12
Dasani Drinking Water, 1.5L (pack of 12) | now S$7.20
Milo UHT Chocolate Malt Packet Drink 200ml (pack of 24) | now S$12.92
Ice Mountain Pure Drinking Water, 1.5L (pack of 12) | now S$7.20, before S$8.80
Schweppes Soda Water, 320ml (pack of 12) | now S$8.20, before S$9.50
Coca-Cola No Sugar, 320ml (pack of 24), now S$12.80, before S$16
Gerber Puffs Cereal Snack, Blueberry, 6 count | now S$40.99
Heineken Lager Beer Can, 320ml (pack of 24) | now S$54.69
Purina Fancy Feast Grain-Free Pate Wet Kitten Food Variety Pack, 4 flavours (24 cans) | now S$71.73
Quest Chocolate Peanut Butter Nutrition Protein Cookie, 59 grams (pack of 12) | now S$27.26
