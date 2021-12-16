Study reveals the reverse cowgirl is Singapore's most favoured sex position

A young couple in bed. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

A recent WeThrift study revealed that while the pandemic may have taken a toll on the sex lives of many — with some couples ending their relationships too — it’s also spurred a certain level of interest towards the topic. According to the piece, Google searches with the term ‘sex’ increased by 58 per cent.

What’s most interesting, though, is that the study, too, has found what some of the most favoured sex positions are for several countries in Asia.

For starters, it’s diverse, and we’re not mad about that one bit.

Here’s a look:

(PHOTO: Getty Images)

Singapore

According to the report, folks in Singapore love the reverse cowgirl. A literal spin on the traditional ‘girl on top’ position, the reverse cowgirl has the receiver sat on top with their back turned toward the giver.

Hong Kong

Much like Singapore, Hong Kongers, too, love their reverse cowgirl. We get it though, what’s not to love? The position literally sets the giver up for an optimal view of their partner’s bum.

Indonesia

The pretzel position is what’s most popular for couples in Indonesia. Similar to a missionary, the pretzel has partners facing each other but with a slight twist. Instead of lying on their back, the receiver lies on their side while the giver enters the way they would during missionary. The position essentially gives partners a little more intimacy.

The position is said to be popular in the U.K. as well.

India

In India, the standing 69 prevails the sex position of choice. But, honestly, we think India’s onto something here. Not only is this position pretty intimate, but it’s also pretty physically strenuous.

To do this, one partner stands upright while the other is flipped (possibly in a sort of handstand like position).

Thailand

Unlike India, Thailand opts for something a little more traditional with their favourite sex position. The orthodox 69 is what gets the people of Thailand going.

We would have loved to see other nations in this study, and perhaps, with enough data, we might just be able to do our survey here at Yahoo!