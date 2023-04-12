Reports say that the mother snub-nosed monkey still insists on carrying her child wherever she goes, as it seems she can't bring herself "to accept the truth.” (Photo credits: CCTV.com)

There’s nothing more powerful than a mother’s love for her child, no matter what species they belong to.

A heartbreaking video of a snub-nosed monkey has gone viral in China that showed her grieving over her stillborn baby, and it has touched the hearts of many netizens.

The video captured the mother monkey sitting on a tree branch, overwhelmed with grief, as she cradles her lifeless infant in her arms, gently rocking it.

The gut-wrenching scene was captured at the Shennongjia National Park in the Hubei province in Central China. According to Chinese media outlet CCTV News, the mother monkey is unable to accept the death of her child and continues to carry the body with her wherever she goes.

Can’t accept her child’s demise

According to the report, the mother monkey refuses to let go despite her child's demise.

In the video, the mother monkey can be seen jumping from one branch to another, crossing a river and re-entering the forest, while clutching her baby tightly. She finally stopped in a grassy clearing and gently laid her baby down on the ground, caressing it tenderly.

The snub-nosed monkey, which is found in the provinces of Hubei, Gansu, Sichuan, and Yunnan, is facing a dwindling population, though it is not yet considered extinct, according to reports.

Netizens touched by the mother’s love for her dead child

People on social media were deeply moved by video that showed the unwavering love and devotion of the mother monkey towards her deceased baby.

“The moment when the mother monkey lays down her baby, I really feel like she is the same as a human,” one user wrote, highlighting the striking similarity in the bonds of love between animals and humans.

Another user expressed that grief transcends species and that maternal love knows no bounds, describing it as profoundly spiritual.

