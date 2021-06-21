This top-rated Sportneer handheld massager is a great alternative to Theragun

Sportneer handheld massage. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

Our editorial team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices were correct at the time of publication. Why not sign up for Amazon Prime today to enjoy free shipping and exclusive deals!

SINGAPORE – If you're sitting at your desk all day long, and suffer from muscle aches, tight shoulders and body soreness, a massage is the next best thing to soothe those pain points away.

But, if you can't make it to a professional therapist, a handheld massager is your next best investment.

The most popular and expensive handheld massager in the market is the highly reputable Theragun, but if you're looking for something that's kinder to your wallet, there are other brands that are considered top-rated on Amazon Singapore as well.

The Sportneer massage gun is a top-rated health device that comes with a 85 per cent near-perfect rating on Amazon. The massage gun is perfect for deep tissue massaging, and the tool uses the newest noise reduction technology that it only reaches 35-45 decibels, so you won't bother others while in use – to put in perspective, a whisper is recorded at about 30 decibels.

Buy now at S$179.99 (check the 35% coupon for additional savings)

Sportneer handheld massager. (PHOTO: Amazon Singapore)

The device uses LG battery cells and can keep working for at least six hours after fully charging. For your safety, it also has a 10 minutes auto-off feature to protect your body and the device.

With six different shaped massage heads, the device can help you to relax different body parts. You can relax your neck, shoulders, back, legs, arms, thighs, or full-body with a comfortable massage therapy, using five adjustable vibration modes.

One verified and satisfied Amazon shopper shared his review: "I’m an avid runner and always workout. Constantly need a form of recovery along with my yoga and stretching. This does wonders for my fascia and eliminating any deep knots I have. I actually read a sports health article about all the different types of massage guns and the editor said this was the best if not better than Theragun and its price point makes it an absolute gem. I was debating between this and Theragun but this price won me over. I was pleasantly surprised with the packaging, the replacement parts, all the different heads available for different pain and healing management and just the product overall. It is very silent compared to others I’ve used and battery is lasting forever before the next charge. Highly recommended!"

Story continues

Buy now at S$179.99 (check the 35% coupon for additional savings)

Want more deals? Check out the list below:

Theragun Mini - All-New 4th Generation Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun, S$270.04

Willike 2 Modes Brushless Massage Gun, S$74.78

Renpho Massage Gun, S$109.99

Flyby F1Pro Massage Gun, S$140.89