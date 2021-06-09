Singtel-owned HungryGoWhere to cease operations after 15 years

HungryGoWhere site to cease operations. (PHOTO: Screenshot of HungryGoWhere website)

SINGAPORE – Singtel-owned HungryGoWhere will be ceasing operations after 15 years, with the food and beverage (F&B) portal serving up its last meal on 11 July.

In light of the competitive F&B market, the announcement was made on HungryGoWhere’s Facebook page. “After serving Singapore’s diners for an amazing 15 years, HungryGoWhere.com will be ceasing operations, and our last day of service is Jul 11, 2021,” it wrote. “We hope that we’ve helped make dining out a better experience for you, and that you will continue to support the awesome restaurants, eateries, and hawkers in Singapore."

Speaking to The Straits Times, a Singtel spokesperson shared that “In line with the (Singtel) Group’s business refocus, we have conducted a detailed review of HungryGoWhere and explored various options for the business. However, it has faced severe challenges posed by competitive pressure in the industry which the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated.”

Singtel had also shared that they had “redeployed most of HungryGoWhere’s 13-member team to other roles within Singtel Group, and are offering re-employment assistance to the rest.”

One of the earliest local food and eateries review sites, HungryGoWhere, was founded in 2006 by Mr Wong Hoong An, Mr Dennis Goh and Mr Tan Yung Yih. Over the years, the review site had offered users various services such as restaurants reservations, dining deals and food-related articles.

Singtel acquired HungryGoWhere’s parent company GTW Holdings for S$12 million in 2012 and was later merged with the telco’s lifestyle and search site inSing.com, which has since ceased operations.

Restaurant reservations made via HungryGoWhere before 12 July are confirmed, and the site will also continue accepting reservations until 11 July. However, users who made reservations dates after 12 July are supposed to call the restaurants to double-check their reservations.

HungryGoWhere.com will operate until 11 July, and its content will be taken offline at the end of the day. Users who would like to save any content, such as the food reviews posted to the website, are advised to do so before 11 July.

The site’s HungryRewards programme will be discontinued on 30 June, and users with accumulated Hungry$ can transfer them to Dash cash credits by 30 June. All Hungry$ that are not transferred by 30 June will be voided.

