Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·6-min read
If you loved Stray, these Annapurna games might be worth a try. (Photo: Annapurna Interactive)
Stray, the recently-released smash-hit video game that lets players play as a cat, has been making waves across platforms lately, to the point where even real pet cats are interested in the game.

While this relatively slow yet beautiful adventure game is pretty short, players can’t seem to get enough of it. And if you’re like me, you’re probably looking for the next game to play too.

Well, if you really liked Stray, it’d be best to check out other games published by Annapurna Interactive.

Annapurna has a history of releasing games that range from the mysterious and philosophical to the artful, outlandish, and colourful, partnering with talented indie developers to release some of their best hits.

So, if you liked Stray and are looking for a new and unique game to play, here are six Annapurna Interactive games for you to try:

Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds is so much more than your typical sci-fi, space exploration game. (Photo: Annapurna Interactive)
Developed by Mobius Digital, Outer Wilds is a highly praised and award-winning open-world mystery game about a solar system caught in an eternal time loop. You wake up as an unnamed character to explore your world and its solar system to discover the secrets of an advanced, extinct civilization and their relation to the infinite time loop.

What’s so wonderful about Outer Wilds is how each planet is so unique.

Imagine seeing a disappearing moon, entering a planet completely filled with water where hurricanes and cyclones throw islands up in the air and back, or twin planets with sand moving from one planet to the other, uncovering the mysteries in the first planet while burying mysteries from the other.

That's the kind of experience you can expect from Outer Wilds. The exploration makes you feel like you’re an actual astronaut, geologist, archaeologist, detective, and mechanic all at the same time.

Outer Wilds was notably named Game of the Year in 2019 by Giant Bomb, Polygon, Eurogamer, and The Guardian. If you're someone who loves to explore and discover secrets, then this game is for you.

Neon White

Neon White is a fast-paced, first-person shooter platformer released in 2021. (Photo: Annapurna Interactive)
Neon White was just released by Annapurna last year. Developed by Angel Matrix, this unique puzzle platformer combines platforming with first-person shooter gameplay.

The player fills the shoes of the titular Neon White, part of a group of Neons, sinners taken from hell to wipe out wandering demons in heaven for a chance of salvation.

The player goes through several missions to slay all demons, all while gliding, jumping and bombing their way through the map to clear the level.

Cut scenes are drawn anime-style, although we can’t see the character’s faces all the time because of their masks.

The gameplay is smooth and easy to learn, although platforming through different stages can be challenging, making it fun. Neon White is for players who love fast-paced, action-packed first-person shooter games or speedrunning, but not for those who hate platforming.

Gorogoa

If you would like to destress for the day, a puzzle from Gogorgoa might be your cup of tea. (Photo: Annapurna Interactive)
Developed by Jason Roberts and published by Annapurna Interactive, Gorogoa is a unique take on puzzles where you can manipulate images by moving objects away from a frame into or on top of another frame to solve the next part of the puzzle.

What makes this game unique is the beautiful, hand-drawn artwork designed by Roberts. The player leads a boy through riddles as they face a strange creature in a war-ravaged setting and later rebuilt.

Gorogoa is for those who want to play to calm down and destress from the day and who love puzzles and art. It isn’t for the player who prefers complex gameplay and lots of action.

Solar Ash

Solar Ash is colourful, philosophical, and exciting. (Photo: Annapurna Interactive)
Another beautiful, colourful addition to this list is Solar Ash, a game developed by Heart Machine. The plot of this sci-fi platformer delves into issues of trauma and moving on from painful life situations.

An Ultravoid Voidrunner named Rei must traverse a neon-hued three-dimensional world to defend her home planet while fighting off waves of adversaries with energy slashes and an alternate form of her signature blade, the phase-shifted and hard light sword.

While the game does have combat, it focuses more on the fluidity of Rei’s movement as she traverses through difficult terrain to find the solution to save her planet.

Speedrunners and Platformer-lovers will have the time of their life with this game, especially with the eccentric, almost psychedelic, stunning visuals of the game.

On the other hand, this game might not be your cup of tea if you’re looking for slower games.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Combine music, motorcycles, philosophy and art: Sayonara Wild Hearts is what you get. (Photo: Annapurna Interactive)
Light, musical, and quite whimsical, Sayonara Wild Hearts is a music-based action game created by Swedish developer Simogo. The game recounts the narrative of a young lady who has lost her love across a bizarre terrain. Each level of the game is set to a different song, with the user controlling the lady as she collects hearts, avoids obstacles, and fights adversaries.

It’s not your typical rhythm game where you would need to press the button at the right time. In fact, the mechanic of each song and level vary. You could be on a skateboard on one level, or on a motorcycle chase the next.

What makes it beautiful is the variety of music, gameplay, and stunning, vibrant visuals that can mesmerize players until the end. Upbeat songs are more challenging, and each level takes you on what seems to be a ride of a lifetime.

All in all, the game is more relaxing and interactive, and it barely offers substantial player input. But if you love music, this game will be a good choice.

There are more games published by Annapurna Interactive like Artful Escape, What Remains of Edith Finch, Ashen and more.

Most of their games will immerse you into a new world and a different experience, so we think that after exploring the world through the eyes of a Stray cat, you just might want to try landing on different planets or saving one of them.

Which one of these Annapurna games have you tried or would like to try?

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

