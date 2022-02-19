Son Ye-jin drama Thirty Nine follows three women about to turn 40

Son Ye-jin as Cha Mi-jo in Thirty Nine. (Screenshot: Netflix)

Thirty Nine follows the story of three friends who are on the brink of turning 40. It is the stage of life when you’re neither too young nor too old for anything. But it also seems to be a period of freedom for the trio, who choose not to marry — or at least, they haven’t found (and are going to find) the right one to wed.

Two episodes of the 12-episode series have recently dropped on Netflix. Here’s why you should give this drama about love and friendship a try.

1. It stars Son Ye-jin, who recently announced her engagement to Hyun Bin.

Son Ye-jin stars as dermatologist Cha Mi-jo, who faces problems with her mental health and has her worries about being adopted (even after so many years).

Through the highs and lows in life, she is supported by her two best friends Jeong Chan-young (Jeon Mi-do) and Jang Joo-hee (Kim Ji-hyun), who she has known since they were 18.

Thirty Nine marks Son’s first series in two years after starring in Crash Landing On You with her now-fiancé Hyun Bin.

Being an experienced actress, Son shares great chemistry with Yeon Woo-jin, who plays her romantic prospect Kim Seon-woo in the drama. She also articulates her emotions so well that you feel immersed in all of her confusion, happiness and devastation.

2. Jeon Mi-do is the breakout star in Thirty Nine.

Despite Son shining brightly with her performance in the drama, Jeon Mi-do, who plays one of her best friends Jeong Chan-young, still manages to steal the limelight.

She stands out with her copper pixie cut (the only one of the trio with bright-coloured hair), which accentuated her cute face with flawless-looking fair skin. One of her lines even read, “I’m already pretty enough” — which we really can’t deny!

Her story in Thirty Nine also sits in stark contrast to Mi-jo’s. While Mi-jo has a newfound love, Chan-young is breaking up with her partner Kim Jin-seok (Lee Moo-saeng).

Kim Ji-hyun as Jang Joo-hee and Jeon Mi-do (right) as Jeong Chan-young in Thirty Nine. (Screenshot: Netflix)

3. All three actresses are really turning 40 this year, but of course, they look nothing like it.

Interestingly, all three actresses are born in the year 1982, which makes them 40 this year and actually 39 years old during the filming that started last August. However, they definitely look younger than their age.

With such accurate casting, they can probably relate better to their roles, which helps them portray the nuances of life at this age. Being of the same age may have also assisted in the formation of their bonds and chemistry, making them look like actual best friends in real life.

4. It is a story of life, love and loss.

In addition to the casting and acting, Thirty Nine is an eye-catching drama, filled with a wide range of emotions. It not only illustrates the trio’s joy and laughter when they hang out together, but also the heartbreak and despair as they will be saying their first goodbye forever after being together for over 20 years.

Furthermore, the realistic depiction of how best friends, who are like family, “sabo” (help in a way that’s annoying but you know they are doing it for your own good) each other also makes the drama amusing and entertaining.

The drama also highlights how the characters, despite their age, are still not forthcoming with their feelings. As they navigate the path they should take in life, the audience is taken on a journey of ups and downs.

New episodes of Thirty Nine are available on Netflix every Wednesday and Thursday.

