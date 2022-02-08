PHOTO: Swarovski

Whether you are looking for a functional everyday accessory like a pair of sunglasses or a watch, a complete necklace and earring set or a single statement-making necklace, cuff or ring for that special occasion or as a gift, chances are, you will find it at Swarovski.

With 125 years of craftsmanship under its belt, the Austrian brand is coveted by women (and now men and women) worldwide. Where else to find intricately-made jewellery pieces that can bring you from work to play, and which doesn’t cost an arm and a leg?

If you have been eyeing the brand, from their exquisitely-made jewellery, versatile accessories to beautiful crystal ornaments; now's a good time to own a piece of Swarovski. Whether you are gifting it to yourself, your BFF, your mum or to your Valentine (yes, Swarovski has Gifts for Him too!), you will be spoilt for choice with the brand's wide range of necklaces, watches, bracelets, rings, earrings and more.

To help you stretch your dollar, we have sussed out many unmissable deals for you (scroll below). What's more, you can join the Swarovski Club to enjoy 10% off your first purchase.

Order by 10 February 6am in time for Valentine's Day!

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Everyday wear with a touch of elegance

Nobody does the daily wear with a touch of the extraordinary like Swarovski does.

Style tip: Always look out for designs with that little bit more thought process put into them like these pendants and necklaces.

Una Pendant Heart, medium, rhodium-plated. PHOTO: Swarovski

PHOTO: Swarovski. Into The Sky Pendant, White, Rose-Gold Tone Plated

Make it a set

Complete your look with a jewellery set.

Style tip: A simple way to look polished is to complete it with a jewellery set. Think matching necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Orbita necklace, Octagon-cut crystal, Multicolored, Gold-tone plated. PHOTO: Swarovski

Orbita earring, Asymmetrical, Octagon-cut crystal, Gold-tone plated. PHOTO: Swarovski

PHOTO: Swarovski. Naughty Necklace, Black, Rose-Gold Tone Plated

PHOTO: Swarovski. Naughty Pierced Earrings, Black, Rose-Gold Tone Plated

Timeless classics

Add some fun to time telling and accessorise your wrist, or neck, while at it.

Style tip: Double up your watch’s functionality by picking one with just the right dose of sparkle.

Pocket watch, gold-tone plated. PHOTO: Swarovski

PHOTO: Swarovski. Crystal Lake Watch, Metal Bracelet, White, Stainless Steel

Make a statement

First impressions count. Weave a story around your accessories. They make for great conversational starters.

Style tip: Bold accessories not only make you stand out; they serve as excellent talking points as well.

Chroma hoop earrings, rhodium-plated. PHOTO: Swarovski

PHOTO: Swarovski. Gilded Treasures Bangle, White, Gold-Tone Plated

A Gift for Him

The men of our time are not afraid to own it. A piece of jewellery or accessory on a man can bring out his sartorial boldness.

Style tip: Think bold when it comes to accessorising for men. Keep it to one or two pieces for impact.

Octea Lux Sport watch, metal bracelet. PHOTO: Swarovski

Available in 8 colours. Make it a couple set!

Nirvana ring, Rose-gold tone PVD. PHOTO: Swarovski

Hint pendant, mixed metal finish. PHOTO: Swarovski

