Sunscreens to buy now for every skin tone and type

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

We all know you're supposed to use sunscreens when you're outside.

But even when you're working from home, did you know you should be applying sunscreen too?

According to Singapore skincare and beauty expert - and sunscreen evangelist - Larry Yeo, sunscreen is the number one product you can’t miss, no matter whether you’re outside or at home.

"The sun doesn’t stop rising and since UV damage is cumulative, always use sunscreen as your LAST step in your skincare regime. Unless you can tell me that you are working from a dungeon or underground with no sunlight,” states Yeo.

Not only that a study even showed it could reverse signs of ageing. The study, sponsored by the Johnson & Johnson’s Skin Research Center showed improvements in the many signs of ageing caused by the sun, such as texture, overall tone, and fine lines. By just applying moisturiser with SPF 30 daily, participants saw improvements of 52 per cent in mottled pigmentation (a.k.a. sunspots), 40 per cent in skin texture, and 41 per cent in skin clarity after a year of use.

So what are some of the newest sunscreens in the market now?

Here's what you can buy.

Got It Covered. (PHOTO: Grail)

After the debut of the highly-raved multitasking Do-it-All facial mask, botanical-based skincare and lifestyle brand, Grail (founded by actor Lawrence Wong) is set to launch a second product, a sunscreen - Got It Covered. It boasts high sun protection (SPF 50, PA++++) and a mattifying 100% mineral formulation featuring a patented ingredient, the Arabian cotton plant stem cells.

Suitable for all skin types, the much-awaited sunscreen will officially launch at www.grailskin.com on 4 June 2021.

Allie Ennui Purple. (PHOTO: Allie)

Allie Color Tuning UV 01, now S$30.90

Under Kanebo's umbrella of beauty brands comes Allie, a fun sunscreen lifestyle brand that aims to encourage you to 'want to wear sunscreen.' Even wearing this sunscreen under your mask, Kanebo says its technology doesn't make the product 'slide' off when subjected to friction. Also, the UV gel aims to create a translucent complexion without all that pasty effect.

Story continues

I tried the product when I was out hiking, and I didn't find it sticky at all; even when I'm sweating buckets outside. Its purple-tone correcting effects seem to blur away my dull, tired skin by leaving behind a nice sheen. I'd definitely use this again.

Smashbox Halo. (PHOTO: Sephora Singapore)

Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow All-in-One Tinted Moisturizer SPF 25, now S$57

A tinted moisturiser and sunscreen - count us in! This tinted moisturiser had been enriched with skin-loving ingredients, as well as SPF protection to help shield the skin against sun damage. Formulated with rose extract, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, goji berries, gold, and peptides, this priming, perfecting, and hydrating formula gives a lightweight, dewy finish that lasts for up to 24 hours.

Because I'm working beside a large window, I make sure I slather on some of this product after my morning beauty routine, every single day. It's got a nice, glowy finish that isn't sticky at all; I was pretty surprised it even covered some of my redness. All in all, a nice buy.

The 1nkey List SPF30 Sunscreen. (PHOTO: Lazada Singapore)

The 1nkey List SPF30 Sunscreen, now S$28.90

1nkey's daily SPF 30 Sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection from both UVA and UVB rays. ​Containing 22% Non-nano Zinc Oxide, this 100% mineral formula is ideal for daily use and suitable for all skin types including breakout-prone and sensitive due to its non-comedogenic and non-irritating properties.​

Supergoop! Bright-Eyed sunscreen. (PHOTO: Sephora Singapore)

Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40 PA, now S$55

Our eyes are one of the most sensitive and delicate areas of our body, and we often forget to protect them from the harsh sun rays. This reef-safe Supergoop! sunscreen for the eyes is a blendable, fast-absorbing eye cream that comes in a skin-brightening tint that revives tired eyes, protects, and primes them for your go-to concealer. This non-nano zinc oxide formula also aims to keep skin hydrated and eyes looking brighter.

More shopping deals:

This powerful dark spot treatment serum is on sale now

Amazon Singapore is quietly slashing the prices of these Apple AirPods

Sephora's new hair heroes you should add to your beauty care

Mastering the K-pop look: The founder of Ajumma's Restaurant steps up his styling game

Big Boss Style: How this S’pore fashion stylist elevates Emery & Co. founder’s look

The best bulk buys from Amazon Singapore to stock up now