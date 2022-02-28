Celebrity:

Super Junior drops special single album The Road: Winter For Spring. (Photo: SM Entertainment)
Super Junior’s first single of the year The Road: Winter For Spring was released today (28 February), available physically as a CD and digitally for download and streaming.

The special single album contains a total of four tracks, with two hits titled Callin’ and Analogue Radio, and their instrumental versions.

Callin’ is a pop rock track with a delicately beautiful melody and gentle vocals. The lyrics speak of the memories of a love filled with repeated pain, and the desire of not wanting to lose a precious love that’s come amid days of feeling alone forever.

Super Junior’s leader Leeteuk spoke in detail about the song in a behind-the-scenes video, “As soon as I heard the demo, I thought it’s perfect for me, it’s an incredible song. And I had a very happy time working on this song. So even after I was done with the recording, I played it again and again in my car and at the gym. I hope E.L.F [term used to refer to SuJu’s fans] can listen to it at the end of winter and in spring. I hope you can hear this song Callin’ and think about your past lovers. I hope people who are in love and people who want to fall in love can feel warmth in their hearts listening to this song.”

Unlike the usual releases, there will be two music videos for Callin’. The “Winter For Spring” version, released today at 6pm KST (5pm SGT), features an animated story about a man (Winter) who locks himself in the room of his heart, and a woman (Spring) who waits for him to come out and run to her.

The “Winter” version without animation components will drop on 4 March at 6pm KST.

Analogue Radio is a pop mid-tempo song with guitar and trendy lo-fi sounds. With a melodic drop heightening the warmth of the track, the lyrics express stories anyone might have through the medium “radio”.

K-pop legend Super Junior consists of nine active members Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun, with Sungmin on hiatus since 2015. Since debuting in 2005, this trailblazing group has risen to become one of the driving forces behind the global K-pop fandom, paving the way for many of today’s Korean idol groups.

