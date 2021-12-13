Snowdrop, starring Jung Hae-in and Jisoo, drops on Disney+ on 18 Dec

Jung Hae-in and Jisoo in Snowdrop, a Disney+ Original K-drama. (Photo: Disney+)

New K-drama Snowdrop will premiere on Disney+ on Saturday (18 December) across Asia outside of South Korea, where the show is airing on JTBC.

Set against the backdrop of the political turmoil that swept across the Korean peninsula in 1987, Snowdrop features Jung Hae-In (Tune In for Love, While You Were Sleeping) and Blackpink's Jisoo in a 16-part series.

An original on Disney+ under the Star banner, Snowdrop was written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak – the duo behind the 2018 thriller Sky Castle.

Jung and Jisoo star as two young lovers who develop a forbidden romance and have to work together to overcome the obstacles.

This is singer Jisoo’s first time starring in a Korean drama.

Director Jo Hyun-tak said, “Snowdrop, which will be streamed on Disney+, is a heart-warming story of a young couple. It all started with a pounding heart, but the two find themselves enduring unbearable pain as they fall in heart-rending love that one rarely encounters in a lifetime. I hope the audience joins us to find out if this romance is a blessing full of love or a terrible curse.”

Snowdrop was announced in October as part of Disney’s APAC Content Showcase, where it unveiled 28 new APAC titles and ambitious plans to greenlight over 50 APAC Originals by 2023. Fans of Korean language content can also enjoy other APAC originals including Outrun by Running Man as well as the soon-to-be-released: Blackpink: The Movie, Rookie Cops, Grid and Moving.

Here are more images from Snowdrop:

Jung Hae-in and Jisoo in Snowdrop, a Disney+ Original K-drama. (Photo: Disney+)

Jung Hae-in in Snowdrop, a Disney+ Original K-drama. (Photo: Disney+)

Jisoo in Snowdrop, a Disney+ Original K-drama. (Photo: Disney+)

Jung Hae-in and Jisoo in Snowdrop, a Disney+ Original K-drama. (Photo: Disney+)

Jung Hae-in and Jisoo in Snowdrop, a Disney+ Original K-drama. (Photo: Disney+)

Jung Hae-in and Jisoo in Snowdrop, a Disney+ Original K-drama. (Photo: Disney+)

